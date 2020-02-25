Aldeyra Therapeutics : Investor Presentation – February 2020

Log in
02/25/2020 | 09:10am EST

February 2020

CORPORATE REVIEW

A New Paradigm for the Treatment of Immune- Mediated Diseases

Nasdaq: ALDX

© Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020

Disclaimers and Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and various remarks which may be made during this presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding Aldeyra's possible or assumed future results of operations, expenses and financing needs, business strategies and plans, research and development plans or expectations, trends, the structure, timing and success of Aldeyra's planned or pending clinical trials, expected milestones, market sizing, pricing and reimbursement, competitive position, regulatory matters, industry environment and potential growth opportunities, among other things. The results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of future results. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can,"

"would," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "target," "design," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan" or similar expressions and the negatives

of those terms.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aldeyra's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Aldeyra's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the development, clinical and regulatory plans or expectations for Aldeyra's product candidates and Aldeyra's continuing review and quality control analysis of clinical data. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Aldeyra's forward-looking statements are described in Aldeyra's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as Aldeyra's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of Aldeyra's development plans and timelines may be subject to adjustment depending on funding, recruitment rate, regulatory review, preclinical and clinical results, and other factors any of which could result in changes to Aldeyra's development plans and programs or delay the initiation, completion, or reporting of clinical trials.

In addition to the risks described above and in Aldeyra's other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Aldeyra's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information in this presentation is provided only as of February 25, 2020, and Aldeyra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

Our Mission and Value Proposition

Developing Next-Generation Medicines to Improve the Lives of Patients

with Immune-Mediated Diseases

Deep and

Innovative Pipeline

Solid Cash Position

focused on immune-

mediated diseases

Near-Term

Solid Track

Development

Record of

Catalysts

development

support path to

success

commercialization

Large Market Potential of late-

stage pipeline

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $76.2 million as of September 30, 2019

3

Our Lead Programs Represent Compelling Commercial Opportunities

Dry Eye Disease

Reproxalap 0.25%

Early and consistent symptom and sign improvements in clinical trials*

Broad symptom and sign improvements in

clinical trials*

RENEW-Part 1 Phase 3

Completed December 2019

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Reproxalap 0.25%

Clinically significant and durable symptom response in allergen chamber trial

Active in post-histaminic

allergy, for which no drug is approved

INVIGORATE Phase 3

Results H2 2020

Proliferative

Vitreoretinopathy

ADX-2191

Potential therapeutic breakthrough for PVR

  • U.S. orphan designation
  • FDA fast track designation

Reattachment success and tolerability demonstrated in

Phase 1b clinical trial**

GUARD Phase 3 - Part 1 Initiated December 2019

*DED Phase 2; RENEW-Part 1 Induction Maintenance regimen; DED Formulation Phase 2

**Open-label investigator sponsored Phase 1b clinical trial; results demonstrated over the study period

PVR = Proliferative vitreoretinopathy

4

February 2020

CORPORATE REVIEW

Ocular Disease Area

  • DRY EYE DISEASE
  • ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS
  • PROLIFERATIVE VITREORETINOPATHY

Nasdaq: ALDX

© Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020

Reproxalap Represents a New Approach for Dry Eye Disease

  • A Persistently Disturbing And Inadequately Treated Condition

Dry Eye Disease

Reproxalap

34

34 million or more adults in the

U.S.suffer from DED.

million

DEDincreases with age, with

Age 50+

those over age 50 three times

>3x

more likely to suffer from DED.

Women are twice as likely to

vs

suffer from DED than men.

Significant negative

Up to

75%

Up to

80%

Current Rx options may require up to six weeks or longerto achieve even modest efficacy.

Up to 75% of patients with DED are not satisfied with current prescription options.

Between 50% and 80% of Rx treatedDED patients drop off

of therapybetween their second and third refill.

