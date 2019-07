ALE Property : Becoming a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

Form 603 Corporations Law Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme ALE PROPERTY GROUP ACN/ARSN ALE Property Group, consisting of Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited (ABN 45 105 275 278) and Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust (ARSN: 106 063 049)

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder became a substantial holder on: 9 July 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Persons' votes (5) Voting power (6) Stapled securities 10,241,320 10,241,320 5.23%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities UBS Asset Management Fund Manager with power to exercise control over 93,820 Stapled securities (Australia) Ltd voting shares UBS Securities Australia Ltd Beneficial Owner 8,975,829 Stapled securities UBS AG London Branch Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in 1,171,671 Stapled securities respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement (see Appendix A)

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: