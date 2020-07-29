Log in
ALEXANDER'S, INC.

(ALX)
Alexander's Declares Quarterly $4.50 Dividend on Common Shares

07/29/2020 | 02:51pm EDT

PARAMUS, N.J., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share payable on August 21, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 10, 2020.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

CONTACT:
MATTHEW IOCCO
(201) 587-8541

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Part II, Item 1A, of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants, general competitive factors and the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
