Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Alexandria Minerals Corporation    AZX   CA0151001009

ALEXANDRIA MINERALS CORPORATION (AZX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 03:34:23 pm
0.03 CAD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alexandria Minerals : Announces Receipt of Statement of Claim and Intention to Counterclaim

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 05:55pm CET

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2018 - Alexandria Minerals Corporation (TSX-V:AZX) (OTCQB:ALXDF) (Frankfurt:A9D) ('AZX' or the 'Company') announced today that it has received a Statement of Claim filed by Eric Owens with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

For reasons described in the Company's March 28, 2018 press release, among others, the Company believes that the allegations made in the Statement of Claim are entirely without merit.

http://www.azx.ca/alexandria-minerals-sets-the-record-straight-on-eric-owens-termination-and-unauthorized-financing-scheme/

The Company intends to vigorously defend the action and file a counterclaim against Mr. Owens.

Further information about the Company is also available on the Company's website, www.azx.ca, or our social media sites listed below:

About Alexandria Minerals Corporation
Alexandria Minerals Corporation is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with its strategic property located in the world-class mining district of Val d'Or, Quebec. Alexandria's focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val d'Or, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.

WARNING: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of up-coming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Alexandria Minerals Corporation relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

PLEASE CONTACT
www.azx.ca

Walter Henry
Acting President & CEO
(416) 414-5825
info@azx.ca

Disclaimer

Alexandria Minerals Corporation published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 16:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALEXANDRIA MINERALS CORPOR
05:55pALEXANDRIA MINERALS : Announces Receipt of Statement of Claim and Intention to C..
PU
04:29pALEXANDRIA MINERALS : Announces Receipt of Statement of Claim and Intention to C..
AQ
More news
Chart ALEXANDRIA MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alexandria Minerals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Walter C. Henry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter V. Gundy Chairman
Mario A. Miranda Chief Financial Officer
Gary V. O'Connor Independent Director
Priya Patil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXANDRIA MINERALS CORPORATION-62.50%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-9.14%18 158
BARRICK GOLD CORP-4.62%15 646
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-8.46%11 408
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 109
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-11.10%9 473
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.