ALE Property : Appendix 4G - 30 June 2020Opens in a new Window

Name of entity: Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited (ABN: 45 105 275 278) and Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust (ARSN: 106 063 049) ABN / ARBN: As above Financial year ended: 30 June 2020 Our corporate governance statement for the above period above can be found at: This URL on our website: http://www.alegroup.com.au/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/6kvwwm9E3kmfq9p0HJyIFQ/file/governance/ALE- Corporate-Governance-Statement-2020.pdf The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 5th August 2020 and has been approved by the board. Page 11 Building on Strong Foundations ALE Property Group Corporate Governance Statement Miami Tavern, Gold Coast, QLD Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Board of Directors of Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited is accountable to stapled securityholders for the performance of ALE ALE remains committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance. The Board considers that ALE's corporate governance framework and practices continue to substantially comply with the requirements of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's (ASXCGC) Principles of Good Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, 4th Edition (Principles and Recommendations) and meet the interests of all stakeholders. A range of policies have been developed and implemented in this regard and may be viewed on our website (www.alegroup.com.au). This Corporate Governance Statement is effective as at 5 August 2020 and has been approved by the Board. Principle 1 - Lay solid foundations for management and oversight Roles of the Board and Management The Board Charter sets out the principles for the operation of the Board. The Board's responsibilities encompass the following: establishing the purpose and strategic direction of the ALE Property Group; approving the statement of values and code of conduct to underpin the desired culture; overseeing of the ALE Property Group, including its controls and accountability systems; appointing and (if deemed necessary) removing the Managing Director and Company Secretary; ratifying the appointment and, where appropriate, the removal of the senior executives. contributing to and finally approving management's development of corporate strategy and performance objectives; reviewing and ratifying systems of risk management and internal compliance and control, codes of conduct, and legal compliance; 1 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE overseeing and monitoring senior management's performance, implementation of strategy and instilling values and desired culture and ensuring appropriate resources are available; approving and monitoring the progress of operating budgets, major capital expenditure, capital management, acquisitions and divestitures; Overseeing the integrity of the accounting and corporate reporting systems including monitoring financial, risk and non-financial risk and other reporting; Overseeing the process for making timely and balanced disclosure of all material information concerning the ALE Property Group that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of the Staple Securities; Satisfying itself that an appropriate framework existing for relevant information to be reported by management to the Board; Whenever required, challenging management and holding it to account; Satisfying itself that the remuneration policies are aligned with the purpose, values, strategic objectives and risk appetite; Monitoring the effectiveness of the governance practices; and Establishing and maintaining leadership of the ALE Property Group and upholding ethical standards. Delegation and Role of Management The Board delegates to the Managing Director and senior management team responsibility for implementing the strategic direction, and for managing the day-to-day operations, instilling and reinforcing the values, of the ALE Property Group while operating within the values, code of conduct, budget and risk appetite set by the Board. The Managing Director consults with the Chairman, in the first place, on matters, which are sensitive, significant, and extraordinary, or of a strategic nature. The senior management team is responsible for providing the Board with accurate, timely and clear information on the ALE Property Group operations to enable the Board to perform its responsibilities. 2 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value Board composition The full Board determines the Board's size and composition, subject to limits imposed by the Company's Constitution, the Board Charter and the Corporations Act. The Board has determined that it is currently appropriate to have a minimum of six directors, the majority of whom (four), including the Chairman, are independent non-executive directors. The four non-executive directors, Robert Mactier, Pippa Downes, Paul Say and Nancy Milne, are independent directors as defined under section 601JA of the Corporations Act, and satisfy the principles of independence as outlined in the Principles and Recommendations. Michael Triguboff and Bernard Stanton are not considered Independent Directors as they are Nominees of Caledonia (Private) Investment Pty Limited, our largest securityholder. A review of each director's independence is undertaken by tabling any changes in director interests at every Company Board meeting and more formal assessments of independence are undertaken from time to time. Details of the members of the Board, their experience, expertise, qualifications, terms of office, relationships affecting their independence and their independent status are set out in the Directors' Report under the heading "Information on Directors". The Chairman is selected by the full Board annually at the first meeting following the annual general meeting (AGM), and is to be an independent director in accordance with the Board Charter and ASX Corporate Governance guidelines. The Company Secretary reports directly to the Board. New directors are provided with an induction process to enable them to actively participate in Board decision making as soon as possible. The process ensures that the new directors fully understand ALE's financial position, strategies, operations and risk management policies and explains the respective rights, duties, responsibilities and roles of the Board and senior executives. All new directors have appropriate checks done prior to appointment. The Company has a written agreement with each director setting out the terms of their appointment. The Board has implemented an annual performance evaluation process for management, directors, the Board and its committees. Part of this process is to also ensure that the Board and its committees maintain an appropriate balance of skills, experience and expertise. 3 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Details of the performance evaluation process for management are set out in the Directors' Report in the Annual Report. The Board appoints a specialist governance adviser therefrom time to time to review the performance of the Board and that of directors. During the current year an internal review of the Board was performed. Under the Company's Constitution and the ASX Listing Rules, a director may not hold office for a continuous period in excess of three years or past the third annual general meeting following the director's appointment, whichever is the longer, without submitting for re-election. If no director would otherwise be required to submit for re-election, but the ASX Listing Rules require that an election of directors be held, the director to retire at the AGM is the director who has been longest in office since their last election. Independence and materiality thresholds The Board considers that a director is independent if the director is a non executive director and: is, or has been, employed in an executive capacity by the entity or any of its child entities and there has not been a period of at least three years between ceasing such employment and serving on the board; receives performance-based remuneration (including options or performance rights) from, or participates in an employee incentives scheme of the entity; is, or has been within the last three years, in a material business relationship (eg as a supplier, professional adviser, consultant or customer) with the entity or any of its child entities, or an officer of, or otherwise associated with, someone with such a relationship; is, represents, or is or has been within the last three years an officer or employee of, or professional adviser to, a substantial security; has close personal ties with any person who falls within any of the categories described above; or has been a director of the entity for such a period that his or her independence from management and substantial holders may have been compromised .

