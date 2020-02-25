Aldeyra Therapeutics : Investor Presentation – February 2020 0 02/25/2020 | 09:10am EST Send by mail :

February 2020 CORPORATE REVIEW A New Paradigm for the Treatment of Immune- Mediated Diseases Nasdaq: ALDX © Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 Disclaimers and Forward-Looking Statements This presentation and various remarks which may be made during this presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding Aldeyra's possible or assumed future results of operations, expenses and financing needs, business strategies and plans, research and development plans or expectations, trends, the structure, timing and success of Aldeyra's planned or pending clinical trials, expected milestones, market sizing, pricing and reimbursement, competitive position, regulatory matters, industry environment and potential growth opportunities, among other things. The results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of future results. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "target," "design," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aldeyra's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Aldeyra's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the development, clinical and regulatory plans or expectations for Aldeyra's product candidates and Aldeyra's continuing review and quality control analysis of clinical data. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Aldeyra's forward-looking statements are described in Aldeyra's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as Aldeyra's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of Aldeyra's development plans and timelines may be subject to adjustment depending on funding, recruitment rate, regulatory review, preclinical and clinical results, and other factors any of which could result in changes to Aldeyra's development plans and programs or delay the initiation, completion, or reporting of clinical trials. In addition to the risks described above and in Aldeyra's other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Aldeyra's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information in this presentation is provided only as of February 25, 2020, and Aldeyra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. 2 Our Mission and Value Proposition Developing Next-Generation Medicines to Improve the Lives of Patients with Immune-Mediated Diseases Deep and Innovative Pipeline Solid Cash Position focused on immune- mediated diseases Near-Term Solid Track Development Record of Catalysts development support path to success commercialization Large Market Potential of late- stage pipeline Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $76.2 million as of September 30, 2019 3 Our Lead Programs Represent Compelling Commercial Opportunities Dry Eye Disease Reproxalap 0.25% Early and consistent symptom and sign improvements in clinical trials* Broad symptom and sign improvements in clinical trials* RENEW-Part 1 Phase 3 Completed December 2019 Allergic Conjunctivitis Reproxalap 0.25% Clinically significant and durable symptom response in allergen chamber trial Active in post-histaminic allergy, for which no drug is approved INVIGORATE Phase 3 Results H2 2020 Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy ADX-2191 Potential therapeutic breakthrough for PVR U.S. orphan designation

FDA fast track designation Reattachment success and tolerability demonstrated in Phase 1b clinical trial** GUARD Phase 3 - Part 1 Initiated December 2019 *DED Phase 2; RENEW-Part 1 Induction Maintenance regimen; DED Formulation Phase 2 **Open-label investigator sponsored Phase 1b clinical trial; results demonstrated over the study period PVR = Proliferative vitreoretinopathy 4 February 2020 CORPORATE REVIEW Ocular Disease Area DRY EYE DISEASE

ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS

PROLIFERATIVE VITREORETINOPATHY Nasdaq: ALDX © Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 Reproxalap Represents a New Approach for Dry Eye Disease A Persistently Disturbing And Inadequately Treated Condition Dry Eye Disease Reproxalap 34 34 million or more adults in the U.S.suffer from DED. million DEDincreases with age, with Age 50+ those over age 50 three times >3x more likely to suffer from DED. Women are twice as likely to vs suffer from DED than men. Significant negative Up to 75% Up to 80% Current Rx options may require up to six weeks or longerto achieve even modest efficacy. Up to 75% of patients with DED are not satisfied with current prescription options. Between 50% and 80% of Rx treatedDED patients drop off of therapybetween their second and third refill. Reproxalap in DED Rapid and consistent symptom and sign improvements in clinical trials* Broad symptom and sign improvementsin clinical trials* Subsequent development plans are contingent on FDA feedback in H1 2020 quality of life impact Underserved Patient Population *DED Phase 2; RENEW-Part 1 Induction Maintenance regimen; DED Formulation Phase 2 DED = Dry eye disease 6 Source: Aldeyra internal estimates based on primary and secondary market research; published literature Reproxalap's Novel Mechanism of Action Has The Potential to Provide Differentiated Activity Versus Existing Treatments RASP in Dry Eye Disease RASP markers are upregulated in patients with dry eye disease.

