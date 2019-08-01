Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alexander & Baldwin Inc    ALEX

ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC

(ALEX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alexander & Baldwin : Summary ToggleAlexander & Baldwin Announces 15% Increase in Common Stock Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

HONOLULU, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) approved a third quarter dividend of $0.19 (nineteen cents) per share. The dividend is payable on September 5, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2019.

'This 2.5-cent per share quarterly dividend increase reflects continued strong earnings growth in our commercial real estate portfolio, fueled by the addition of several newly acquired assets, the opening of Lau Hala Shops (Oahu) and Ho'okele Shopping Center (Maui), and solid earnings growth in our 'same-store' portfolio. When combined with a 2-cent per share increase in our dividend last quarter, this represents a 31-percent increase from our first quarter dividend level,' said Chris Benjamin, A&B President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.8 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B also is Hawai`i's largest construction materials company and paving contractor. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:Kenneth Kan
Vice President, Capital Markets
(808) 525-8475
kkan@abhi.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexander--baldwin-announces-15-increase-in-common-stock-dividend-300895274.html

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Disclaimer

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 20:59:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC
05:00pALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Summary ToggleAlexander & Baldwin, Inc. Reports Second Qua..
PU
05:00pALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Summary ToggleAlexander & Baldwin Announces 15% Increase i..
PU
04:20pALEXANDER & BALDWIN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
04:06pALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Announces 15% Increase in Common Stock Dividend
PR
04:06pALEXANDER & BALDWIN, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
03:34pALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Summary ToggleAlexander & Baldwin to renovate Aikahi Park ..
PU
03:31pALEXANDER & BALDWIN : to renovate Aikahi Park Shopping Center
PR
07/24ALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Summary ToggleAlexander & Baldwin Announces Second Quarter..
PU
07/24ALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast..
PR
06/27ALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Summary ToggleAlexander & Baldwin to Attend the 2019 JMP S..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 462 M
EBIT 2019 104 M
Net income 2019 42,4 M
Debt 2019 734 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 40,5x
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,26x
EV / Sales2020 5,31x
Capitalization 1 696 M
Chart ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC
Duration : Period :
Alexander & Baldwin Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,33  $
Last Close Price 23,51  $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Benjamin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanley M. Kuriyama Chairman
Diana M. Laing Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Allen Doane Director
Robert S. Harrison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC27.91%1 696
GECINA22.65%11 319
MIRVAC GROUP44.64%8 705
GPT GROUP15.92%8 329
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND INC22.35%7 240
ICADE18.05%6 457
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group