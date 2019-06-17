Log in
ALE PROPERTY GROUP

(LEP)
ALE Property : Distribution for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2019 Opens in a new Window

06/17/2019 | 06:49pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 June 2019

Announcement No. 04/19

Corporate Announcement Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Distribution for Half Year Ending 30 June 2019

Half Year Distribution

The directors of listed property trust and management company, ALE Property Group (ASX code: LEP) are pleased to announce a distribution of 10.45 cents per stapled security for the half year to 30 June 2019. The distribution comprises:

Trust Distribution

10.45 cents per unit

Company Dividend

0.00 cents per share

Total Stapled Security Distribution

10.45 cents per security

The tax components of the distribution will be confirmed before the distribution payment on 5 September 2019.

Key dates for the half year ending 30 June 2019 are:

Ex-Entitlement Date

27 June 2019

Record Date

28 June 2019

Expected Announcement of Results

6

August 2019

Payment Date

5

September 2019

Full Year Distribution

The total distribution of 20.90 cents per security for the full year ending 30 June 2019 is in line with the Board's previous guidance.

With the 2018 rent review process still in progress, the Board has made a decision to maintain the distribution at the same amount that was paid for the half year ending 31 December 2018.

As previously advised, 80 of ALE properties are subject to a rent review in the current year, the remaining six have rent reviews in future years. ALH has accepted a 10% rent increase on 36 properties, this is an increase of two properties since our February 2019 announcement. ALH has disputed the rent reviews on 43 properties and one property has a rent review date of 10 June 2019.

The 43 disputed properties are currently within a Rent Determination process in accordance with the provisions of the Leases. Rents may increase or decrease by up to 10% for the individual properties.

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049

Determining Valuers have been appointed and submissions have been made by both ALH and ALE. It is anticipated that the determinations will be completed by the end of the 2019 calendar year.

The Distribution Reinvestment Plan will not be in operation for this distribution.

- Ends -

Contact:

Andrew Wilkinson

Managing Director

ALE Property Group

02 8231 8588

Website: www.alegroup.com.au

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049

Disclaimer

ALE Property Group published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 22:48:01 UTC
