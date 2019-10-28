ALE Property : 2019 AGM - Managing Director's Address Opens in a new Window

Group Highlights
Year to 30 June 2019
Property
Capital
Equity
Portfolio
Structure
Performance
$1,163.2m
41.5%
$28.3m
Statutory property values
Gearing
Distributable profit
5.09%
2.7 years
20.90 cps
Average property yield
Average debt maturity
Distribution
9.3 years
6.4 years
81.32%
Weighted average lease expiry
Hedge maturity
Distribution tax deferred
4.5%
4.26%
$998.4m
Passing rental growth
All up cash interest rate
ASX market capitalisation
100%
Baa2
20.1% p.a.
Occupancy
Investment grade rating
16 year total return
Capitalisation rates, lease terms, interest rates, maturity terms and rental growth rates are all weighted averages Specific definitions are on other pages or in the statutory accounts
Results are for the year ending or as at 30 June 2019
In addition to the weighted average lease expiry term, there are four 10 year options for ALH to extend (83 of 86 properties)
