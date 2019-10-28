Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ALE Property Group    LEP   AU000000LEP0

ALE PROPERTY GROUP

(LEP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ALE Property : 2019 Annual General Meeting Results Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

29 October 2019

Announcement No. 16/19

The Manager

Australian Securities Exchange

Annual General Meeting Results

The following results of the Annual General Meeting of Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited and a meeting of the unitholders of Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust held on 29 October 2019 are provided in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all resolutions put to the meeting.

Resolution 1 That Robert Mactier, Non-Executive Director, be re-elected as a Director of the Company was passed.

Resolution 2 That Bernard Stanton, Non-Executive Director, be elected as

a Director of the Company was passed.

Resolution 3 That the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended

30 June 2019 be adopted was passed.

Resolution 4 That the Executive Incentive Scheme grant of rights to the Managing Director be approved was passed.

Resolution 5 That the increase in the maximum aggregate Non-Executive Directors' remuneration is approved.

Summary of the poll voting results and proxy appointments for the resolutions are shown below.

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049

Resolution 1 - Re-election of Robert Mactier as Director

This ordinary resolution was passed on a Poll.

Instructions in respect of proxies were:

FOR

AGAINST

OPEN

ABSTAIN

95,733,756

94,383

1,127,724

235,315

Poll voting results were:

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

99,795,006

94,583

235,315

99.91%

0.09%

Resolution 2 - Election of Bernard Stanton as Director

This ordinary resolution was passed on a Poll.

Instructions in respect of proxies were:

FOR

AGAINST

OPEN

ABSTAIN

95,365,957

246,394

1,127,724

451,103

Poll voting results were:

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

99,427,207

246,594

451,103

99.75%

0.25%

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049

Resolution 3 - Non binding advisory vote on the Remuneration Report

This ordinary resolution was passed on a Poll.

Instructions in respect of proxies were:

FOR

AGAINST

OPEN

ABSTAIN

94,600,840

1,179,153

1,127,724

283,461

Poll voting results were:

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

97,838,402

1,182,253

283,461

98.81%

1.19%

Resolution 4 - Approval of Executive Incentive Scheme grant of rights to the Managing Director

This ordinary resolution was passed on a Poll.

Instructions in respect of proxies were:

FOR

AGAINST

OPEN

ABSTAIN

94,448,780

1,325,454

1,125,666

291,278

Poll voting results were:

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

97,660,834

1,352,004

291,278

98.63%

1.37%

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049

Resolution 5 - Increase in maximum aggregate Non-Executive Directors' remuneration

This ordinary resolution was passed on a Poll.

Instructions in respect of proxies were:

FOR

AGAINST

OPEN

ABSTAIN

94,461,189

1,399,022

1,128,909

202,058

Poll voting results were:

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

97,461,486

1,640,572

202,058

98.34%

1.66%

Contact:

Michael Clarke

Company Secretary

ALE Property Group

02 8231 8588

Website: www.alegroup.com.au

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049

Disclaimer

ALE Property Group published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 02:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALE PROPERTY GROUP
10:12pALE PROPERTY : 2019 Annual General Meeting Results Opens in a new Window
PU
06:42pALE PROPERTY : 2019 AGM - Managing Director's Address Opens in a new Window
PU
06:42pALE PROPERTY : 2019 AGM - Chairman's Address Opens in a new Window
PU
10/15ALE PROPERTY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window
PU
09/12ALE PROPERTY : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new W..
PU
09/12ALE PROPERTY : Appointment of Non-Executive Director Opens in a new Window
PU
09/06ALE PROPERTY : Appendix 3Y - Mr Andrew Wilkinson Opens in a new Window
PU
09/02ALE PROPERTY : Taxation Components of Distribution - Amended Opens in a new Wind..
PU
09/02ALE PROPERTY : Taxation Components of Distribution Opens in a new Window
PU
08/20ALE PROPERTY : Annual Review, Annual Report and Property Compendium Opens in a n..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 64,1 M
EBIT 2020 54,5 M
Net income 2020 37,5 M
Debt 2020 511 M
Yield 2020 4,19%
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
EV / Sales2020 24,2x
EV / Sales2021 24,4x
Capitalization 1 040 M
Chart ALE PROPERTY GROUP
Duration : Period :
ALE Property Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALE PROPERTY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,75  AUD
Last Close Price 5,31  AUD
Spread / Highest target -4,71%
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Frederick Osborne Wilkinson Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Robert Wason Mactier Chairman
Michael J. Clarke Secretary & Finance Manager
Phillipa Jane Downes Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Gilbert Say Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALE PROPERTY GROUP8.83%708
EMAAR MALLS PJSC9.50%6 874
VICINITY CENTRES3.08%6 874
PLAZA SA--.--%4 867
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS17.48%4 254
ARABIAN CENTRES CO--.--%3 761
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group