Aldeyra Therapeutics : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Provide Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The dial-in numbers are 1-866-211-4098 for domestic callers and 1-647-689-6613 for international callers. The conference ID number for the live call will be 9329328. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Aldeyra Therapeutics corporate website at www.aldeyra.com.

After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for one year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra’s lead investigational drug product candidates are first-in-class potential treatments in development for dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis, proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome. The company is also developing other product candidates for retinal and systemic inflammatory diseases.

