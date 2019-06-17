ALE Property : Distribution for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2019 Opens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 June 2019

Announcement No. 04/19

Distribution for Half Year Ending 30 June 2019

Half Year Distribution

The directors of listed property trust and management company, ALE Property Group (ASX code: LEP) are pleased to announce a distribution of 10.45 cents per stapled security for the half year to 30 June 2019. The distribution comprises:

Trust Distribution 10.45 cents per unit Company Dividend 0.00 cents per share Total Stapled Security Distribution 10.45 cents per security

The tax components of the distribution will be confirmed before the distribution payment on 5 September 2019.

Key dates for the half year ending 30 June 2019 are:

Ex-Entitlement Date 27 June 2019 Record Date 28 June 2019 Expected Announcement of Results 6 August 2019 Payment Date 5 September 2019

Full Year Distribution

The total distribution of 20.90 cents per security for the full year ending 30 June 2019 is in line with the Board's previous guidance.

With the 2018 rent review process still in progress, the Board has made a decision to maintain the distribution at the same amount that was paid for the half year ending 31 December 2018.

As previously advised, 80 of ALE properties are subject to a rent review in the current year, the remaining six have rent reviews in future years. ALH has accepted a 10% rent increase on 36 properties, this is an increase of two properties since our February 2019 announcement. ALH has disputed the rent reviews on 43 properties and one property has a rent review date of 10 June 2019.

The 43 disputed properties are currently within a Rent Determination process in accordance with the provisions of the Leases. Rents may increase or decrease by up to 10% for the individual properties.

