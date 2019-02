Alexander & Baldwin : Summary ToggleAlexander & Baldwin First Quarter 2019 Dividend Authorized

HONOLULU, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) approved a first quarter 2019 dividend of $0.145 (fourteen and one-half cents) per share. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2019.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.6 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B also is Hawai`i's largest construction materials company and paving contractor. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:Kenneth Kan

Vice President, Capital Markets

(808) 525-8475

kkan@abhi.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexander--baldwin-first-quarter-2019-dividend-authorized-300802738.html

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.