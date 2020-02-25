Aldeyra Therapeutics : Investor Presentation – February 2020

This presentation and various remarks which may be made during this presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding Aldeyra's possible or assumed future results of operations, expenses and financing needs, business strategies and plans, research and development plans or expectations, trends, the structure, timing and success of Aldeyra's planned or pending clinical trials, expected milestones, market sizing, pricing and reimbursement, competitive position, regulatory matters, industry environment and potential growth opportunities, among other things. The results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of future results. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can,"
"would," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "target," "design," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan" or similar expressions and the negatives
of those terms.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aldeyra's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Aldeyra's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the development, clinical and regulatory plans or expectations for Aldeyra's product candidates and Aldeyra's continuing review and quality control analysis of clinical data. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Aldeyra's forward-looking statements are described in Aldeyra's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as Aldeyra's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of Aldeyra's development plans and timelines may be subject to adjustment depending on funding, recruitment rate, regulatory review, preclinical and clinical results, and other factors any of which could result in changes to Aldeyra's development plans and programs or delay the initiation, completion, or reporting of clinical trials.
In addition to the risks described above and in Aldeyra's other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Aldeyra's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information in this presentation is provided only as of February 25, 2020, and Aldeyra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
Our Mission and Value Proposition
Developing Next-Generation Medicines to Improve the Lives of Patients
with Immune-Mediated Diseases
Deep and
Innovative Pipeline
Solid Cash Position
focused on immune-
mediated diseases
Near-Term
Solid Track
Development
Record of
Catalysts
development
support path to
success
commercialization
Large Market Potential of late-
stage pipeline
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $76.2 million as of September 30, 2019
Our Lead Programs Represent Compelling Commercial Opportunities
Dry Eye Disease
Reproxalap 0.25%
Early and consistent symptom and sign improvements in clinical trials*
Broad symptom and sign improvements in
clinical trials*
RENEW-Part 1 Phase 3
Completed December 2019
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Reproxalap 0.25%
Clinically significant and durable symptom response in allergen chamber trial
Active in post-histaminic
allergy, for which no drug is approved
INVIGORATE Phase 3
Results H2 2020
Proliferative
Vitreoretinopathy
ADX-2191
Potential therapeutic breakthrough for PVR
U.S. orphan designation
FDA fast track designation
Reattachment success and tolerability demonstrated in
Reproxalap Demonstrated Broad Statistically Significant Symptom Improvement in RENEW-Part 1
Symptom Treatment Difference*(Reproxalap-Vehicle) Over Weeks 2 to 12
0-100 Ocular Symptom Scales
Favors Reproxalap
0-4 & 0-5 Ocular Symptom Scales
p-value
p-value
VAS: Ocular Dryness (Co-Primary)
0.0004
OD4S: Grittiness
0.0025
VAS: Eye Discomfort
0.0025
OD4S: Dryness
0.0134
VAS: Photophobia
0.0041
OD4S: Ocular Discomfort
0.0268
VAS: Foreign Body Sensation
0.0035
OD4S: Burning
0.0306
VAS: Itching
0.0346
OD4S: Stinging
0.0239
VAS: Pain
0.0268
CAC Ocular Itching Scale
0.0034
VAS: Burning/Stinging
NS
Ocular Discomfort Scale
NS
SANDE: Frequency
0.0080
SANDE: Severity
0.0102
VAS = Visual Analog Scale
OSDI (Total)
0.0020
SANDE = Symptom Assessment in Dry Eye
OSDI = Ocular Surface Disease Index
NS = Not Significant
-20-15-10-5 0
5
OD4S = Ocular Discomfort & 4-Symptom
CAC = Conjunctival Allergen Challenge
Favors Reproxalap
-0.8-0.6-0.4-0.2 0.0 0.2
*Treatment Difference defined as the difference between the changes from baseline for the evaluated drug vs. vehicle (LS Mean Difference ± 95% CI). Topical ocular reproxalap has been
studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials. Ocular Dryness Score co-primary10endpoint assessed in pre-specified patient population having an OD4S dryness baseline score of ≥ 3 (N=170).
Reproxalap Demonstrated Rapid and Broad Staining Improvements in RENEW-Part 1
Fluorescein Staining Treatment Difference (Reproxalap-Vehicle) Over Weeks 1 to 4*
0-4 Ocular Staining Regions and Sums
Favors Reproxalap
Potential Competitive Advantages†
p-value
•
Rapid sign improvement supports
Total Eye Sum
0.0393
differentiated product profile.
Conjunctival Sum
0.0157
•
Reproxalap demonstrated statistically
significant improvements over vehicle in
Corneal Sum
NS
majority of regions over Weeks 1 to 4.
•
Reproxalap demonstrated substantial
Nasal†
0.0313
improvements at Week 1, with near-peak
Temporal
0.0223
difference from vehicle achieved by Week 4.
Inferior0.0314
Total Eye Sum = All five regions
-1.0
-0.75
-0.5
-0.25
0
0.25
Conjunctival Sum = Nasal + Temporal
Corneal Sum = Inferior + Central + Superior
†Pending clinical data, regulatory discussions, payor negotiations, competition, potential legislative changes, and other factors, which may not be in Aldeyra's control.
*Treatment Difference defined as the difference between the changes from baseline for the evaluated drug vs. vehicle (LS Mean Difference ± 95% CI). Topical ocular reproxalap has been
studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials.12†Fluorescein Staining co-primary endpoint assessed in pre-specified patient population having a nasal region baseline score of ≥ 2 (N=179).