RASP accumulation leads to changes in tear film and triggers an inflammatory response that can lead to acute and chronic inflammation.

RASP levels correlate with worsening of dry eye disease symptoms and signs.

To our knowledge, reproxalap is the first dry eye disease drug to show biomarker changes correlated with clinical efficacy . Reproxalap In a Phase 2a clinical trial, reproxalap significantly reduced RASP adduct levels . Tear RASP Levels in Dry Eye Disease Patients (μM Malondialdehyde Adduct; Mean ± Within-Subject SEM) 16 15 p = 0.009 14 13 12 11 Pre-TreatmentPost-Treatment with Reproxalap Source: Choi W., et al. Expression of Lipid Peroxidation Markers in the Tear Film and Ocular Surface of Patients with Non-Sjogren Syndrome: Potential 7 Biomarkers for Dry Eye Disease. Curr Eye Res. 2016, 41(9):1143-9; Reproxalap Phase 2a clinical trial in dry eye disease results on file. Reproxalap Demonstrated Rapid and Durable Improvement in Co-Primary Endpoint of Ocular Dryness Score in RENEW-Part 1 Co-Primary Symptom Endpoint for RENEW Ocular Dryness Score (VAS)† Ocular Dryness Score (VAS)† Change From Baseline Baseline and Weeks 1 to 12; ± Standard Error of the Mean Weeks 1 to 12 BL W1 W2 W4 W6 W8 W10 W12 W1 W2 W4 W6 W8 W10 W12 70 0 -5 65 60 -10 55 ** ** -15 ** 50 *** ** -20 45 ** ** -25 40 Vehicle Reproxalap MMRM p = 0.0004 **p<0.01 ***p<0.001 †Ocular Dryness Score co-primary endpoint assessed in pre-specified patient population having an ocular dryness (Ocular Dryness 4- VAS = Visual Analog Scale 8 Symptom) baseline score of ≥ 3 (N=170). Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety BL = Baseline; W = Week concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials. MMRM = Mixed Effect Model Repeated Measures Source: RENEW-Part 1 induction-maintenancetop-line results Reproxalap Demonstrated Highly Statistically Significant Reductions in Ocular Dryness in RENEW-Part 1 Ocular Dryness Score (VAS) Treatment Difference (Reproxalap-Vehicle)* Week 1 Week 2 Week 4 Week 6 Week 8 Week 10 Week 12 Week 2 to 12 (Co-Primary) p-value 0.0012 0.0015 0.0062 0.0009 0.0015 0.0025 0.0066 0.0004 Favors Reproxalap Potential Competitive Advantages† Rapid symptom improvement supports differentiated product profile.