Reproxalap in DED

Rapid and consistent symptom and sign improvements in

clinical trials*

Broad symptom and sign

improvementsin clinical trials*

Subsequent development plans are contingent on FDA feedback in H1 2020

quality of life impact

Underserved Patient Population

*DED Phase 2; RENEW-Part 1 Induction Maintenance regimen; DED Formulation Phase 2

DED = Dry eye disease

6

Source: Aldeyra internal estimates based on primary and secondary market research; published literature

Reproxalap's Novel Mechanism of Action Has The Potential to Provide Differentiated Activity Versus Existing Treatments

RASP in Dry Eye Disease

  • RASP markers are upregulated in patients with dry eye disease.
  • RASP accumulation leads to changes in tear film and triggers an inflammatory response that can lead to acute and chronic inflammation.
  • RASP levels correlate with worsening of dry eye disease symptoms and signs.
  • To our knowledge, reproxalap is the first dry eye disease drug to show biomarker changes correlated with clinical efficacy.

Reproxalap

  • In a Phase 2a clinical trial,reproxalap significantly reduced RASP adduct levels.

Tear RASP Levels in Dry Eye Disease Patients

(μM Malondialdehyde Adduct; Mean ± Within-Subject SEM)

16

15

p = 0.009

14

13

12

11

Pre-TreatmentPost-Treatment with Reproxalap

Source: Choi W., et al. Expression of Lipid Peroxidation Markers in the Tear Film and Ocular Surface of Patients with Non-Sjogren Syndrome: Potential

7

Biomarkers for Dry Eye Disease. Curr Eye Res. 2016, 41(9):1143-9; Reproxalap Phase 2a clinical trial in dry eye disease results on file.

Reproxalap Demonstrated Rapid and Durable Improvement in Co-Primary Endpoint of Ocular Dryness Score in RENEW-Part 1

Co-Primary Symptom Endpoint for RENEW

Ocular Dryness Score (VAS)

Ocular Dryness Score (VAS) Change From Baseline

Baseline and Weeks 1 to 12; ± Standard Error of the Mean

Weeks 1 to 12

BL

W1

W2

W4

W6

W8

W10

W12

W1

W2

W4

W6

W8

W10

W12

70

0

-5

65

60

-10

55

**

**

-15

**

50

***

**

-20

45

**

**

-25

40

Vehicle

Reproxalap

MMRM p = 0.0004

**p<0.01

***p<0.001

†Ocular Dryness Score co-primary endpoint assessed in pre-specified patient population having an ocular dryness (Ocular Dryness 4-

VAS = Visual Analog Scale

8

Symptom) baseline score of ≥ 3 (N=170). Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety

BL = Baseline; W = Week

concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials.

MMRM = Mixed Effect Model Repeated Measures

Source: RENEW-Part 1 induction-maintenancetop-line results

Reproxalap Demonstrated Highly Statistically Significant Reductions in Ocular Dryness in RENEW-Part 1

Ocular Dryness Score (VAS) Treatment Difference (Reproxalap-Vehicle)*

Week 1

Week 2

Week 4

Week 6

Week 8

Week 10

Week 12

Week 2 to 12

(Co-Primary)

p-value

0.0012

0.0015

0.0062

0.0009

0.0015

0.0025

0.0066

0.0004

Favors Reproxalap

Potential Competitive Advantages

  • Rapid symptom improvement supports differentiated product profile.
  • Reproxalap demonstrated large and

statistically significant improvements in ocular dryness at every time point.

-20

-15

-10

-5

0

5VAS = Visual Analog Scale

†Pending clinical data, regulatory discussions, payor negotiations, competition, potential legislative changes, and other factors, which may not be in Aldeyra's control.

*Treatment Difference defined as the difference between the changes from baseline for the evaluated drug vs. vehicle (LS Mean Difference ± 95% CI). Topical ocular reproxalap has been

9

studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials. Ocular Dryness Score co-primary

endpoint assessed in pre-specified patient population having an OD4S dryness baseline score of ≥ 3 (N=170).

