ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

(APLLTD)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 07/22
514.6 INR   -1.16%
11:22aFDA Approves Multiple Applications for Generic Version of Lyrica
DJ
07/18ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/17ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : quaterly earnings release
News 
FDA Approves Multiple Applications for Generic Version of Lyrica

FDA Approves Multiple Applications for Generic Version of Lyrica

07/22/2019 | 11:22am EDT

By Chris Wack

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday said it approved multiple applications for the first generics of Lyrica, or pregabalin, for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy, postherpetic neuralgia, fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pain associated with spinal cord injury.

The FDA granted approvals for the generic versions of Lyrica to Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY), InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, MSN Laboratories Ltd., Rising Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sciegen Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA).

The FDA said the approval of the first generics for pregabalin advances patient access to lower cost, high-quality generic medicines.

The most common side effects reported in the clinical trials for Lyrica in adults are dizziness, somnolence, dry mouth, swelling, blurred vision, weight gain and abnormal thinking.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 43 631 M
EBIT 2020 7 060 M
Net income 2020 5 704 M
Debt 2020 6 846 M
Yield 2020 1,05%
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
EV / Sales2021 2,09x
Capitalization 97 010 M
Technical analysis trends ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 613,11  INR
Last Close Price 514,60  INR
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chirayu Ramanbhai Amin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raj Kumar Shriram Baheti CFO, Director-Finance & Executive Director
Pranav Chirayu Amin Executive Director & Managing Director
Pranav Natverlal Parikh Independent Non-Executive Director
G. Ramanathan Krishnapuram Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD-13.18%1 426
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.98%345 980
PFIZER-2.02%237 451
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.73%230 263
ROCHE HOLDING10.69%230 263
NOVARTIS24.78%216 273
