ALEXANDERWERK AG (ALX)
Alexanderwerk AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/22/2018 | 10:30am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Alexanderwerk AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
22.08.2018 / 10:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Alexanderwerk AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 31, 2018 German: http://www.alexanderwerk.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html English: http://www.alexanderwerk.com/en/investor-relations/financial-report.html


22.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Alexanderwerk AG
Kippdorfstraße 6 - 24
42857 Remscheid
Germany
Internet: www.alexanderwerk.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

716353  22.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=716353&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Schmidt Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Mariotti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Ferdinand Kullmann Member-Supervisory Board
Ronald Kroll Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXANDERWERK AG59.51%0
FANUC CORP-20.60%40 291
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.53%32 646
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES16.26%30 785
INGERSOLL-RAND11.93%24 484
PARKER HANNIFIN-14.77%22 546