Source: RENEW-Part 1 induction-maintenancetop-line results

Reproxalap Demonstrated Broad Statistically Significant Symptom Improvement in RENEW-Part 1

Symptom Treatment Difference*(Reproxalap-Vehicle) Over Weeks 2 to 12

0-100 Ocular Symptom Scales

Favors Reproxalap

0-4 & 0-5 Ocular Symptom Scales

p-value

p-value

VAS: Ocular Dryness (Co-Primary)

0.0004

OD4S: Grittiness

0.0025

VAS: Eye Discomfort

0.0025

OD4S: Dryness

0.0134

VAS: Photophobia

0.0041

OD4S: Ocular Discomfort

0.0268

VAS: Foreign Body Sensation

0.0035

OD4S: Burning

0.0306

VAS: Itching

0.0346

OD4S: Stinging

0.0239

VAS: Pain

0.0268

CAC Ocular Itching Scale

0.0034

VAS: Burning/Stinging

NS

Ocular Discomfort Scale

NS

SANDE: Frequency

0.0080

SANDE: Severity

0.0102

VAS = Visual Analog Scale

OSDI (Total)

0.0020

SANDE = Symptom Assessment in Dry Eye

OSDI = Ocular Surface Disease Index

NS = Not Significant

-20-15-10-5 0

5

OD4S = Ocular Discomfort & 4-Symptom

CAC = Conjunctival Allergen Challenge

Favors Reproxalap

-0.8-0.6-0.4-0.2 0.0 0.2

*Treatment Difference defined as the difference between the changes from baseline for the evaluated drug vs. vehicle (LS Mean Difference ± 95% CI). Topical ocular reproxalap has been

studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials. Ocular Dryness Score co-primary10endpoint assessed in pre-specified patient population having an OD4S dryness baseline score of ≥ 3 (N=170).

Source: RENEW-Part 1 induction-maintenancetop-line results

Reproxalap Demonstrated Rapid Improvement in Co-Primary Endpoint of Fluorescein Staining Score in RENEW-Part 1

Co-Primary Sign Endpoint for RENEW

Fluorescein Staining: Nasal Region (0-4)

Fluorescein Staining: Nasal Region Change From Baseline

Baseline and Weeks 1 to 12; ± Standard Error of the Mean

Weeks 1 to 4

BL

W1

W2

W4

W6

W8

W10

W12

W1

W2

W4

2.6

0

2.5

-0.1

2.4

-0.2

2.3

-0.3

2.2

-0.4

2.1

*

2

-0.5

1.9

-0.6

1.8

-0.7

Vehicle

Reproxalap

MMRM p = 0.0313

1.7

†Fluorescein Staining co-primary endpoint assessed in pre-specified patient population having a nasal region baseline

*p<0.05

11

score of ≥ 2 (N=179). Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety

BL = Baseline; W = Week

concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials.

MMRM = Mixed Effect Model Repeated Measures (across 12 weeks)

Source: RENEW-Part 1 induction-maintenancetop-line results

Reproxalap Demonstrated Rapid and Broad Staining Improvements in RENEW-Part 1

Fluorescein Staining Treatment Difference (Reproxalap-Vehicle) Over Weeks 1 to 4*

0-4 Ocular Staining Regions and Sums

Favors Reproxalap

Potential Competitive Advantages

p-value

Rapid sign improvement supports

Total Eye Sum

0.0393

differentiated product profile.

Conjunctival Sum

0.0157

Reproxalap demonstrated statistically

significant improvements over vehicle in

Corneal Sum

NS

majority of regions over Weeks 1 to 4.

Reproxalap demonstrated substantial

Nasal

0.0313

improvements at Week 1, with near-peak

Temporal

0.0223

difference from vehicle achieved by Week 4.

