MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alerus Financial Corporation    ALRS

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
Alerus Financial Corporation : Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

02/19/2020 | 10:01pm EST

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, a 7.1 percent increase over the dividend paid a year ago. The dividend is payable on April 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of close of business on March 20, 2020.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, N.A., offers business and consumer banking products and services, residential mortgage financing, employer-sponsored retirement plan and benefit administration, and wealth management including trust, brokerage, insurance, and asset management. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, N.D., the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. metropolitan area, and Scottsdale and Mesa, Ariz. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul and Albert Lea, Minn., East Lansing and Troy, Mich., and Bedford, N.H.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 189 M
EBIT 2020 43,2 M
Net income 2020 28,5 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,78%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,96x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 371 M
Chart ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alerus Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,33  $
Last Close Price 21,74  $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,33%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randy L. Newman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Biessener Duncan Director-Operations
Katie A. Lorenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Travis Ingebrigtson Finance Director
Jon N. Hendry Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-4.86%370
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.39%425 369
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.70%302 815
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.50%271 944
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.82%209 442
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.37%194 277
