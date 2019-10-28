ALE Property : 2019 Annual General Meeting Results Opens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

29 October 2019

Announcement No. 16/19

The Manager

Australian Securities Exchange

Annual General Meeting Results

The following results of the Annual General Meeting of Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited and a meeting of the unitholders of Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust held on 29 October 2019 are provided in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all resolutions put to the meeting.

Resolution 1 That Robert Mactier, Non-Executive Director, be re-elected as a Director of the Company was passed.

Resolution 2 That Bernard Stanton, Non-Executive Director, be elected as

a Director of the Company was passed.

Resolution 3 That the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended

30 June 2019 be adopted was passed.

Resolution 4 That the Executive Incentive Scheme grant of rights to the Managing Director be approved was passed.

Resolution 5 That the increase in the maximum aggregate Non-Executive Directors' remuneration is approved.

Summary of the poll voting results and proxy appointments for the resolutions are shown below.

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049