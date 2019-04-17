Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alexander's, Inc.    ALX

ALEXANDER'S, INC.

(ALX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 04/17 06:16:48 pm
371.5050 USD   -1.98%
12:38pALEXANDER : s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call
PU
12:21pAlexander's Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call
GL
02/11ALEXANDER'S : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alexander's Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 12:21pm EDT

PARAMUS, N.J., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEXANDER’S, INC. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), the manager which conducts Alexander’s operations, will host a quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). On the call, information concerning Alexander’s may be discussed.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-771-4371 (domestic) or 847-585-4405 (international) and indicating to the operator the passcode 48545290. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET on April 30, 2019 through May 30, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 888-843-7419 and enter the passcode 48545290#.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

CONTACT:
MATTHEW IOCCO
(201) 587-8541

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants and general competitive factors.

Alexander's Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALEXANDER'S, INC.
12:38pALEXANDER : s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call
PU
12:21pAlexander's Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call
GL
02/11ALEXANDER'S : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11ALEXANDER : Announces Fourth Quarter Financial Results
AQ
02/11ALEXANDER : Announces Fourth Quarter Financial Results
PU
02/11ALEXANDER : ALEXANDERS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
01/25ALEXANDER'S, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/24ALEXANDER : Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call
PU
01/24Alexander's Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call
GL
01/16ALEXANDER : Declares Quarterly $4.50 Dividend on Common Shares
PU
More news
Chart ALEXANDER'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alexander's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDER'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 390 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Roth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Iocco Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Russell B. Wight Independent Director
Arthur I. Sonnenblick Independent Director
David M. Mandelbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXANDER'S, INC.26.13%1 936
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP5.41%54 717
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%24 608
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD15.58%24 474
SCENTRE GROUP1.28%15 119
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION16.55%11 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About