ALE Property : Dividend/Distribution - LEP Opens in a new Window

ALE Property Group    LEP   AU000000LEP0

ALE PROPERTY GROUP

(LEP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ALE Property : Dividend/Distribution - LEP

0
06/17/2019 | 06:49pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ALE PROPERTY GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

LEP - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday June 18, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.10450000

Ex Date

Thursday June 27, 2019

Record Date

Friday June 28, 2019

Payment Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

ALE PROPERTY GROUP

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

45105275278

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

LEP

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday June 18, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

LEP

1 / 3

ASX +Security Description

FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday June 28, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday June 27, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.10450000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2 / 3

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.10450000

3A.2

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

franked?

No

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary

dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.10450000

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Taxation components of the distribution will be provided before the payment date of 5 September 2019

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

3 / 3

Disclaimer

ALE Property Group published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 22:48:01 UTC