Robert Mactier is a consultant to UBS AG. UBS AG has provided debt lead management services to ALE in the past and may continue to do so in the future. Mr Mactier does not take part in any decisions to appoint UBS AG in relation to debt lead management services provided by UBS AG to ALE. 4 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The following table details the length of service of each director as at the date of this report: Name Appointed Length of service (Years) R W Mactier (Chairman) 28 November 2016 3.7 N Milne 5 February 2015 5.5 P G Say 24 September 2014 5.9 P J Downes 26 November 2013 6.7 B D Stanton 13 September 2019 0.7 A F O Wilkinson (Managing Director) 16 November 2004 15.7 M P Triguboff 16 February 2018 2.5 Independent professional advice After prior approval of the Chairman, directors may obtain independent professional advice at the expense of ALE on matters arising in the course of their Board duties. Board committees The Board has established a number of committees to assist in the execution of its duties and to allow detailed consideration of complex issues. Currently the Board has two standing committees; these are the Remuneration and Nominations Committee, and the Audit, Compliance and Risk Management Committee. The committees operate principally in a review or advisory capacity. Each committee has its own written charter setting out its role and responsibilities, composition, structure, membership requirements and the manner in which the committee is to operate. All of these charters are reviewed on an annual basis. All matters determined by committees are submitted to the full Board as recommendations for Board decisions. All Directors are entitled to attend meetings of the standing committees. Minutes of committee meetings are tabled at the subsequent Board meeting. Additional requirements for specific reporting by the committees to the Board are addressed in the charter of the individual committees. Audit, Compliance and Risk Management Committee (ACRMC) The ACRMC is a standing committee that is currently composed of five members, being five non-executive independent directors. Membership of the committee is based on directors' qualifications, skills and experience. 5 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Pippa Downes, an Independent director, is Chair of the Committee. The other members of the Committee are Robert Mactier, Paul Say and Nancy Milne, all Independent directors. Bernard Stanton is also a member but is not considered an Independent Director. The ACRMC meets at least four times a year. As the Board comprises 50% or more Independent directors, an Independent compliance committee has not been appointed. The Board has, however, determined that the ACRMC fulfil this role. Details of the members of the ACRMC and their attendance at meetings are set out in the Directors' Report in the Annual Report. Given the small number of staff within the Company, the Company does not have an internal audit function. To ensure appropriate levels of internal control, ALE commissions an annual controls review. Following the completion of the annual review the appointed auditor reports to the Board. PWC reported to the Board in July 2020 that the standard of controls was assessed substantially supporting the achievement of the business objectives. Remuneration and Nominations Committee The Remuneration and Nominations Committee is currently composed of four non-executive independent directors. Paul Say is the Chairman of the committee. The other members of the committee are Robert Mactier, Pippa Downes and Nancy Milne. The Remuneration and Nominations Committee is responsible for evaluating the performance of the Company's key management personnel. Each six months the Remuneration and Nominations Committee meets to formally review the performance of each senior executive against predetermined criteria of goals and objectives. One of the committee's responsibilities is to monitor ALE's policies in respect of Board renewal, appointment of directors and diversity for the ALE Property Group. We confirm that such reviews were undertaken for the year ending 30 June 2020 and the results of those reviews are outlined within the Remuneration Report (Section 9) which forms part of the Directors' Report in the Annual Report. Details of committee members and their attendance at meetings held are set out in the Directors' Report in the Annual Report. 6 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Board and executive remuneration Details of Board and executive remuneration are set out in the Directors' Report in the Annual Report. Director skills and experience The skills, experience and expertise of each Director are described on pages 2 to 4 in the Directors' Report of the 2020 Annual Report. The Directors possess a range of skills which, as a group, enable the Board to discharge its obligations effectively. The Board regularly reviews its composition and succession plans. In doing so it uses the skills matrix set out below to guide its assessment of the skills and experience of current directors and to identify any gaps in the collective skills of the Board. The Board currently comprises seven directors - six non-executive directors, and one executive director. Given the nature and extent of the skills required and having regard to the complexity of the business it has been determined the key skills necessary for the Board are described in the table below. The following table summarises the key skills of the directors as a group: Skills and Experience Financial acumen - senior experience in finance, including financial accounting and reporting to assist the Board in understanding of financial reporting requirements and best practice Real Estate - experience in real estate management, property development and property valuations to assist the Board in reviewing property related matters Capital and Funds Management - senior experience in capital management strategies, corporate finance and capital markets to assist the Board in reviewing debt and equity strategies and related transactions Human Resources - people management and human resources experience to assist the Board in management of executive development, remuneration and succession planning Governance and Risk Management - experience with governance within a listed environment to assist the Board in developing a rigorous governance environment and risk management framework Strategy - experience in developing and directing strategy and implementing strategic business plans to assist the Board in reviewing strategy related matters 7 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Skills and Experience Compliance and Regulatory - experience over a number of years in undertaking compliance activities and investigations; and an understanding of regulatory requirements and how they apply. Law - legal qualifications or experience to provide assistance to the Board in meeting its legal and compliance obligations and consideration of a range of legal risks Diversity of Directors 8 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Principle 3: Promote ethical and responsible decision making Code of Conduct In accordance with ALE's Code of Conduct, all directors and employees are expected to perform their duties professionally and act with the utmost integrity and objectivity, striving at all times to enhance the reputation and performance of ALE. Trading in securities ALE has a Trading Policy with which all directors and employees must comply. Directors, employees and their associates may not utilise information obtained by their position for personal gain or for gain of another person. Each director and employee must ensure that any information in their possession that is not publicly available and which may have a material effect on the price or value of ALE's stapled securities or any derivatives based on these (ALE Securities) is not provided to anyone who may be influenced to subscribe for, buy or sell ALE Securities. Directors, employees and their associates may buy or sell ALE Securities, with the approval of the Chairman or his delegate, only during the four week periods commencing the day after: the release of the half-year results;

