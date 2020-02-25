Log in
ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.

ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.

(ALEF)
Aleafia Health to Announce 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

02/25/2020 | 07:31am EST

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) will announce its 2019 fourth quarter and fiscal year results on March 18, 2020 prior to market open. The Company will also host its earnings conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by CEO Geoffrey Benic and CFO Benjamin Ferdinand.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST

Date: March 18, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
USA/Canada Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (866) 679-9046; Passcode: 7018919
International Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (409) 217-8323; Passcode: 7018919

WEBCAST LINK

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the link provided. Audio of the call will be available to participants through both the conference call line and webcast; however, the presentation may only be viewed via the webcast. Participants who miss the live call can view a replay at any time via the link provided.

For Investor and Media Relations, please contact:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations
1-833-TSX-ALEF (879-2533)
IR@AleafiaHealth.com
LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis health and wellness company with four primary business units: Cannabis Cultivation & Products, Health & Wellness Clinics, Cannabis Education, and Consumer Experience with ecommerce, retail distribution and provincial supply agreements.

Aleafia Health owns three major cannabis product & cultivation facilities, two of which are licensed and operational including the first large-scale, operational outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and has international operations in three continents.

Innovation is at the heart of Aleafia Health competitive advantage. The Company maintains a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value and has been named the 2019 top performing company of the year by the TSX Venture Exchange prior to graduation to the TSX.

