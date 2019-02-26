Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alexander & Baldwin Inc    ALEX

ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC

(ALEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alexander & Baldwin : Summary ToggleAlexander & Baldwin First Quarter 2019 Dividend Authorized

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 06:53pm EST

HONOLULU, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) approved a first quarter 2019 dividend of $0.145 (fourteen and one-half cents) per share. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2019.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.6 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B also is Hawai`i's largest construction materials company and paving contractor. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:Kenneth Kan
Vice President, Capital Markets
(808) 525-8475
kkan@abhi.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexander--baldwin-first-quarter-2019-dividend-authorized-300802738.html

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Disclaimer

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 23:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC
06:53pALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Summary ToggleAlexander & Baldwin First Quarter 2019 Divid..
PU
05:27pALEXANDER & BALDWIN : First Quarter 2019 Dividend Authorized
PR
02/19ALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Summary Toggle­Alexander & Baldwin Announces Fourth Quarte..
PU
02/19ALEXANDER & BALDWIN : ­Alexander & Baldwin Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-year ..
PR
01/15ALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Summary ToggleA&B expands commercial real estate portfolio..
PU
01/15ALEXANDER & BALDWIN : A&B expands commercial real estate portfolio with Kapolei ..
PR
01/14ALEXANDER & BALDWIN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
2018ALEXANDER & BALDWIN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completi..
AQ
2018ALEXANDER & BALDWIN : A&B agreement with Mahi Pono launches new era of agricultu..
PR
2018ALEXANDER & BALDWIN : Summary ToggleAlexander & Baldwin names Jordan Brant senio..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 474 M
EBIT 2018 109 M
Net income 2018 89,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,98
P/E ratio 2019 36,36
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,72x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,01x
Capitalization 1 763 M
Chart ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC
Duration : Period :
Alexander & Baldwin Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Benjamin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanley M. Kuriyama Chairman
Diana M. Laing Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Allen Doane Director
Robert S. Harrison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC35.47%1 763
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.54%49 425
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.17%41 540
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.65%40 550
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD14.24%31 437
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD11.34%30 007
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.