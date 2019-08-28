Log in
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Present at Two Upcoming September Investor Conferences

08/28/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of migraine, today announced that members of the management team will provide a business overview and update at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference at 2:25 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Boston, MA and at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in New York, NY.

The presentations will be webcast live on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of Alder's website at http://www.alderbio.com, or by following the links below in your web browser. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on Alder's website for at least 30 days after the live event concludes.

About Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.
Alder BioPharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming migraine treatment through the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic antibodies. The company’s mission is to forever change migraine treatment and give people with migraine their lives back. In 2019, Alder was ranked 19th among the top 100 fastest growing companies in Seattle by Growjo.

Eptinezumab, Alder’s lead product candidate for migraine prevention, is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is delivered via IV and designed for 100% bioavailability with high specificity and strong binding for suppression of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it will be the first IV therapy for migraine prevention. Alder is also developing ALD1910, a preclinical mAb designed to inhibit pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide (PACAP) for migraine prevention. For more information, please visit www.alderbio.com.

Investor Relations Contact:                                        
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Media Contact:
Ashley Cadle
TogoRun
310-463-0143
a.cadle@togorun.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
