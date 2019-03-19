Log in
Aleafia Health Commences Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange

0
03/19/2019 | 09:36am EDT

TORONTO, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF, FRA: ARAH) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that the Company’s common shares have commenced trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). Our common shares continue to trade under the symbol “ALEF.” Upon listing on TSX, Aleafia Health will also become a reporting issuer in the Province of Ontario. 

TSX: ALEF
Aleafia Health Commences Trading on TSX


SIGN-UP HERE to get the latest Aleafia Health news delivered to your inbox.

Listed Emblem Warrants

All previously listed common share purchase warrants of Emblem Corp. (“Emblem”) remain listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under their existing trading symbols and are now exercisable each at the original exercise price into 0.8377 of a common share of Aleafia Health. The three classes of Emblem warrants that remain posted for trading on the TSXV are as follows:

  • “EMC.WT” – exercisable at a price of $1.75 with an expiry date of December 6, 2019 issued pursuant to a warrant indenture between Emblem and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (“Computershare”) dated December 6, 2016 (the “2019 Warrant Indenture”);
  • “EMC.WT.A” – exercisable at a price of $2.15 with an expiry date of November 16, 2020 issued pursuant to a warrant indenture between Emblem and Computershare dated November 16, 2017 (the “November 2020 Warrant Indenture”); and
  • “EMC.WT.B” – exercisable at a price of $2.70 with an expiry date of February 2, 2020 issued pursuant to a warrant indenture between Emblem and Computershare dated February 2, 2018 (the “February 2020 Warrant Indenture”);

Supplemental warrant indentures  in respect of each of the 2019 Warrant Indenture, November 2020 Warrant Indenture and February 2020 Warrant Indentures, and new exercise forms are available on each of the Company’s and Emblem’s SEDAR profiles at www.sedar.com. For additional information please see the Company’s press release dated March 14, 2019.

LEARN MORE: http://www.aleafiahealth.com

For Investor & Media Relations, please contact:

Nicholas Bergamini
416-860-5665
IR@AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis health and wellness company with four primary business units: Cannabis Cultivation & Products, Health & Wellness Clinics, Cannabis Education, and Consumer Experience with ecommerce, retail distribution and provincial supply.

Aleafia Health owns three major cannabis product & cultivation facilities where it produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators.

Aleafia Health maintains a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness specific product development and treatment best practices. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value and has been named the 2019 top performing company of the year by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Learn more at www.AleafiaHealth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77c1d228-f9df-4528-968a-b3b2f733b05d

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

Aleafia Health - Science Seeding Wellness


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 5,07 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 70,7x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,81x
Capitalization 358 M
Chart ALEAFIA HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Aleafia Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,50  CAD
Spread / Average Target 188%
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey M. Benic Chief Executive Officer
Julian Fantino Executive Chairman
Benjamin Ferdinand Chief Financial Officer
Gary Goodyear Director & President-Clinic Operations
Michael Verbora Director & Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEAFIA HEALTH INC58.04%269
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-15.14%72 118
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)6.35%45 314
FRESENIUS15.55%30 845
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE23.02%24 294
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS22.16%15 220