Reproxalap demonstrated large and statistically significant improvements in ocular dryness at every time point. -20 -15 -10 -5 0 5VAS = Visual Analog Scale †Pending clinical data, regulatory discussions, payor negotiations, competition, potential legislative changes, and other factors, which may not be in Aldeyra's control. *Treatment Difference defined as the difference between the changes from baseline for the evaluated drug vs. vehicle (LS Mean Difference ± 95% CI). Topical ocular reproxalap has been 9 studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials. Ocular Dryness Score co-primary endpoint assessed in pre-specified patient population having an OD4S dryness baseline score of ≥ 3 (N=170). Source: RENEW-Part 1 induction-maintenancetop-line results Reproxalap Demonstrated Broad Statistically Significant Symptom Improvement in RENEW-Part 1 Symptom Treatment Difference*(Reproxalap-Vehicle) Over Weeks 2 to 12 0-100 Ocular Symptom Scales Favors Reproxalap 0-4 & 0-5 Ocular Symptom Scales p-value p-value VAS: Ocular Dryness (Co-Primary) 0.0004 OD4S: Grittiness 0.0025 VAS: Eye Discomfort 0.0025 OD4S: Dryness 0.0134 VAS: Photophobia 0.0041 OD4S: Ocular Discomfort 0.0268 VAS: Foreign Body Sensation 0.0035 OD4S: Burning 0.0306 VAS: Itching 0.0346 OD4S: Stinging 0.0239 VAS: Pain 0.0268 CAC Ocular Itching Scale 0.0034 VAS: Burning/Stinging NS Ocular Discomfort Scale NS SANDE: Frequency 0.0080 SANDE: Severity 0.0102 VAS = Visual Analog Scale OSDI (Total) 0.0020 SANDE = Symptom Assessment in Dry Eye OSDI = Ocular Surface Disease Index NS = Not Significant -20-15-10-5 0 5 OD4S = Ocular Discomfort & 4-Symptom CAC = Conjunctival Allergen Challenge Favors Reproxalap -0.8-0.6-0.4-0.2 0.0 0.2 *Treatment Difference defined as the difference between the changes from baseline for the evaluated drug vs. vehicle (LS Mean Difference ± 95% CI). Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials. Ocular Dryness Score co-primary10endpoint assessed in pre-specified patient population having an OD4S dryness baseline score of ≥ 3 (N=170). Source: RENEW-Part 1 induction-maintenancetop-line results Reproxalap Demonstrated Rapid Improvement in Co-Primary Endpoint of Fluorescein Staining Score in RENEW-Part 1 Co-Primary Sign Endpoint for RENEW Fluorescein Staining: Nasal Region† (0-4) Fluorescein Staining: Nasal Region† Change From Baseline Baseline and Weeks 1 to 12; ± Standard Error of the Mean Weeks 1 to 4 BL W1 W2 W4 W6 W8 W10 W12 W1 W2 W4 2.6 0 2.5 -0.1 2.4 -0.2 2.3 -0.3 2.2 -0.4 2.1 * 2 -0.5 1.9 -0.6 1.8 -0.7 Vehicle Reproxalap MMRM p = 0.0313 1.7 †Fluorescein Staining co-primary endpoint assessed in pre-specified patient population having a nasal region baseline *p<0.05 11 score of ≥ 2 (N=179). Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety BL = Baseline; W = Week concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials. MMRM = Mixed Effect Model Repeated Measures (across 12 weeks) Source: RENEW-Part 1 induction-maintenancetop-line results Reproxalap Demonstrated Rapid and Broad Staining Improvements in RENEW-Part 1 Fluorescein Staining Treatment Difference (Reproxalap-Vehicle) Over Weeks 1 to 4* 0-4 Ocular Staining Regions and Sums Favors Reproxalap Potential Competitive Advantages† p-value • Rapid sign improvement supports Total Eye Sum 0.0393 differentiated product profile. Conjunctival Sum 0.0157 • Reproxalap demonstrated statistically significant improvements over vehicle in Corneal Sum NS majority of regions over Weeks 1 to 4. • Reproxalap demonstrated substantial Nasal† 0.0313 improvements at Week 1, with near-peak Temporal 0.0223 difference from vehicle achieved by Week 4. Inferior0.0314 Total Eye Sum = All five regions -1.0 -0.75 -0.5 -0.25 0 0.25 Conjunctival Sum = Nasal + Temporal Corneal Sum = Inferior + Central + Superior †Pending clinical data, regulatory discussions, payor negotiations, competition, potential legislative changes, and other factors, which may not be in Aldeyra's control. *Treatment Difference defined as the difference between the changes from baseline for the evaluated drug vs. vehicle (LS Mean Difference ± 95% CI). Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials.12†Fluorescein Staining co-primary endpoint assessed in pre-specified patient population having a nasal region baseline score of ≥ 2 (N=179). Source: RENEW-Part 1 induction-maintenancetop-line results February 2020 CORPORATE REVIEW Ocular Disease Area DRY EYE DISEASE

ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS

PROLIFERATIVE VITREORETINOPATHY Nasdaq: ALDX © Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 Reproxalap Represents a New Approach for Allergic Conjunctivitis A Burdensome and Growing Disease with Unmet Medical Need Allergic Conjunctivitis Allergy seasons are getting longer and more severewith pollen spreading to new areas. 3x ACprescription volume is growing 3x faster than the U.S. population.* 30 Up to 30 million of AC sufferers in the U.S.do not respond adequately to or are dissatisfied million withantihistamines. 24% 1 in 4 Many ACpatients make significant sacrifices due to lack of drug activity. Antihistamines are not effective in an estimated 24% of treated AC patients.† Nearly1 in 4 of ACpatients are using corticosteroid and/or NSAID eye drops**. Reproxalap Reproxalap in AC Clinically significant and durable symptom response in ALLEVIATE Phase 3 and allergen chamber clinical trials Active in post-histaminic allergy, for which no drug is approved Growing and burdensome unmet medical need Underserved Patient Population *Analysis of Symphony Health Integrated Dataverse from 2010-2019 and publicly reported U.S. population growth estimates . **IQVIA analysis of diagnosed AC patients utilizing topical ocular Rx treatments. 14 †Internal estimate based on allergic conjunctivitis market research survey in the US. AC = Allergic conjunctivitis Source: Aldeyra internal estimates based on primary and secondary market research; published literature Reproxalap's Novel Mechanism of Action Has The Potential to Provide Differentiated Activity Versus Antihistamines Allergic Inflammation Mediators Allergen exposure Histaminic Phase (minutes) Degranulation: release of RASPhistamine & other inflammatory mediators Time Post-Histaminic Phase (builds over hours) Cell activation RASP Scavenger Receptor A

