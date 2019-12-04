ALE Property : Appendix 3Y - Mr Andrew Wilkinson Opens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
5 December 2019
Announcement No. 17/19
The Manager
Corporate Announcement Office
Australian Securities Exchange
Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
Please find enclosed Change of Director's Interest Notice for Mr. Andrew Wilkinson.
The change relates to the grant of ESSS Rights under the ALE Executive Stapled Security Scheme approved at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of ALE Property Group and granted on 3 December 2019.
- Ends -
Contact:
Michael Clarke
Company Secretary
ALE Property Group
02 8231 8588
Website: www.alegroup.com.au
Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278
Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited (ABN: 45 105
275 278) and Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust (ARSN: 106 063 049)
ABN see above
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Andrew Wilkinson
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
6 September 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Associates and entities in which Mr.
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
Wilkinson holds equitable interests.
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
3 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Stapled Securities
|
|
|
491,854 comprising;
|
|
|
Andrew Wilkinson:
|
296,037
|
|
Gray Corporation Pty Limited
|
|
|
as trustee for Gray Super
|
|
|
Fund:
|
171,642
|
|
Jan Wilkinson:
|
22,000
|
|
Penelope Wilkinson as Trustee
|
|
|
for Gray Family Trust:
|
2,175
|
|
ESSS Rights
|
|
|
Andrew Wilkinson:
|
64,033
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Stapled Securities
|
|
|
ESSS Rights
|
|
Number acquired
|
Stapled Securities:
|
-
|
|
ESSS Rights:
|
10,967
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Stapled Securities:
|
-
|
|
ESSS Rights:
|
-
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Stapled Securities:
|
-
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
ESSS Rights
|
$Nil
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Stapled Securities
|
|
|
491,854 comprising;
|
|
|
Andrew Wilkinson:
|
296,037
|
|
Gray Corporation Pty Limited
|
|
|
as trustee for Gray Super
|
|
|
Fund:
|
171,642
|
|
Jan Wilkinson:
|
22,000
|
|
Penelope Wilkinson as Trustee
|
|
|
for Gray Family Trust:
|
2,175
|
|
ESSS Rights
|
|
|
Andrew Wilkinson:
|
75,000
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Grant of ESSS Rights under the ALE
|
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
|
Executive Stapled Security Scheme that were
|
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
|
approved at the 2019 Annual General
|
|
back
|
|
Meeting and granted on 3 December 2019.
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
No
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior
|
|
written clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
|
-
|
trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date
|
-
|
was this provided?
|
|
|
Disclaimer