Inferior0.0314

Total Eye Sum = All five regions

-1.0

-0.75

-0.5

-0.25

0

0.25

Conjunctival Sum = Nasal + Temporal

Corneal Sum = Inferior + Central + Superior

†Pending clinical data, regulatory discussions, payor negotiations, competition, potential legislative changes, and other factors, which may not be in Aldeyra's control.

*Treatment Difference defined as the difference between the changes from baseline for the evaluated drug vs. vehicle (LS Mean Difference ± 95% CI). Topical ocular reproxalap has been

studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials.12†Fluorescein Staining co-primary endpoint assessed in pre-specified patient population having a nasal region baseline score of ≥ 2 (N=179).

Source: RENEW-Part 1 induction-maintenancetop-line results

February 2020

CORPORATE REVIEW

Ocular Disease Area

  • DRY EYE DISEASE
  • ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS
  • PROLIFERATIVE VITREORETINOPATHY

Nasdaq: ALDX

© Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020

Reproxalap Represents a New Approach for Allergic Conjunctivitis

  • A Burdensome and Growing Disease with Unmet Medical Need

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Allergy seasons are getting longer and more severewith pollen spreading to new areas.

3x

ACprescription volume is

growing 3x faster than the

U.S. population.*

30

Up to 30 million of AC sufferers

in the U.S.do not respond

adequately to or are dissatisfied

million

withantihistamines.

24%

1 in 4

Many ACpatients make significant sacrifices due to lack of drug activity.

Antihistamines are not effective in an estimated 24% of treated AC patients.

Nearly1 in 4 of ACpatients are using corticosteroid and/or NSAID eye drops**.

Reproxalap

Reproxalap in AC

Clinically significant and durable symptom response in ALLEVIATE Phase 3 and allergen chamber clinical trials

Active in post-histaminic

allergy, for which no drug is approved

Growing and burdensome

unmet medical need

Underserved Patient Population

*Analysis of Symphony Health Integrated Dataverse from 2010-2019 and publicly reported U.S. population growth estimates .

**IQVIA analysis of diagnosed AC patients utilizing topical ocular Rx treatments.

14

†Internal estimate based on allergic conjunctivitis market research survey in the US.

AC = Allergic conjunctivitis

Source: Aldeyra internal estimates based on primary and secondary market research; published literature

Reproxalap's Novel Mechanism of Action Has The Potential to Provide Differentiated Activity Versus Antihistamines

Allergic

Inflammation

Mediators

Allergen exposure

Histaminic Phase

(minutes)

Degranulation:

release of RASPhistamine & other inflammatory mediators

Time

Post-Histaminic Phase

(builds over hours)

Cell activation

RASP

  • Scavenger Receptor A
  • NFκB pathway
  • Inflammasome activation

Reproxalap

  • Reproxalap irreversibly inhibits RASP, limiting allergic inflammation.
  • Reproxalap has the potential to provide differentiated activity inpost-histaminic allergy, which affects all allergic conjunctivitis patients.

RASP = Reactive Aldehyde Species

15

Reproxalap Has The Potential to be the First Novel Allergic Conjunctivitis New Drug Application in Decades

Reproxalap's Phase 3 Program Utilizes Two Allergic Conjunctivitis Clinical Models

Conjunctival

Allergen

Challenge

Allergen

Chamber

Investigator administers one drop of allergen mixture on to the eye and records results.

60 minutes post allergen

exposure evaluated

Investigator monitors and

assists patients in a controlled

allergen chamber.

