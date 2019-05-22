Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alexander & Baldwin Inc    ALEX

ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC

(ALEX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alexander & Baldwin : Summary ToggleA&B completes $90 million acquisition of iconic Queens' MarketPlace retail center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

HONOLULU, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin (A&B) (NYSE: ALEX) today completed the $90 million off-market acquisition of the Queens' MarketPlace, an iconic grocery-anchored resort retail center in the Waikoloa Beach Resort on the island of Hawaii.

Developed by the Waikoloa Land Company in 2007, the 135,000 square-foot center is anchored by Island Gourmet Market, a 24,000 square-foot full-line grocery store, and features retail, restaurant and office space along with amenities such as a three-screen luxury cinema, food court and event pavilion. Other tenants include Romano's Macaroni Grill, Sansei Seafood, Steak & Sushi Bar and a broad range of specialty retailers. Located 18 miles north of Kona International Airport, the center serves both local residents and visitors of the Kohala Coast.

'Queens' MarketPlace has become a fixture on the Kohala Coast for local families and visitors to shop, eat, and enjoy world-renowned entertainment,' said Scott Head, Vice President of resort operations at Waikoloa Land Company. 'For the last 40 years, Waikoloa Land Company has strived to create a gathering place that is worthy of Waikoloa's rich history. We remain deeply committed to fulfilling this mission and look forward to seeing Queens' MarketPlace continue to thrive in the future with Alexander & Baldwin.'

'As a local company with a long history in Hawaii, we understand how important a place like Queens' MarketPlace is to the community it serves. This is truly a special gathering place for residents and visitors alike. We appreciate that the Waikoloa Land Company has entrusted us with this center and look forward to continuing its legacy of success,' said Lance Parker, A&B chief real estate officer.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.8 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai'i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B is also a construction materials company and paving contractor in Hawai'i. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact: Darren Pai; 808-525-6659; dpai@abhi.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-completes-90-million-acquisition-of-iconic-queens-marketplace-retail-center-300855475.html

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Disclaimer

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 20:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC
04:43pALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Summary ToggleA&B expands commercial real estate portfolio..
PU
04:43pALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Summary ToggleA&B completes $90 million acquisition of ico..
PU
04:32pALEXANDER & BALDWIN : A&B expands commercial real estate portfolio through reinv..
PR
04:24pALEXANDER & BALDWIN : A&B completes $90 million acquisition of iconic Queens' Ma..
PR
05/16ALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Summary ToggleA&B expands grocery-anchored shopping center..
PU
05/16ALEXANDER & BALDWIN : A&B expands grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio wit..
PR
05/09ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/03ALEXANDER & BALDWIN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
05/02ALEXANDER & BALDWIN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
05/02ALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Summary ToggleAlexander & Baldwin, Inc. Reports First Quar..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 433 M
EBIT 2019 114 M
Net income 2019 45,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 36,31
P/E ratio 2020 31,12
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,87x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,61x
Capitalization 1 676 M
Chart ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC
Duration : Period :
Alexander & Baldwin Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,3 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Benjamin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanley M. Kuriyama Chairman
Diana M. Laing Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Allen Doane Director
Robert S. Harrison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC27.80%1 676
GECINA18.85%11 330
MIRVAC GROUP36.61%7 570
GPT GROUP11.05%7 320
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND INC20.72%7 050
ICADE15.41%6 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About