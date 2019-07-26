Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc    ALDR

ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC

(ALDR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

BOTHELL, Wash., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of migraine, today reported that the Compensation Committee of Alder’s Board of Directors granted a non-qualified stock option to purchase an aggregate of 40,000 shares of Alder’s common stock and an award of 20,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to a new employee under Alder’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, effective July 23, 2019 (the “Grant Date”).

The stock option will vest with respect to 25% of the shares underlying the option one year after the employee’s employment start date and the remaining 75% of the shares underlying the option will vest in equal monthly installments over the 36 month period following the one year anniversary of the employee’s employment start date, subject to the employee’s continued service to Alder through each relevant vesting date.  The option has a ten year term and an exercise price of $10.35 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Alder’s common stock on the Grant Date.

One-fourth of the RSUs will vest yearly on each anniversary of the Grant Date, such that the RSUs granted to the employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to the employee’s continued service to Alder through each relevant vesting date.

The stock option and the RSUs were granted as an inducement material to the employee’s entering into employment with Alder in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.
Alder BioPharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming migraine treatment through the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic antibodies. Eptinezumab, Alder’s lead product candidate for migraine prevention, is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is delivered via IV and designed for 100% bioavailability with high specificity and strong binding for suppression of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it will be the first IV therapy for migraine prevention. Alder is also developing ALD1910, a preclinical mAb designed to inhibit pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide-38 (PACAP-38) for migraine prevention. For more information, please visit www.alderbio.com.

Investor Relations Contact:                                         
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Media Contact: 
Ashley Cadle
TogoRun
a.cadle@togorun.com 
310.463.0143

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS I
04:02pAlder BioPharmaceuticals® Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule ..
GL
07/12ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Presents New Data on Migraine-Free Months, Migraine S..
AQ
07/11Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Presents New Data on Migraine-Free Months, Migraine..
GL
07/09ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : to Showcase 14 New Data Presentations Demonstrating E..
AQ
07/08Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Showcase 14 New Data Presentations Demonstrating..
GL
06/20ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : to Webcast Upcoming Breakfast Symposium with Key Opin..
AQ
06/19ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at BMO Capital Markets 2019 Prescription f..
AQ
06/19Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Webcast Upcoming Breakfast Symposium with Key Op..
GL
06/19ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at BMO Capital Markets 2019 Prescription f..
AQ
06/18Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Present at BMO Capital Markets 2019 Prescription..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -329 M
Net income 2019 -337 M
Finance 2019 57,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,34x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,36x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 9,64x
Capitalization 858 M
Chart ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,33  $
Last Close Price 10,28  $
Spread / Highest target 250%
Spread / Average Target 97,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Azelby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erin Lavelle Chief Operating Officer
Carlos E. Campoy Chief Financial Officer
John A. Latham Chief Scientific Officer
Paul Streck Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC0.29%858
GILEAD SCIENCES6.03%84 330
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.32%43 428
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.76%33 123
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC35.26%10 946
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC229.26%10 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group