Aleafia Health Launches Last-Mile Medical Cannabis Home Delivery Service

Service will provide next day direct-to-home delivery to medical cannabis patients

Initial launch in Greater Golden Horseshoe Region, centred around Toronto, with a population of over 9 million

Mitigates risk of using postal service and third-party parcel delivery which may be disrupted during COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is launching its last-mile medical cannabis home delivery service. It will provide patients next-day, direct-to-home delivery on medical cannabis orders made in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe Region (“GGHR”), home to over 9 million people.

By delivering directly to patients’ homes, the service provides safe, contactless delivery, eliminating the need for customers to pick-up products at post offices and post boxes. It also mitigates the risk to the Company of disruption of postal and third-party parcel delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial GGHR launch is anticipated to occur during the next two weeks, with a planned subsequent expansion to new Canadian markets, and the introduction of same-day, scheduled delivery.

“By controlling the last mile of our supply chain, we are providing a unique service to patients who want fast, secure and convenient access to their medicine,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “Adapting to this challenging environment is critical. In addition to launching home delivery, earlier this month we transitioned to conducting 100 per cent of patient consultations remotely through telemedicine, with the goal of not missing a single patient appointment.

“Having said that, introducing home delivery has been long in the works and will be a permanent feature that we offer moving forwards.”

Aleafia Health’s home delivery benefits from the supply chain logistics experience of Benic and COO Greg Rossi, who were among the founding partners of the award winning online grocery fulfillment and delivery service, GroceryGateway.com. The pair have also worked as executive consultants on supply chain logistics projects for some of the world’s largest companies including Walmart Inc., Nestlé S.A., Kraft Heinz Company, Campbell Soup Company and Mondelez International. Benic and Rossi were also the architects of Trust Delivery, the first and only same-day Canadian medical cannabis delivery service.

For Investor & Media Relations:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations

1-833-TSX-ALEF (879-2533)

IR@AleafiaHealth.com

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is an industry leading, vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns three significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health’s competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.

Forward Looking Information