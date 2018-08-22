|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Alexanderwerk AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Alexanderwerk AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
22.08.2018 / 10:25
Alexanderwerk AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall
be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 31, 2018
German: http://www.alexanderwerk.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
English: http://www.alexanderwerk.com/en/investor-relations/financial-report.html
