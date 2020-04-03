Log in
Alerus Financial Corporation : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, April 28

04/03/2020 | 08:31pm EDT

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that it will issue its first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Alerus Financial Corporation will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Information

Date:

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access:

1-888-317-6016

A recording of the call and transcript will be available at investors.alerus.com following the call.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, N.D. Through our subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, we provide innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship‑oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client‑friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, N.D., the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. metropolitan area, and Scottsdale and Mesa, Ariz. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul and Albert Lea, Minn., East Lansing and Troy, Mich., and Bedford, N.H.


© Business Wire 2020