half-year results; the release of the full year results; and

the AGM. Outside these four week periods are closed periods for trading in ALE Securities, unless exceptional circumstances apply. All directors and employees are precluded from buying or selling ALE Securities at any time if they are aware of price sensitive information that has not been made public, or at any time while ALE is undertaking a general issue or buyback of that particular type of ALE Security. All directors or employees are entitled to participate in the Distribution Reinvestment Plan on the same terms as other securityholders, except where the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is partly or wholly satisfied by an on-market buyback of ALE Securities, in which case directors and employees are precluded from participating. 9 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE All Directors, officers and employees are prohibited from using his or her holding in any of their ALE Securities as collateral for any margin lending, excluding margin lending that was in existence prior to 8 August 2018. In accordance with provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 and the Listing rules of the ASX, ALE advises the ASX of any transaction conducted by directors in ALE Securities. All directors, officers and employees must disclose their financing arrangements relating to their ALE Securities to the Chairman and must advise if the following circumstances apply: the director, officer or employee holds ALE Securities that have been lent, mortgaged or charged to a financier;

circumstances have arisen in which the financier is entitled or is likely to become entitled to exercise a right under the finance arrangement to demand payment; and

the director, officer or employee expects that the demand will not be able to be satisfied without the disposal of securities representing 2.5% or more of the total number of issued stapled securities in ALE. Directors, officers and employees who enter into margin loans or other financing arrangements over ALE Securities are directed to ensure that they have sufficient available cash or other acceptable collateral to meet margin calls, including during a period of extreme sudden market downturn. Directors, officers or employees may not be provided with a clearance by the Company to dispose of ALE Securities that are subject to a margin call. Details of directors, key management personnel and their associate's holdings in ALE Securities are set out in the Directors' Report in the Annual report. Diversity The Board has adopted a Diversity Policy for the ALE Property Group, which includes details on how the Board and Remuneration and Nominations Committee take into account the diversity criteria when identifying and assessing potential Director Candidates and members of the senior management team. To the best of its abilities and recognising that the Company has a small team of directors and employees, ALE has attempted to introduce diversity standards to ensure the workplace is fair and flexible, promotes personal and professional growth and enables employees to enhance their contributions to the Company by drawing from their different backgrounds, beliefs and experiences. The Company notes the Principles 10 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE and Recommendations, however, because the Company comprises a small team of directors and employees, the Board has determined that it will not be setting benchmarks for achieving a certain level of gender diversity, and will not be reporting against its progress to achieve any measurable objective. Nonetheless, the Company is committed to ensuring that the best candidates both at a Board and employee level are appointed as opportunities arise regardless of gender, martial or family status, sexual orientation, gender identity, intersex status, age, disabilities, ethnicity, religious beliefs, cultural background, socio-economic background, perspective and experience. The Company believes that while this is departure from the Principles and Recommendations, it does not diminish the Group's commitment in principle and fact to ensuring diversity. As at 30 June 2020, the Company's gender diversity may best be summarised as follows: Name Women in role Total Positions Percentage Independent Board positions 2 4 50% All Board positions 2 7 29% ACRMC positions 2 5 40% Other committee positions 2 4 50% Senior management positions - 4 - Total number of women employed in whole organisation 4 13 31% 11 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Principle 4: Safeguarding integrity in financial reporting As mentioned above, the Audit, Compliance and Risk Management Committees consist of four independent non-executive Directors. Members of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee are financially literate and have an appropriate understanding of the industries in which the Company operates. The Audit, Compliance and Risk Management Committee operates in accordance with a charter. The role of the Committee is to assist the Board in: Reviewing ALE's financial statements and financial information including review the appropriateness of the accounting judgements or choices exercised by management in preparing the financial statement, to be distributed externally;

Monitoring the internal control framework, procedures that are designed to ensure compliance with statutory responsibilities and other external reporting requirements, and the adequacy of ALE's risk management framework;

Liaising with the external auditor and review any proposal from the auditor to provide non-audit services and whether it might comprise their independence; and

non-audit services and whether it might comprise their independence; and Liaising with the internal auditor. In fulfilling its responsibilities, the Committee: Receives regular reports from management and the external auditors;

Regularly meets with the external auditor;

Reviews the processes the Managing Director and Company Secretary and Finance Manager have in place to support their certifications to the Board;

Reviews any significant disagreements between the auditors and management, irrespective of whether they have been resolved;

Meets separately with the external auditors at least once a year without the presence of management; and

