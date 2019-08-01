Log in
ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC

(ALDX)
Aldeyra Therapeutics : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Provide Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update

08/01/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The dial-in numbers are 1-866-211-4098 for domestic callers and 1-647-689-6613 for international callers. The conference ID number for the live call will be 9329328. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Aldeyra Therapeutics corporate website at www.aldeyra.com.

After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for one year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra’s lead investigational drug product candidates are first-in-class potential treatments in development for dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis, proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome. The company is also developing other product candidates for retinal and systemic inflammatory diseases.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -59,4 M
Net income 2019 -57,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,65x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,78x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 201x
Capitalization 151 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 28,00  $
Last Close Price 5,48  $
Spread / Highest target 502%
Spread / Average Target 411%
Spread / Lowest Target 338%
Managers
NameTitle
Todd C. Brady President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Douglas Chairman
Joshua Reed Chief Financial Officer
David Clark Chief Medical Officer
Adnan Halilovic Manager-Scientific Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC-33.98%151
GILEAD SCIENCES4.75%83 014
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.55%42 675
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.40%33 269
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC36.40%11 038
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC0.00%10 675
