Alexander Nubia International : Aton Reports New And Updated Intersections Including 65.3m @ 2.84 G/t Gold And 5.26% Zinc From Surface Channel Sampling At Rodruin

Aton Reports New And Updated Intersections Including 65.3m @ 2.84 G/t Gold And 5.26% Zinc From Surface Channel Sampling At Rodruin

Vancouver, September 24, 2018: Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) ('Aton' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide investors with a further update on the channel sampling and drilling programmes at the Rodruin prospect at the Company's 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ('Abu Marawat' or the 'Concession'), located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Highlights:

Sampling of an extension to surface channel sample profile ROC-009 in the Aladdin's Hill area at Rodruin (see news release dated August 23, 2018) has returned an overall and updated mineralised intersection of 65.3m @ 2.84 g/t Au and 5.26% Zn (previously reported as 39m @ 3.62 g/t Au and 5.44% Zn);

(previously reported as 39m @ 3.62 g/t Au and 5.44% Zn); New channel sample profile ROC-017 in the Spiral Pit area has returned a mineralised intersection of 50.3m @ 1.37 g/t Au and 0.56% Zn , confirming the presence of widespread mineralisation at surface in a previously untested area approximately 350-400m east-southeast of Aladdin's Hill;

, confirming the presence of widespread mineralisation at surface in a previously untested area approximately 350-400m east-southeast of Aladdin's Hill; The zone of mineralisation identified by channel and grab sampling on the South Ridge and in the Central Valley now extends over an area of approximately 600m x 200m, and over a vertical profile of at least 140m. Further high grade mineralisation has previously been sampled on the North Ridge, returning assay values of up to 321 g/t Au (see news releases dated February 6, 2018 and April 16, 2018). Drilling is currently testing the surface mineralisation on the South Ridge;

The first 11 holes (ROP-001 to ROP-011) of the reverse circulation percussion ('RC') drilling programme have been completed, with all holes intersecting mineralisation associated with gossanous carbonates and/or slates, and most intersecting ancient underground mine workings. Six batches of samples have been dispatched from site for analysis at ALS Minerals in Romania, with the first results still expected before the end of September 2018.

'We are very pleased to report the continued expansion of the surface mineralised zone at Rodruin, with the extension of mineralisation in existing channel sample profiles, as well as significant assay results from a new channel profile some 350-400m away from Aladdin's Hill and close to the high grade underground Spiral Pit workings' said Mark Campbell, President and CEO. 'From these results, we are identifying extensions to, and analogues of the Aladdin's Hill mineralisation, as well as possibly significant new gold-bearing mineralised zones around the Spiral Pit. Our current drilling program is uncovering the overall extent of the maze of ancient workings at Aladdin's Hill. Many additional workings are distributed over both the South and North Ridges, demonstrating that Rodruin was a very significant mining centre in ancient times, giving us confidence in the overall potential of Rodruin. Drilling continues to intercept what is interpreted as being the mineralised package, and we look forward to releasing the first batch of drill results shortly.'

Channel sampling at Rodruin

Further results are now available from the surface channel sampling programme at Rodruin, which is testing mineralisation exposed in drill access road cuttings. To date 17 channel profiles have been sampled (ROC-002 to ROC-018), including 2 profiles close to the Spiral Pit underground workings (ROC-017 and ROC-018).

The first 8 profiles ROC-002 to ROC-009 (see Figure 1) in the Aladdin's Hill area were all mineralised with gold and zinc (see news releases dated August 7, 2018, August 23, 2018 and September 12, 2018), returning significant intersections including 62.6m @ 2.34 g/t Au (profile ROC-003) and 64.9m @ 2.29 34 g/t Au (profile ROC-005). Good mineralisation has also been returned from channel sample profile ROC-011 in the Central Valley, 400m to the east of Aladdin's Hill, and 200m to the north of the Spiral Pit (see news release dated September 4, 2018). Further updates will be provided when additional assay results become available.

Samples from the channel sampling programme were crushed to -4mm at the Company's onsite sample preparation facility at Hamama, with c. 500g splits shipped to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for analysis. Samples were analysed for gold by fire assay using analytical code Au-AA23; and silver, copper, lead and zinc with an aqua regia digest followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (analytical code AA45). High grade gold samples (>10 g/t Au) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-AA25; and high grade Ag and base metal samples (Ag >100 g/t, and Cu, Pb, and Zn >10,000ppm or >1%) were routinely re-analysed using the ore grade technique AA46. For full details of sampling procedures please refer to the news release dated August 7, 2018.

Figure 1: Schematic geological plan of the Aladdin's Hill area, showing the location of drill access roads, drill pads and channel sample profiles (see Appendix A for intersection details)

Further assay results are now available from channel sample profile ROC-009, located approximately 130m northeast of the main ancient underground workings at Aladdin's Hill (see Figure 1); and ROC-017, located near the ancient Spiral Pit underground workings approximately 350m east-southeast of Aladdin's Hill (see Figure 2). Details of the mineralised intersections from these profiles are provided below in Table 1, and full

details of all channel sample intersections to date are provided in Appendix A.