Provides the external auditors with a clear line of direct communication at any time to either the Chair of the Audit, Compliance and Risk Management Committee or the Chair of the Board. The Board receives a declaration from the CEO and Company Secretary and Finance Manager prior to its approval of the ALE Property Group's half yearly and annual financial statements that confirms that in their opinion, the financial records of the ALE Property Group have been property maintained and that the financial statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of 12 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE the financial position and performance of the ALE Property Group, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. This is also a requirement under the Corporations Act. External Auditors ALE's policy is to appoint external auditors who clearly demonstrate quality and independence. The performance of the external auditor is reviewed annually. An analysis of fees paid to the external auditors, including a breakdown of fees for non audit services, is provided in the Directors' Report and in note 4.5 to the financial statements. It is the policy of the external auditors to provide an annual declaration of their independence to the Board and the Audit, Compliance and Risk Management Committee. A representative of the external auditor attends the Annual General Meeting and is available to answer securityholder questions about the conduct of the auditor and the preparation and content of the audit report. 13 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Principle 5 and 6: Make timely and balanced disclosures and respect the rights of securityholders. ALE has a Continuous Disclosure Policy which is consistent with the continuous disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules. The Policy focuses on continuous disclosure of any information concerning ALE that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price of ALE securities. Investor relations ALE is committed to the provision of timely, full and accurate disclosure of material information concerning ALE. ALE has a Communications Policy that ensures securityholders have equal access to ALE's information and has procedures to ensure that all price sensitive information is disclosed to the ASX in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the Listing Rules of the ASX. The Board encourages full participation of securityholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and provides adequate notice and a suitable venue in Sydney for those Securityholders wishing to attend the AGM or any other securityholder meeting. The rights of ALE's securityholders are set out in the constitution, legal and regulatory requirements. ALE's Communication Policy allows securityholders to effectively exercise these rights through the provision of high quality, relevant and useful information in a timely manner. In this regard securityholders are informed about strategic objectives and major developments through: ASX announcements;

ALE publications including the Annual Review and Annual Report;

Annual General Meeting;

