ALE Property Group

ALE PROPERTY GROUP

(LEP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/04
5.54 AUD   -0.18%
06:55pALE PROPERTY : Appendix 3Y - Mr Andrew Wilkinson Opens in a new Window
PU
11/22ALE PROPERTY : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
10/30ALE PROPERTY : Becoming a substantial holder Opens in a new Window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

ALE Property : Appendix 3Y - Mr Andrew Wilkinson Opens in a new Window

0
12/04/2019 | 06:55pm EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

5 December 2019

Announcement No. 17/19

The Manager

Corporate Announcement Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

Please find enclosed Change of Director's Interest Notice for Mr. Andrew Wilkinson.

The change relates to the grant of ESSS Rights under the ALE Executive Stapled Security Scheme approved at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of ALE Property Group and granted on 3 December 2019.

- Ends -

Contact:

Michael Clarke

Company Secretary

ALE Property Group

02 8231 8588

Website: www.alegroup.com.au

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited (ABN: 45 105

275 278) and Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust (ARSN: 106 063 049)

ABN see above

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andrew Wilkinson

Date of last notice

6 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Associates and entities in which Mr.

(including registered holder)

Wilkinson holds equitable interests.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

3 December 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Stapled Securities

491,854 comprising;

Andrew Wilkinson:

296,037

Gray Corporation Pty Limited

as trustee for Gray Super

Fund:

171,642

Jan Wilkinson:

22,000

Penelope Wilkinson as Trustee

for Gray Family Trust:

2,175

ESSS Rights

Andrew Wilkinson:

64,033

Class

Stapled Securities

ESSS Rights

Number acquired

Stapled Securities:

-

ESSS Rights:

10,967

Number disposed

Stapled Securities:

-

ESSS Rights:

-

Value/Consideration

Stapled Securities:

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

ESSS Rights

$Nil

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Stapled Securities

491,854 comprising;

Andrew Wilkinson:

296,037

Gray Corporation Pty Limited

as trustee for Gray Super

Fund:

171,642

Jan Wilkinson:

22,000

Penelope Wilkinson as Trustee

for Gray Family Trust:

2,175

ESSS Rights

Andrew Wilkinson:

75,000

Nature of change

Grant of ESSS Rights under the ALE

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Executive Stapled Security Scheme that were

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

approved at the 2019 Annual General

back

Meeting and granted on 3 December 2019.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior

written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

-

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date

-

was this provided?

Disclaimer

ALE Property Group published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 23:54:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 64,1 M
EBIT 2020 54,5 M
Net income 2020 37,5 M
Debt 2020 511 M
Yield 2020 4,02%
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
EV / Sales2020 24,9x
EV / Sales2021 25,1x
Capitalization 1 085 M
Chart ALE PROPERTY GROUP
Duration : Period :
ALE Property Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALE PROPERTY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,75  AUD
Last Close Price 5,54  AUD
Spread / Highest target -8,66%
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Frederick Osborne Wilkinson Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Robert Wason Mactier Chairman
Michael J. Clarke Secretary & Finance Manager
Phillipa Jane Downes Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Gilbert Say Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALE PROPERTY GROUP13.96%743
EMAAR MALLS PJSC6.70%6 768
VICINITY CENTRES0.38%6 714
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS20.61%4 155
AEON MALL CO., LTD.1.04%3 652
ARABIAN CENTRES CO--.--%3 483