3.5 hours of continuous allergen exposure evaluated

ALLEVIATE

Positive Results Announced

March 2019

INVIGORATE

Initiated January 2020

  • Supported by positive allergen chamber trial results

16

Reproxalap Demonstrated Greater and More Durable Clinical Responses than Vehicle Group in ALLEVIATE Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Primary Endpoint

Key Secondary Endpoint

Area Under the Curve: Ocular Itch Score (0-4) 10 to 60 Minutes

Probability of Two-Point Response: Ocular Itch Score (0-4) 20 to 60 Minutes

After Conjunctival Allergen Challenge

After Conjunctival Allergen Challenge

GEE p = 0.0005

* p < 0.05 ** p < 0.01

Improvement in itch score over one hour after allergen

Clinically significant response rate of reproxalap

exposure statistically greater for reproxalap vs. vehicle

statistically higher than that of vehicle

Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns reported; mild instillation site irritation

is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials.

SEM = Standard error of the mean

17

Source: ALLEVIATE allergic conjunctivitis Phase 3 clinical trial results (reproxalap 0.25%); Ocular itch scale 0 (no itch) to 4 (incapacitating itch)

GEE = Generalized estimating equation analysis

Reproxalap Demonstrated Greater and More Durable Clinical Responses than Vehicle in Allergen Chamber Clinical Trial

Total Ocular Symptom Score (0-11 scale) During 3.5 Hours of Exposure

Ocular Redness Score (0-4) During 3.5 Hours of Exposure

MMRM p < 0.0001

MMRM p < 0.0001

First Dose

5 min Before Chamber Entry

Statistically significant reduction in all assessed ocular symptoms and signs (itch, redness, and tearing) for 3.5 hours of continuous exposure to allergen

First Dose

5 min Before Chamber Entry

Statistically significant reduction in ocular redness vs. vehicle for 3.5 hours of continuous exposure to allergen

Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the

most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials.

MMRM = Mixed Effect Model Repeated Measures 18

Source: Aldeyra Therapeutics methodology development clinical trial (reproxalap 0.25%; ClinicalTrials.gov #NCT03709121); n=66

Confirmed INVIGORATE Phase 3 Primary Endpoint

Achieved in Allergen Chamber Clinical Trial*

Ocular Itching Score (0-4) During 3.5 Hours of Allergen Exposure

Allergen

chamber time

p value

point

112

0.0002

122

0.0004

132

0.0002

142

0.0044

152

0.0001

172

<0.0001

192

<0.0001

First Dose

212

0.0002

5 min Before

Chamber

Entry

All time points from 110 to 210 minutes were statistically

significant in Allergen Chamber trial

*The safety and efficacy results of later phase or subsequent clinical trials may not confirm the results of earlier trials; p-value derived from Mixed effect Model Repeat Measurement (MMRM)

time point analyses. Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse

event in clinical trials.

19

Source: Aldeyra Therapeutics allergen chamber clinical trial

- reproxalap 0.25% (ClinicalTrials.gov #NCT03709121); n=66

The INVIGORATE Phase 3 Clinical Trial Design

  • Primary endpoint:
    • Statistical significance in ocular itch(0-4 scale) at a majority of eleven time points between 110 and 210 minutes
  • Secondary endpoints:
    • Investigator-assessedocular redness score
    • Patient-reportedocular tearing score
    • Total ocular symptom score
  • Inclusion/exclusion criteria:
    • History of moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis to ragweed pollen
    • Itching score of ≥ 2.5 or redness score ≥ 2 in baseline chamber test
  • Chamber exposure and dosing schedule:
    • 3.5 hours continuous allergen exposure
    • First dose 5 minutes before chamber entry
    • Second dose 90 minutes after entry
      (when non-treated patients reach peak allergy symptoms)

Two-Way Randomized Crossover

N≈60N≈60

Reproxalap 0.25%

Vehicle

Vehicle

Reproxalap 0.25%

Results Expected H2 2020

ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04207736

20

February 2020

CORPORATE REVIEW

Ocular Disease Area

  • DRY EYE DISEASE
  • ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS
  • PROLIFERATIVE VITREORETINOPATHY

Nasdaq: ALDX

© Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020

ADX-2191 Represents a New Approach for PVR

  • A RareSight-Threatening Retinal Disease With No Approved Therapy

Proliferative vitreoretinopathy

ADX-2191

4,000

U.S.