ALE Website; and

The website of ALE's security register, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, including a facility for securityholders to amend their particulars. 14 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ALE website All information provided to the ASX is also posted on the ALE website, www.alegroup.com.au. ALE's website includes various corporate governance documents and policies, such as the Board's Charter, ALE's Code of Conduct and the Audit, Compliance and Risk Management Committee's Charter. Securityholders are encouraged to make their views known to ALE and to directly raise matters of concern. Securityholders are encouraged to attend the AGM and use this opportunity to ask questions. The AGM remains the main opportunity for securityholders to comment and to question ALE's Board and management. 15 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Principle 7: Recognise and manage risks Recognise and manage risks The Board, through the Audit, Compliance and Risk Management Committee, is responsible for ensuring there are adequate policies in relation to risk management compliance and internal control systems. In summary, ALE's policies are designed to ensure that strategic, operational, legal, reputational and financial risks are identified, assessed, effectively and efficiently managed and monitored to enable achievement of ALE's business objectives. The Board and Audit, Compliance & Risk Management Committee reviews ALE's risk management framework on an annual basis to ensure that it continues to be sound. On a quarterly basis the Audit Compliance & Risk Management Committee receives reports on risk management matters and monitor ALE's risk management framework. An annual review of ALE Risk Management Framework is normally undertaken in the September quarter, with the last formal review completed in the September 2020 quarter. As at the date of this statement, ALE is subject to the following identified risks: Risk Type Identified Risk Economic COVID-19 Property valuation Tenant and sector concentration Refinancing and interest rate Liquidity Regulatory Personnel Environmental Environmental (including climate risk) Social No significant risks 16 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Risk Impact Risk Management Mitigation COVID-19 Risk Properties ALE own are The Directors will continue to monitor the operated as pubs and retail business environment to determine if there liquor outlets. As part of are any material impacts on ALH's Government measures the operations that may impact ALE. operations are subject to various trading retrictions. In the event that the impacts of COVID-19 become material or more prolonged than anticipated, or if ALH does not continue to meet its rental obligations (being a key assumption underlying the property valuations), this may have an adverse impact to the fair value of ALE's property portfolio and ALE's operating results. Property Properties that ALE owns ALE is unable to control the market forces Valuation Risk have values that are that impact ALE's property values however exposed to movements in ALE constantly monitors the property the Australian commercial market to assess general trends in property property markets, changes in values. ALE undertakes on-going condition rent and the general levels and compliance audits of our properties and of long and short term has independent valuers perform valuations interest rates on at least one third of the property portfolio on an annual basis. Declines in ALE's property values are recorded on the Statement of Comprehensive Income, any decreases in value will have a negative impact on the statutory net profit and net tangible assets per security and in turn the market price of the Group's securities may fall. Increases in gearing could also reduce headroom to debt covenants. At 30 June 2020 the closest debt covenant would be triggered by a decline of around 33% in property values and a resultant average capitalisation rate of 7.61%. By way of comparison it should be noted that in the last 12 years the highest average capitalisation rate of ALE properties has been 6.60%. ALE considers it currently has sufficient headroom in it's debt covenants. 