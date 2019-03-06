Alector to Present at Investor Conferences in March

Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/06 03:59:03 pm
19.575 USD   -6.87%
03/06/2019 | 05:16pm EST

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegeneration today announced that members of the management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference, Tuesday, March 12, at 10:00 am ET in Boston
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, Thursday, March 14, at 11:15 am ET in Miami Beach, Florida

To access the live webcast of the Alector presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. Replays of the webcast will be available on the Alector website for 3 days following the conferences.

About Alector
Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector is developing a broad portfolio of programs designed to simultaneously counteract these pathologies by restoring healthy immune function to the brain. The Company’s product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Source: Alector, Inc.

Contacts

Media:
1AB
Dan Budwick, 973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com
or
Investors:
Alector, Inc.
ir@alector.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Arnon Rosenthal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tillman U. Gerngross Chairman
Calvin Yu Principal Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert Paul Chief Medical Officer
Carl Lee Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALECTOR INC0.00%1 437
GILEAD SCIENCES2.97%82 130
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.68%48 012
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS16.18%46 933
GENMAB10.35%10 975
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC36.31%10 608
