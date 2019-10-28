ALE Property : 2019 AGM - Managing Director's Address Opens in a new Window

Log in
ALE Property Group

ALE PROPERTY GROUP

(LEP)
ALE Property : 2019 AGM - Managing Director's Address

10/28/2019

ALE Property Group

Annual General Meeting - 29 October 2019

Breakfast Creek Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

1

Contents

  • Highlights
  • FY19 Results
  • Properties and Development Updates
  • Capital Management
  • FY20 Outlook
  • Attractive Investment Proposition
  • Attachments

Crows Nest Hotel, Sydney, NSW

2

Group Highlights

Year to 30 June 2019

Property

Capital

Equity

Portfolio

Structure

Performance

$1,163.2m

41.5%

$28.3m

Statutory property values

Gearing

Distributable profit

5.09%

2.7 years

20.90 cps

Average property yield

Average debt maturity

Distribution

9.3 years

6.4 years

81.32%

Weighted average lease expiry

Hedge maturity

Distribution tax deferred

4.5%

4.26%

$998.4m

Passing rental growth

All up cash interest rate

ASX market capitalisation

100%

Baa2

20.1% p.a.

Occupancy

Investment grade rating

16 year total return

Capitalisation rates, lease terms, interest rates, maturity terms and rental growth rates are all weighted averages Specific definitions are on other pages or in the statutory accounts

Results are for the year ending or as at 30 June 2019

In addition to the weighted average lease expiry term, there are four 10 year options for ALH to extend (83 of 86 properties)

3

Financial Results

Year to 30 June 2019

Hamilton Hotel, Hamilton, Brisbane 4

Property Highlights

Year to 30 June 2019

Property Revenue

  • $60.2m, up 3.7% on pcp
  • 10% rent increases on 36 properties
  • 43 other properties are subject to determination

Property Valuations

  • Total property values increased by 2.4% to $1,163.2m (average yield of 5.09%)
  • DCF methodology valuations of 34 properties equivalent to a 4.61% yield
  • Demand for pub property investments remains strong

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALE Property Group published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 22:41:08 UTC