17 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Risk Impact Risk Management Mitigation Tenant and All 86 of ALE's pub ALE manages this risk by monitoring the sector properties are leased to a operating performance of each of the hotels concentration single tenant, ALH which is and ALH on a regular basis. ALE will risk owned by Endeavour Group continue to monitor developments Limited. Endeavour Group is concerning ALH closely as the credit profile owned by Woolworth of ALH may impact ALE's future ability to (85.4%) and the Bruce secure debt finances at competitive credit Mathieson Group (14.6%). margins. ALE also has the option of selling In addition, all properties are properties and/or issuing equity to meet its utilsed as operating pubs debt obligations and pay distributions. and retail liquor outlets. In the event of a default in rental payments by the tenant, ALE may be unable to pay interest on borrowings and distributions to securityholders. Refinancing and ALE currently has To mitigate this risk ALE uses fixed rate interest rate risk outstanding borrowings of borrowings and hedges variable rate $529 million, representing a borrowings for the medium and long term. covenant gearing level of Existing arrangements effectively hedge 41.3%. ALE consequently ALE's forecasted net debt to November faces refinancing risk as and 2025 at weighted average base rates of when borrowings mature between 3.11% and 3.46%. ALE and require repayment. proactively staggers debt maturities, Failure, delays or increased continually monitors debt markets, actively credit margins in refinancing seeks to maintain ALE's current credit borrowings could subject rating of Baa2 and maintains relationships ALE to a number of risks that with diverse funding markets to maximise could potentially impact the opportunity for multiple funding future earnings. ALE faces options. the risk of reduced profitability and distributions should interest rates on borrowings increase materially. Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that ALE monitors its exposure to liquidity risk ALE may not be able to by ensuring that there is sufficient cash on generate sufficient cash hand as required or debt facility funding resources to available to meet financial liabilities as they settle its obligations in full as fall due. ALE has a long track record of they fall due or can only do consistently approaching debt markets for so on terms that are refinancing well in advance of the materially scheduled debt maturity dates. disadvantageous. 18 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Risk Impact Risk Management Mitigation Regulatory Risk Changes to liquor licence ALE is unable to control regulatory changes regulation or gaming licence that may impact on the gaming and liquor regulation could significantly licences operating in our properties. It impact the trading monitors the regulatory settings and public performance of the debate in each state to determine potential operating businesses of ALH changes and their potential implications for and therefore impact the ALE. EBITDAR of ALH. EBITDAR is a key determining factor for rent reviews and therefore could impact on ALE's long- term profitability. Personnel risk ALE may be unable to ALE has a small management team and recruit, retain and motivate employee base. Key person risk is therefore key personnel. a significant and challenging. To mitigate this risk ALE seeks to document all business and operating processes and ensure the management team have cross functional capabilities were possible. Where functions require specialised skills, external consultants can be engaged to cover functions if required. Environmental The risk that our operating ALE strives to minimise the impacts of its (including and investment activities, or business and operating decisions on the climate risk), those of our tenant, give rise environment, the society and economy. social and to unintended environmental Outside the rights included in the leases economic risk (including climate change), and other agreements, ALE is unable to social (including problem control the operations of ALH that may gambling and alcohol) and have a negative impact from the operations economic consequences. at our properties but monitors these potential impacts and liaises with ALH to seek to understand the actions they are taking to mitigate any consequences. Corporate Reporting With respect to the year ending 30 June 2020, the Board has received a declaration from the Managing Director and the Finance Manager, that: The financial records for the financial period have been properly maintained in accordance with the Corporations Act;