PVR is a rare disease, with ~4,000 patients per year in the U.S. and nearly twice as many in Europe and Japan combined.

Left untreated, retinal detachment due to PVR can progress to permanent blindness.

There is currently No FDA- orEMA-approvedtherapy.

Repeat surgery, which can lead tovision loss, is

currently the only possible course of action.

ADX-2191

  • Anovel approach and potential therapeutic breakthrough in PVR treatment
  • Granted U.S. orphan designationfor the prevention of PVR
  • Granted FDA fast track designationfor the prevention of PVR
  • Tolerability and reattachment successduring study perioddemonstrated in Phase 1b open-labelinvestigator sponsored clinical trial
  • GUARD adaptive Phase 3 clinical trialinitiated
    December 2019

Source: Aldeyra internal estimates based on primary and secondary market research; published literature

PVR = Proliferative vitreoretinopathy

22

ADX-2191 Reduced Recurrent Retinal Detachment in Investigator Sponsored Phase 1b Clinical Trial and in Additional In-Practice Use

Retinal Detachments Over Time by Patient

Normal Retina

ADX-2191 Injections

End of six-month PVR re-detachment risk window

Phase 1b

Clinical

Trial

Additional

Patient with PVR

Retinal Detachment

Patient with open globe injury and RD

Due to PVR

Patients

RD caused by PVR

(with revised

Open globe injury*

protocol)

SRF with no observable PVR

-10

-5

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

40

45

50

55

60

65

70

Months before treatment

Months after treatment

Reattachment & initiation

of ADX-2191 treatment

*Timing of open globe injury as shown is estimated. Typically 6-8 weeks prior to reattachment & initiation of ADX-2191.

There is no assurance that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from this open label investigator sponsored trial will be

replicated in more rigorous clinical trials involving ADX-2191.

PVR = Proliferative vitreoretinopathy

23

Source: ADX-2191 PVR Phase 1b investigator sponsored clinical trial (n=10) results and additional in-practice use (n=16)

SRF = Subretinal fluid

ADX-2191: GUARD Trial Design in Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Adaptive Phase 3 (Part 1) Clinical Trial Design

  • Primary objective:
    • Evaluate efficacy of intravitrealADX-2191 injections for prevention of recurrent retinal detachment due to proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR)
  • Design:
    • Multi-center,randomized, controlled, two- part, adaptive Phase 3 clinical trial
  • Inclusion highlights:
    • Recurrent retinal detachment due to PVR, or
    • Retinal detachment associated withopen-globe injury
  • Dosing regimen:
    • At surgery, weekly (x8), and then every other week (x4) intravitrealADX-2191 injections
  • Endpoint:
    • Retinalre-detachments due to PVR requiring re- operation within 6 months:
      1. OCT demonstratingfovea-off retinal detachment
      2. Photographic documentation retinal detachment

Initiated December 2019

Adaptive Phase 3 PVR Clinical Trial Design: Part 1

ADX-2191 intravitreal injection

treatment

ADX-2191 added to routine surgical care (N = 50)

Control Arm: Routine surgical care (N = 50)

Month 1

Month 2

Month 3

Month 4

Month 5

Month 6

OCT = Optical Coherence Tomography

24

February 2020

CORPORATE REVIEW

Systemic Disease Area

  • SJÖGREN-LARSSONSYNDROME

Nasdaq: ALDX

© Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020

Reproxalap Represents a New Approach For SLS

  • A RareRASP-Mediated Disease with No Approved Therapy

Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome

1,000

SLS is arare inborn error of metabolism caused by

a mutation in the gene encoding fatty aldehyde

U.S.

dehydrogenase; there are ~1,000 SLS patients in

the U.S. and a greater number in Europe.

Severe symptoms significantly impact SLS patient

and caregiver quality of life.