NFκB pathway

Inflammasome activation Reproxalap Reproxalap irreversibly inhibits RASP, limiting allergic inflammation.

Reproxalap has the potential to provide differentiated activity in post-histaminic allergy, which affects all allergic conjunctivitis patients. RASP = Reactive Aldehyde Species 15 Reproxalap Has The Potential to be the First Novel Allergic Conjunctivitis New Drug Application in Decades Reproxalap's Phase 3 Program Utilizes Two Allergic Conjunctivitis Clinical Models Conjunctival Allergen Challenge Allergen Chamber Investigator administers one drop of allergen mixture on to the eye and records results. 60 minutes post allergen exposure evaluated Investigator monitors and assists patients in a controlled allergen chamber. 3.5 hours of continuous allergen exposure evaluated ALLEVIATE Positive Results Announced March 2019 INVIGORATE Initiated January 2020 Supported by positive allergen chamber trial results 16 Reproxalap Demonstrated Greater and More Durable Clinical Responses than Vehicle Group in ALLEVIATE Phase 3 Clinical Trial Primary Endpoint Key Secondary Endpoint Area Under the Curve: Ocular Itch Score (0-4) 10 to 60 Minutes Probability of Two-Point Response: Ocular Itch Score (0-4) 20 to 60 Minutes After Conjunctival Allergen Challenge After Conjunctival Allergen Challenge GEE p = 0.0005 * p < 0.05 ** p < 0.01 Improvement in itch score over one hour after allergen Clinically significant response rate of reproxalap exposure statistically greater for reproxalap vs. vehicle statistically higher than that of vehicle Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns reported; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials. SEM = Standard error of the mean 17 Source: ALLEVIATE allergic conjunctivitis Phase 3 clinical trial results (reproxalap 0.25%); Ocular itch scale 0 (no itch) to 4 (incapacitating itch) GEE = Generalized estimating equation analysis Reproxalap Demonstrated Greater and More Durable Clinical Responses than Vehicle in Allergen Chamber Clinical Trial Total Ocular Symptom Score (0-11 scale) During 3.5 Hours of Exposure Ocular Redness Score (0-4) During 3.5 Hours of Exposure MMRM p < 0.0001 MMRM p < 0.0001 First Dose 5 min Before Chamber Entry Statistically significant reduction in all assessed ocular symptoms and signs (itch, redness, and tearing) for 3.5 hours of continuous exposure to allergen First Dose 5 min Before Chamber Entry Statistically significant reduction in ocular redness vs. vehicle for 3.5 hours of continuous exposure to allergen Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials. MMRM = Mixed Effect Model Repeated Measures 18 Source: Aldeyra Therapeutics methodology development clinical trial (reproxalap 0.25%; ClinicalTrials.gov #NCT03709121); n=66 Confirmed INVIGORATE Phase 3 Primary Endpoint Achieved in Allergen Chamber Clinical Trial* Ocular Itching Score (0-4) During 3.5 Hours of Allergen Exposure Allergen chamber time p value point 112 0.0002 122 0.0004 132 0.0002 142 0.0044 152 0.0001 172 <0.0001 192 <0.0001 First Dose 212 0.0002 5 min Before Chamber Entry All time points from 110 to 210 minutes were statistically significant in Allergen Chamber trial *The safety and efficacy results of later phase or subsequent clinical trials may not confirm the results of earlier trials; p-value derived from Mixed effect Model Repeat Measurement (MMRM) time point analyses. Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials. 19 Source: Aldeyra Therapeutics allergen chamber clinical trial - reproxalap 0.25% (ClinicalTrials.gov #NCT03709121); n=66 The INVIGORATE Phase 3 Clinical Trial Design Primary endpoint:

Statistical significance in ocular itch (0-4 scale) at a majority of eleven time points between 110 and 210 minutes

Secondary endpoints:

Investigator-assessed ocular redness score Patient-reported ocular tearing score Total ocular symptom score

Inclusion/exclusion criteria:

History of moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis to ragweed pollen Itching score of ≥ 2.5 or redness score ≥ 2 in baseline chamber test

Chamber exposure and dosing schedule:

3.5 hours continuous allergen exposure First dose 5 minutes before chamber entry Second dose 90 minutes after entry

(when non-treated patients reach peak allergy symptoms)

Two-Way Randomized Crossover N≈60N≈60 Reproxalap 0.25% Vehicle Vehicle Reproxalap 0.25% Results Expected H2 2020 ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04207736 20 February 2020 CORPORATE REVIEW Ocular Disease Area DRY EYE DISEASE

ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS

PROLIFERATIVE VITREORETINOPATHY Nasdaq: ALDX © Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 ADX-2191 Represents a New Approach for PVR A Rare Sight-Threatening Retinal Disease With No Approved Therapy Proliferative vitreoretinopathy ADX-2191 4,000 U.S. PVR is a rare disease, with ~4,000 patients per year in the U.S. and nearly twice as many in Europe and Japan combined. Left untreated, retinal detachment due to PVR can progress to permanent blindness. There is currently No FDA- orEMA-approvedtherapy. Repeat surgery, which can lead tovision loss, is currently the only possible course of action. ADX-2191 A novel approach and potential therapeutic breakthrough in PVR treatment

novel approach and potential therapeutic breakthrough Granted U.S. orphan designation for the prevention of PVR

Granted FDA fast track designation for the prevention of PVR

Tolerability and reattachment success during study period demonstrated in Phase 1b open-label investigator sponsored clinical trial

demonstrated in Phase 1b GUARD adaptive Phase 3 clinical trial initiated

December 2019 Source: Aldeyra internal estimates based on primary and secondary market research; published literature PVR = Proliferative vitreoretinopathy 22 ADX-2191 Reduced Recurrent Retinal Detachment in Investigator Sponsored Phase 1b Clinical Trial and in Additional In-Practice Use Retinal Detachments Over Time by Patient Normal Retina ADX-2191 Injections End of six-month PVR re-detachment risk window Phase 1b Clinical Trial Additional Patient with PVR Retinal Detachment Patient with open globe injury and RD Due to PVR Patients RD caused by PVR (with revised Open globe injury* protocol) SRF with no observable PVR -10 -5 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 Months before treatment Months after treatment Reattachment & initiation of ADX-2191 treatment *Timing of open globe injury as shown is estimated. Typically 6-8 weeks prior to reattachment & initiation of ADX-2191. There is no assurance that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from this open label investigator sponsored trial will be replicated in more rigorous clinical trials involving ADX-2191. PVR = Proliferative vitreoretinopathy 23 Source: ADX-2191 PVR Phase 1b investigator sponsored clinical trial (n=10) results and additional in-practice use (n=16) SRF = Subretinal fluid ADX-2191: GUARD Trial Design in Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Adaptive Phase 3 (Part 1) Clinical Trial Design Primary objective:

Evaluate efficacy of intravitreal ADX-2191 injections for prevention of recurrent retinal detachment due to proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR)

Design:

Multi-center, randomized, controlled, two- part, adaptive Phase 3 clinical trial

Inclusion highlights:

Recurrent retinal detachment due to PVR, or Retinal detachment associated with open-globe injury

Dosing regimen:

At surgery, weekly (x8), and then every other week (x4) intravitreal ADX-2191 injections

Endpoint:

Retinal re-detachments due to PVR requiring re- operation within 6 months: OCT demonstrating fovea-off retinal detachment Photographic documentation retinal detachment

