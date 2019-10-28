ALE Property : 2019 AGM - Managing Director's Address Opens in a new Window

Group Highlights

Year to 30 June 2019

Property Capital Equity Portfolio Structure Performance $1,163.2m 41.5% $28.3m Statutory property values Gearing Distributable profit 5.09% 2.7 years 20.90 cps Average property yield Average debt maturity Distribution 9.3 years 6.4 years 81.32% Weighted average lease expiry Hedge maturity Distribution tax deferred 4.5% 4.26% $998.4m Passing rental growth All up cash interest rate ASX market capitalisation 100% Baa2 20.1% p.a. Occupancy Investment grade rating 16 year total return

Capitalisation rates, lease terms, interest rates, maturity terms and rental growth rates are all weighted averages Specific definitions are on other pages or in the statutory accounts

Results are for the year ending or as at 30 June 2019

In addition to the weighted average lease expiry term, there are four 10 year options for ALH to extend (83 of 86 properties)