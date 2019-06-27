Alexander & Baldwin : Summary ToggleAlexander & Baldwin to Attend the 2019 JMP Securities Conference

Log in
Alexander & Baldwin to Attend the 2019 JMP Securities Conference

06/27/2019 | 12:00am EDT

HONOLULU, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) announced today that Chris Benjamin, president and chief executive officer, will attend the 2019 JMP Securities Boston Real Estate Conference. Investor material for the conference scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2019 may be accessed on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.8 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B also is Hawai`i's largest construction materials company and paving contractor. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:Kenneth Kan
Vice President, Capital Markets
(808) 525-8475
kkan@abhi.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexander--baldwin-to-attend-the-2019-jmp-securities-conference-300875939.html

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin

Disclaimer

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 03:59:05 UTC