Initiated December 2019 Adaptive Phase 3 PVR Clinical Trial Design: Part 1 ADX-2191 intravitreal injection treatment ADX-2191 added to routine surgical care (N = 50) Control Arm: Routine surgical care (N = 50) Month 1 Month 2 Month 3 Month 4 Month 5 Month 6 OCT = Optical Coherence Tomography 24 February 2020 CORPORATE REVIEW Systemic Disease Area SJÖGREN-LARSSON SYNDROME Nasdaq: ALDX © Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 Reproxalap Represents a New Approach For SLS A Rare RASP-Mediated Disease with No Approved Therapy Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome 1,000 SLS is arare inborn error of metabolism caused by a mutation in the gene encoding fatty aldehyde U.S. dehydrogenase; there are ~1,000 SLS patients in the U.S. and a greater number in Europe. Severe symptoms significantly impact SLS patient and caregiver quality of life. There is currently no FDA- orEMA-approvedtherapy. Nonstop disease burden diminishes quality of patient/caregiver life, with hours devoted to managing painful scaling, monitoring, & care. Reproxalap Reproxalap A novel approach and potential lifelong therapy to replace missing enzymatic activity in SLS

novel approach and potential lifelong therapy Granted U.S. orphan designation for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis (primary symptom of SLS)

Significantly reduced SLS ichthyosis in a randomized, vehicle-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial

RESET Phase 3-Part 1 completed Q2 2019 ; results to be discussed with regulatory authorities prior to initiating subsequent clinical testing Source: Aldeyra internal estimates based on primary and secondary market research; published literature RASP = Reactive Aldehyde Species 26 SLS = Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome Reproxalap Demonstrated Clinically Relevant and Consistent Activity in Phase 2 Clinical Trial Investigator Assessment of Ichthyosis (0-4) Over two months of treatment, ichthyosis improved consistently from moderate to mild disease Source: Reproxalap SLS Phase 2 clinical trial results (6 patients per arm; reproxalap 1%) 27 Scaling Scores Statistically Lower Than Baseline Observed in Reproxalap-Treated Patients in RESET Part 1 6 mo. 6 mo. Source: Reproxalap RESET Phase 3 - Part 1 in SLS 28 February 2020 CORPORATE REVIEW An Innovative Platform for Ocular and Systemic Immune- Mediated Diseases Nasdaq: ALDX © Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 Deep and Innovative Pipeline Focused on Immune-Mediated Diseases Disease Area Ocular Diseases Systemic Diseases Compound Mechanism Indication Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Reproxalap RASP Dry Eye Disease Allergic Conjunctivitis ADX-2191 DHFR Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy ADX-103/10X RASP Retinal Disease Undisclosed Ocular Inflammation Research Collaboration (undisclosed) Reproxalap RASP Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome ADX-1612 CHP PTLD Mesothelioma Investigator-Sponsored Trial Ovarian Cancer Investigator-Sponsored Trial ADX-629 RASP Autoimmune / Metabolic Disease ADX-1615 CHP Autoimmune Disease / Cancer Undisclosed RASP Systemic Inflammatory Disease RASP Mechanism = Reactive Aldehyde Species Inhibitor 30 DHFR Mechanism = Dihydrofolate Reductase Inhibitor CHP Mechanism = Chaperome Inhibitor PTLD = Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Experienced Management Team and Board of Directors Management Team Board of Directors Todd Brady, M.D., Ph.D. President, CEO, & Director Joshua Reed, M.B.A. Chief Financial Officer David Clark, M.D. Chief Medical Officer David McMullin, M.B.A. Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Machatha, Ph.D. SVP Technical Operations 12 3 4 5 6 7 Richard Douglas, Ph.D. Former SVP Corporate CHAIRMAN Development at Genzyme Ben Bronstein, M.D. Former CEO Peptimmune8 Marty Joyce, M.B.A. Former CFO of Serono USA Gary Phillips, M.D. CEO OrphoMed Jesse Treu, Ph.D. Domain Associates Neal Walker, D.O. CEO Aclaris Therapeutics Todd Brady, M.D., Ph.D. CEO Aldeyra Therapeutics 1. Acquired by Xanthus/Antisoma 5. Acquired by Ligand 2. Acquired by Schwarz/UCB 6. Acquired by Merck 3. Acquired by Alexion 7. Acquired by Alexion 31 4. Acquired by Takeda 8. Acquired by Genzyme A New Paradigm for the Treatment of Immune- Mediated Diseases Nasdaq: ALDX © Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 Attachments Original document

