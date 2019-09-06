ALE Property : Appendix 3Y - Mr Andrew Wilkinson Opens in a new Window

Log in
ALE PROPERTY GROUP

(LEP)
ALE Property : Appendix 3Y - Mr Andrew Wilkinson

09/06/2019 | 12:52am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

6 September 2019

Announcement No. 13/19

The Manager

Corporate Announcement Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

Please find enclosed Change of Director's Interest Notice for Mr. Andrew Wilkinson.

- Ends -

Contact:

Michael Clarke

Company Secretary

ALE Property Group

02 8231 8588

Website: www.alegroup.com.au

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited (ABN: 45 105

275 278) and Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust (ARSN: 106 063 049)

ABN see above

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andrew Wilkinson

Date of last notice

15 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Associates and entities in which Mr.

(including registered holder)

Wilkinson holds equitable interests.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

5 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Stapled Securities

464,834 comprising;

Andrew Wilkinson:

269,017

Gray Corporation Pty Limited

as trustee for Gray Super

Fund:

171,642

Jan Wilkinson:

22,000

Penelope Wilkinson as Trustee

for Gray Family Trust:

2,175

ESSS Rights

Andrew Wilkinson:

91,053

Class

Stapled Securities

ESSS Rights

Number acquired

Stapled Securities:

27,020

ESSS Rights:

-

Number disposed

Stapled Securities:

-

ESSS Rights:

27,020

Value/Consideration

Stapled Securities:

-

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated

ESSS Rights

-

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Stapled Securities

491,854 comprising;

Andrew Wilkinson:

296,037

Gray Corporation Pty Limited

as trustee for Gray Super

Fund:

171,642

Jan Wilkinson:

22,000

Penelope Wilkinson as Trustee

for Gray Family Trust:

2,175

ESSS Rights

Andrew Wilkinson:

64,033

Nature of change

Transfer of stapled securities under the ALE

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options, issue

Executive Stapled Security Scheme that

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐

vested on 7 August 2019.

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior

written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

-

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date

-

was this provided?

ALE Property Group published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
