ALE Property : Dividend/Distribution - LEP Opens in a new Window

Entity name
ALE PROPERTY GROUP
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
LEP - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday June 18, 2019
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.10450000
Ex Date
Thursday June 27, 2019
Record Date
Friday June 28, 2019
Payment Date
Thursday September 5, 2019
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
Name of +Entity
ALE PROPERTY GROUP
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
|
45105275278
ABN
1.3
ASX issuer code
LEP
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Tuesday June 18, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
LEP
ASX +Security Description
FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday June 30, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday June 28, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday June 27, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Thursday September 5, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.10450000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1
Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
No
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
|
|
AUD 0.10450000
3A.2
Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
franked?
|
No
3A.3
Percentage of ordinary
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
0.0000 %
3A.4
Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
amount per +security
unfranked
AUD 0.00000000
100.0000 %
3A.6
Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
income amount
|
AUD 0.10450000
3A.7
Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Taxation components of the distribution will be provided before the payment date of 5 September 2019
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
