ALE Property : Appointment of Non-Executive Director Opens in a new Window

13 September 2019

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Chairman of ALE Property Group (ASX: LEP), Robert Mactier is today pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Bernard Stanton as a non-executive director of Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ("ALE") with effect from 13 September 2019.

"Bernard's extensive executive experience across a wide range of senior management and finance roles will bring valuable skills and perspectives to the Board of ALE. We welcome Bernard's appointment to the Board".

Bernard is to be appointed as a nominee director of ALE's largest securityholder, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Limited ("Caledonia").

ALE has entered into a Nominee Director Protocol which sets out the procedures to be followed by the Board, Bernard and Caledonia in relation to security holder nominees appointed to the Board. This protocol will assist the management of any issues relating to conflicts of interest and confidential information and ensure that the Board continues to serve the interests of all securityholders at all times.

The appointment of Bernard, being a second Caledonia nominee director, will bring Caledonia's representation on the ALE Board to 28% which is below their current beneficial ownership in ALE of approximately 34%. Bernard will stand for election at the Annual General Meeting of ALE on 29 October 2019.

Details of Bernard's background and experience are attached to this announcement.

Website: www.alegroup.com.au