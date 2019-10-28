ALE Property : 2019 Annual General Meeting Results Opens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
29 October 2019
Announcement No. 16/19
The Manager
Australian Securities Exchange
Annual General Meeting Results
The following results of the Annual General Meeting of Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited and a meeting of the unitholders of Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust held on 29 October 2019 are provided in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001.
Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all resolutions put to the meeting.
Resolution 1 That Robert Mactier, Non-Executive Director, be re-elected as a Director of the Company was passed.
Resolution 2 That Bernard Stanton, Non-Executive Director, be elected as
a Director of the Company was passed.
Resolution 3 That the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended
30 June 2019 be adopted was passed.
Resolution 4 That the Executive Incentive Scheme grant of rights to the Managing Director be approved was passed.
Resolution 5 That the increase in the maximum aggregate Non-Executive Directors' remuneration is approved.
Summary of the poll voting results and proxy appointments for the resolutions are shown below.
Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278
Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049
Resolution 1 - Re-election of Robert Mactier as Director
This ordinary resolution was passed on a Poll.
Instructions in respect of proxies were:
|
FOR
|
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
OPEN
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
95,733,756
|
|
|
94,383
|
1,127,724
|
235,315
|
Poll voting results were:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
|
99,795,006
|
|
|
94,583
|
|
235,315
|
|
|
99.91%
|
|
|
0.09%
|
|
|
|
Resolution 2 - Election of Bernard Stanton as Director
This ordinary resolution was passed on a Poll.
Instructions in respect of proxies were:
|
FOR
|
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
OPEN
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
95,365,957
|
|
|
246,394
|
1,127,724
|
451,103
|
Poll voting results were:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
|
99,427,207
|
|
|
246,594
|
|
451,103
|
|
|
99.75%
|
|
|
0.25%
|
|
|
|
Resolution 3 - Non binding advisory vote on the Remuneration Report
This ordinary resolution was passed on a Poll.
Instructions in respect of proxies were:
|
FOR
|
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
OPEN
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
94,600,840
|
|
|
1,179,153
|
1,127,724
|
283,461
|
Poll voting results were:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
|
97,838,402
|
|
|
1,182,253
|
|
283,461
|
|
|
98.81%
|
|
|
1.19%
|
|
|
|
Resolution 4 - Approval of Executive Incentive Scheme grant of rights to the Managing Director
This ordinary resolution was passed on a Poll.
Instructions in respect of proxies were:
|
FOR
|
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
OPEN
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
94,448,780
|
|
|
1,325,454
|
1,125,666
|
291,278
|
Poll voting results were:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
|
97,660,834
|
|
|
1,352,004
|
|
291,278
|
|
|
98.63%
|
|
|
1.37%
|
|
|
|
Resolution 5 - Increase in maximum aggregate Non-Executive Directors' remuneration
This ordinary resolution was passed on a Poll.
Instructions in respect of proxies were:
|
FOR
|
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
OPEN
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
94,461,189
|
|
|
1,399,022
|
1,128,909
|
202,058
|
Poll voting results were:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
|
97,461,486
|
|
|
1,640,572
|
|
202,058
|
|
|
98.34%
|
|
|
1.66%
|
|
|
|
Contact:
Michael Clarke
Company Secretary
ALE Property Group
02 8231 8588
Website: www.alegroup.com.au