There is currently no FDA- orEMA-approvedtherapy.

Nonstop disease burden diminishes quality of

patient/caregiver life, with hours devoted to managing painful scaling, monitoring, & care.

Reproxalap

Reproxalap

  • Anovel approach and potential lifelong therapy to replace missing enzymatic activity in SLS
  • Granted U.S. orphan designationfor the treatment of congenital ichthyosis (primary symptom of SLS)
  • Significantly reduced SLS ichthyosisin a randomized,vehicle-controlledPhase 2 clinical trial
  • RESET Phase3-Part 1 completed Q2 2019; results to be discussed with regulatory authorities prior to initiating subsequent clinical testing

Source: Aldeyra internal estimates based on primary and secondary market research; published literature

RASP = Reactive Aldehyde Species

26

SLS = Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome

Reproxalap Demonstrated Clinically Relevant and Consistent Activity in Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Investigator Assessment of Ichthyosis (0-4)

Over two months of treatment, ichthyosis improved consistently

from moderate to mild disease

Source: Reproxalap SLS Phase 2 clinical trial results (6 patients per arm; reproxalap 1%)

27

Scaling Scores Statistically Lower Than Baseline Observed in Reproxalap-Treated Patients in RESET Part 1

6 mo.

6 mo.

Source: Reproxalap RESET Phase 3 - Part 1 in SLS

28

February 2020

CORPORATE REVIEW

An Innovative Platform for Ocular and Systemic Immune- Mediated Diseases

Nasdaq: ALDX

© Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020

Deep and Innovative Pipeline Focused on Immune-Mediated Diseases

Disease Area

Ocular

Diseases

Systemic Diseases

Compound

Mechanism

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Reproxalap

RASP

Dry Eye Disease

Allergic Conjunctivitis

ADX-2191

DHFR

Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy

ADX-103/10X

RASP

Retinal Disease

Undisclosed

Ocular Inflammation

Research Collaboration (undisclosed)

Reproxalap

RASP

Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome

ADX-1612

CHP

PTLD

Mesothelioma

Investigator-Sponsored Trial

Ovarian Cancer

Investigator-Sponsored Trial

ADX-629

RASP

Autoimmune / Metabolic Disease

ADX-1615

CHP

Autoimmune Disease / Cancer

Undisclosed

RASP

Systemic Inflammatory Disease

RASP Mechanism = Reactive Aldehyde Species Inhibitor

30

DHFR Mechanism = Dihydrofolate Reductase Inhibitor

CHP Mechanism = Chaperome Inhibitor

PTLD = Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder

Experienced Management Team and Board of Directors

Management Team

Board of Directors

Todd Brady, M.D., Ph.D. President, CEO, & Director

Joshua Reed, M.B.A.

Chief Financial Officer

David Clark, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer

David McMullin, M.B.A.

Chief Commercial Officer

Stephen Machatha, Ph.D.

SVP Technical Operations

12

3

4

5

6

7

Richard Douglas, Ph.D.

Former SVP Corporate

CHAIRMAN

Development at Genzyme

Ben Bronstein, M.D.

Former CEO Peptimmune8

Marty Joyce, M.B.A.

Former CFO of Serono USA

Gary Phillips, M.D.

CEO OrphoMed

Jesse Treu, Ph.D.

Domain Associates

Neal Walker, D.O.

CEO Aclaris Therapeutics

Todd Brady, M.D., Ph.D.

CEO Aldeyra Therapeutics

1. Acquired by Xanthus/Antisoma 5. Acquired by Ligand

2. Acquired by Schwarz/UCB

6. Acquired by Merck

3. Acquired by Alexion

7. Acquired by Alexion

31

4. Acquired by Takeda

8. Acquired by Genzyme

A New Paradigm for the Treatment of Immune- Mediated Diseases

Nasdaq: ALDX

© Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020

Disclaimer

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 14:09:14 UTC
