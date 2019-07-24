Log in
Alexander's Declares Quarterly $4.50 Dividend on Common Shares

07/24/2019

PARAMUS, N.J., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share payable on August 16, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 5, 2019.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

CONTACT:
MATTHEW IOCCO
(201) 587-8541

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants and general competitive factors.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 1 909 M
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Roth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Iocco Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Russell B. Wight Independent Director
Arthur I. Sonnenblick Independent Director
David M. Mandelbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXANDER'S, INC.21.57%1 909
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-7.66%48 898
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%25 889
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-5.06%19 842
SCENTRE GROUP-0.26%14 446
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION11.71%10 954
