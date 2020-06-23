Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aleafia Health Inc.    AH   CA01444Q1046

ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.

(AH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aleafia Health : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 24th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 08:36am EDT

TORONTO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF), a Canadian cannabis health and wellness company, today announced that the Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Benic, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 24th.   

DATE: Wednesday, June 24th   
TIME: 2:30 p.m. EDT
LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/062420KCSAVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent First Quarter 2020 Company Highlights

  • Fifth consecutive quarter of record revenue
  • Positive cash flow from operations
  • 85% gross margin on cannabis revenue
  • Positive adjusted EBITDA of $6.4M
  • All production facilities licensed and operational

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis. Aleafia Health owns three significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents. Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health's competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aleafia-health-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-june-24th-301081689.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.
08:36aALEAFIA HEALTH : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 24th
PR
06/08Aleafia Health to Commence Cultivation in Entire 160,000 sq. ft. Niagara Gree..
GL
06/06ALEAFIA HEALTH : Closes $14.95 Million Bought Deal Offering Of Units Including F..
AQ
05/29ALEAFIA HEALTH : Announces Closing of $14.95 Million Bought Deal Offering, Inclu..
AQ
05/29ALEAFIA HEALTH : IIROC Trading Halt - AH.WT
AQ
05/27ALEAFIA HEALTH : Announces TSX Ticker Symbol Change to AH
AQ
05/20Aleafia Health Provides Corporate Update
GL
05/14Aleafia Health Announces Date for Annual Shareholders' Meeting
GL
05/13Aleafia Health Announces $6.4M Positive Adjusted EBITDA, $14.6M Net Revenue i..
GL
05/12ALEAFIA HEALTH : Secures Health Canada Licence Amendment for Port Perry 60 Acre ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group