ALE Property : Taxation Components of Distribution - Amended Opens in a new Window

ALE Property Group

ALE PROPERTY GROUP

(LEP)
ALE Property : Taxation Components of Distribution - Amended

09/02/2019 | 09:40pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

3 September 2019

Announcement No. 12/19

The Manager

Corporate Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

ALE Property Group

Amended Stapled Security Distribution Taxation Components

ALE Property Group is a Managed Investment Trust for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth). Detailed below are the taxation components for the distribution for the ALE Property Group (ASX: LEP) for the half year ended 30 June 2019. These components are provided solely for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and should not be used for any other purpose.

The distribution is 10.45 cents per stapled security and will be paid to holders on 5 September 2019.

Total cash

Component subject

to fund payment

distribution

withholding

Australian Income

Tax deferred

8.6934

-

Other Australian Income

1.7566

1.7566

Total

10.4500

1.7566

In accordance with section 12-405 of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth), this distribution includes a 'fund payment' of $1.7566 in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2019.

Australian resident stapled securityholders should not rely on this notice or the information contained in the table above for the purpose of completing their income tax returns.

Details of the full year components of distributions are provided in the annual tax statement, which will be forwarded to securityholders on 5 September 2019.

This announcement replaces the announcement made at 8.20am on 3 September 2019.

- Ends -

Contact:

Andrew Wilkinson

Managing Director

ALE Property Group

02 8231 8588

Website: www.alegroup.com.au

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049

Disclaimer

ALE Property Group published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 01:39:01 UTC