Figure 2: Schematic geological plan of the Spiral Pit area, showing the location of drill access roads and channel sample profiles

Profile ROC-009 returned an initial mineralised intersection of 39.0m @ 3.62 g/t Au and 5.44% Zn (see news release dated August 23, 2018) over its entire sampled length. The profile was subsequently extended to the north, with further mineralisation being returned over an additional 26.3m length, associated with gossanous

and sheared carbonate rocks and altered and weathered slates. The profile has now returned an overall mineralised intersection of 65.3m @ 2.84 g/t Au and 5.26% Zn. The mineralisation at the southeastern end of this profile was terminated by cemented scree and talus cover (see Figure 1), with potential for the mineralisation to extend beneath this cover. Further mineralisation has been exposed in a new drill access road located between profile ROC-009, and profiles ROC-003 (62.6m @ 2.34 g/t Au) and ROC-004 (25.5m @ 4.74 g/t Au), and this will be sampled as soon as possible (see Figures 1 and 3).

Channel sample profile ROC-017 was completed on the 'southside high road' just to the south of the ancient Spiral Pit underground workings, from which selective grab samples have returned grades of up to 35.3 g/t Au and 37.9% Zn (see Figure 2). Sampling was carried out in a sequence of slates and greywackes in the immediate footwall of the South Ridge Thrust (see news release dated September 12, 2018), which is overlain by massive carbonate which caps the South Ridge in this area. The Spiral Pit is also located in the immediate footwall of the South Ridge Thrust. Profile ROC-017 returned a mineralised intersection of 50.3m @ 1.37 g/t Au and 0.56% Zn, from a fault-bounded block of altered, weathered and gossanous slates and greywackes. The north-south trending fault which controls the western extent of the sampled mineralisation runs directly into the Spiral Pit workings. Mineralisation in this area is structurally controlled, is located in the footwall block of the South Ridge Thrust, and appears broadly similar to that seen in the Aladdin's Hill area, some 400m to the west-northwest.

Assays remain pending from profile ROC-018 east of the Spiral Pit (see Figure 2), and work is currently being undertaken to widen the southside high road to allow access for the drilling rig to drill test this area. Additionally a new access road is being pushed along the northern side of the South Ridge to provide access to further fault-bounded mineralisation, ancient workings and tailings associated with gossanous carbonates which outcrop high on the Central Buttress of the South Ridge (see Figures 2 and 3). Assays of up to 9.59 g/t Au from selective grab samples (sample AHA-18804, see news release dated February 6, 2016) have been returned from this area. Further channel sampling of access roads in this area will also be undertaken as soon as possible.

RC drilling programme

Figure 3: Drilling at Aladdin's Hill, viewed from the northwest. Channel sample profile ROC-009 is located on the north flank of the South Ridge, along the lower drill access road, as marked

The Phase 1 RC drilling programme is now well underway at Rodruin, and to date 11 drill holes have been completed, ROP-001 to ROP-011, in the immediate Aladdin's Hill area (see Figure 3). All holes have intersected mineralisation, associated with gossanous carbonate rocks and altered slates. Significantly almost all holes completed to date have also intersected ancient underground workings at depths of up to 40m below ground level. Several holes have had to be abandoned due to them intersecting significant and large

underground workings. Assay results from the first 3 holes, ROP-001 to ROP-003, are expected by the end of September.

Rodruin

The Rodruin prospect was discovered in December 2017 by Aton geologists (see news release dated December 14, 2017), and is located approximately 18km east of the Company's Hamama West mineral deposit (see Figure 4). Field mapping and sampling has indicated the presence of ancient mine workings and extensive gold mineralisation over an area of at least 700m x 400m at surface. Abundant visible gold has been identified in hand specimens from surface outcrops, and ancient dumps and underground workings, with individual selective grab samples assaying up to 321 g/t Au. The main series of extensive ancient underground workings in the Aladdin's Hill area has also been sampled to a depth of approximately 40m below ground level, indicating continuation of the surface mineralisation at depth (see news releases dated February 6, 2018, March 5, 2018 and April 16, 2018). Underground workings at the Spiral Pit have been sampled to a depth of 12-15m below ground level (see news release dated August 7, 2018).

Figure 4: Abu Marawat regional geology, showing the location of the Rodruin prospect

Construction of drill access roads and pads is ongoing at Rodruin to support the current Phase 1 RC drilling programme, including the construction of further drill access roads to access additional mineralised zones at Rodruin, away from the immediate Aladdin's Hill area. The Phase 1 RC programme is planned to consist of

approximately 4,000 to 6,000 metres of RC drilling, and will initially test the main zone of ancient workings and mapped mineralisation in the Aladdin's Hill area, and is expected to take about 6 weeks to complete. Samples from all 11 drill holes completed to date have already been dispatched from site, and the first assay results are still expected before the end of September 2018.

