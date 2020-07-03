ALD : announces new managerial appointments

ALD is pleased to announce the following appointments:



Pedro Dias is appointed Chief Executive Officer of ALD Automotive in Bulgaria . Previously International Key Account Manager at ALD, he replaces Olena Tymofiyiva who was appointed Chief Executive Officer of ALD Automotive in Hungary.

Anne-Cécile Huet is appointed Chief Executive Officer of ALD Automotive in Norway . Previously Chief of Staff for the ALD Executive Committee, she replaces Annie Pin who was appointed Chief Commercial Officer of ALD and a member of the ALD Executive Committee.

Maciej Arwaj is appointed Chief Executive Officer of ALD Automotive in Poland . Previously Sales Director in Poland, he replaces Marek Malachowski who was appointed Chief Executive Officer of ALD Automotive in Portugal and Mediterranean Regional Director.

Frédéric Hamain is appointed North East Europe Regional Director , in addition to his current role as Chief Executive Officer of ALD Automotive in Russia , replacing Marek Malachowski. In addition to his new role, Frédéric joins ALD's Operating Board which is comprised of the Group's executive and main operational directors and whose role is to ensure strategic alignment on all business initiatives.

These changes are effective on 1 September 2020.



Biographies

Pedro Dias

Pedro Dias began his career in 1995 at Opel as a Sales, Finance & Insurance Manager before moving to Multirent, a national leasing provider, in 2001 as a Sales Consultant. He joined ALD Automotive in Portugal in 2002 as a Sales executive for both corporate and retail sales and went on to become Marketing and Partnerships Director in 2008 in charge of business development, strategic sales and private lease implementation. In 2018, Pedro was appointed Senior International Key Account Manager for ALD.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Marketing from the Instituto Português de Administração de Marketing (IPAM) and a master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) from ISEG - University of Lisbon.

Anne-Cécile Huet

Anne-Cécile Huet began her career in 2006 as a bank inspector at the French bank Credit Mutuel. In 2009, she joined Société Générale as Head of Assignment within the Internal Audit team where she specialised in reviewing the bank's car leasing businesses. She moved to ALD Automotive in Norway in 2011, holding various roles in risk and project management, before ultimately being appointed Business Development Director for strategic projects, which included the launch of the Group's first subscription pilot in the Norwegian market. In 2019, she was appointed Chief of Staff of the ALD Executive Committee and was made programme manager of ALD Flex, the company's flexible mobility solution.

She holds a master's degree in International Business from Rennes School of Business and an MBA in Entrepreneurship from the University of South Florida.

Maciej Arwaj

Maciej Arwaj began his career at a third-party company which provided logistic and administration services to ALD Automotive between 2008-2010. He went on to join ALD Automotive, holding various operational roles from short-term rental coordination to used car sales. In 2015, he became Operations Director, responsible for defining and implementing the company's operational strategy, before being appointed Commercial Director in 2020.

He holds a master's degree in sociology from the University of Kardynal Stefan Wyszynski and a postgraduate degree in marketing management from the business school of Kozminski University.

Frédéric Hamain

Frédéric Hamain began his career with Barep Asset Management, a subsidiary of Société Générale, in 1991 as a back-office deputy manager. He moved to Moscow two years later to head up Banque Société Générale Vostok's capital markets back office before becoming Head of Global Banking Services and Commercial Banking in 2000 at Société Générale in Warsaw. In 2004, he joined First Lease in Kiev as General Manager and oversaw its acquisition by ALD Automotive in 2006. He joined Rusfinance Bank in 2008 as Commercial Director before moving to China in 2011 as Chief Executive Officer of ALD Fortune, ALD Automotive's joint venture. Frédéric has been Chief Executive Officer of ALD Automotive in Russia since 2015.

He holds a master's degree in Accounting and Finance and a postgraduate degree in International Tax and Finance from the University of Lille II.

