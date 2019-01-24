Alexander : Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

Log in
ALEXANDER'S, INC. (ALX)
01/24/2019 | 05:39pm EST

Contact:
MATTHEW IOCCO
(201) 587-8541

January 24, 2019

Alexander's Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY…ALEXANDER'S, INC. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), the manager which conducts Alexander's operations, will host a quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). On the call, information concerning Alexander's may be discussed.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-771-4371 (domestic) or 847-585-4405 (international) and indicating to the operator the passcode 48102474. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET on February 12, 2019 through March 14, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 888-843-7419 and enter the passcode 48102474#.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado's website at www.vno.com and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see 'Risk Factors' in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors.


Disclaimer

Alexander's Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 22:38:00 UTC