ALE's financial reports are complete and present a true and fair view of the financial condition and performance of the Group and are in accordance with relevant accounting standards; and 19 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The above statement is founded on a sound system of risk management and internal compliance and control which implements the policies adopted by the Board; and

That ALE's risk management and internal compliance and control is operating efficiently and effectively in all material respects in relation to financial reporting risks. Principle 8: Remunerate fairly and responsibly Details of the Remuneration Committee are outlined in the 2020 Annual Report. The Remuneration and Nominations Committee operates in accordance with its charter and is responsible for developing and making recommendations to the Board on a remuneration framework for the Chairman, the Board Committees, non-executive Directors, ALE's remuneration and incentive policies and practices for the Managing Director, direct reports to the Managing Director and other senior executives. Under ALE's Executive Stapled Security Scheme (ESSS), executives may be granted rights to a certain number of Stapled Securities as part of their remuneration package, which usually vest after a period of three years, subject to the forfeiture and clawback provisions described below. Clawback At the end of the vesting period, the vesting of the ESSS Rights remains subject to the following clawback tests. ESSS Rights will be forfeited in whole or in part at the discretion of the Remuneration Committee if before the end of the vesting period: the Remuneration and Nominations Committee becomes aware of any executive performance matter which, had it been aware of the matter at the time of the original award, would have in their reasonable opinion resulted in a lower original award. These executive performance matters are restricted to those that had a materially adverse financial impact on ALE Property Group; or

the executive engages in any conduct or commits any act which in the Remuneration and the Nominations Committee's reasonable opinion, adversely affects the ALE Property Group including, and without limitation, any act which:

results in the ALE Property Group having to make any material financial restatements; or causes the ALE Property Group to incur a material financial loss.

20 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Cessation of employment If the executive ceases to be an employee of the Group within six months of the grant of ESSS Rights, the ESSS Rights will lapse, subject to the Board's discretion to accelerate vesting of the ESSS Rights in the event of the executive becoming incapacitated due to health, permanent disability or death. If the executive ceases to be an employee of the Group before his ESSS Rights vest because his employment is terminated for cause, all ESSS Rights held by him will lapse. If the executive ceases to be an employee of the Group before his ESSS Rights vest due to termination without cause, he (or his estate) will continue to hold his ESSS Rights and they will vest in the usual course subject to the ESSS Rules. Where the executive resigns, the Board retains a discretion to lapse any of his ESSS Rights. If the Board does not exercise this discretion, the ESSS Rights will remain on foot and vest in the usual course subject to the ESSS Rules. Other Board discretions The Board may determine that all or a proportion of the ESSS Rights "early-vest" in exceptional circumstances which include, but are not limited to: taxation consequences that could cause or which have caused financial hardship for the executive;

the executive becoming incapacitated due to his health, permanent disability or death;

In the event of a change of control that may lead to the change in the composition of the Board where it is considered the change could be materially detrimental to value of unvested rights under the plan; and

any other disadvantage that, in the opinion of the Board, could result or has resulted in financial hardship or an unintended outcome for the executive or his family. In accordance with ALE's ESSS executives are not allowed to enter into derivatives or deal with any rights granted in any manner that would limit the economic risk of participating in the ESSS. Once the rights have vested and the executive has been issued with Stapled Securities, the executive is required to also comply with ALE's Trading Policy. 21 | P a g e Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Further information on Directors' and executives' remuneration, including principles used to determine remuneration, is set out in the Directors' Report under the heading "Remuneration report". In accordance with ALE's Trading in Securities Policy, participants in equity based remuneration plans are not permitted to enter into any transactions that would limit the economic risk of options or other unvested entitlements. Details of this policy can be found on ALE's website. 22 | P a g e Attachments Original document

