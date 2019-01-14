Log in
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES (ARE)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities : Autolus Therapeutics Enters Lease with Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for Future Commercial-Scale Manufacturing Site and U.S. Headquarters

01/14/2019 | 07:56am EST

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it has signed a long-term, full-building lease with Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) for the construction and development of an 85,000 square foot build-to-suit facility to be located in the Shady Grove Life Sciences Center in Rockville, Maryland. The new facility will house offices for Autolus' U.S.-based research and development, commercial and corporate functions and serve as its first full commercial-scale manufacturing center, with a planned capacity to produce 5,000 T cell therapies annually. In addition, Autolus has established a temporary U.S. headquarters in Rockville until the new facility is ready for occupancy, which is currently expected to occur in 2021.

"This facility in the United States will be purpose-built to deliver on our commitment to provide advanced T cell therapies to patients based on a manufacturing process designed to be scalable and economical," said Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer of Autolus.

In addition to the future full commercial-scale manufacturing facility in the United States, Autolus is also initiating build-out of a manufacturing facility in Enfield, U.K. that will open in 2020 and supply global commercial viral vector as well as commercial T cell therapy products.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.  For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," and "believes." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company's product candidates and research programs. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on November 23, 2018 as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the company's future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor contact:
Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-212-966-3650
susan@sanoonan.com

Media contact:
Silvia Taylor
Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Autolus
+1-240-801-3850
s.taylor@autolus.com

Julia Wilson
JW Communications
+44 (0) 7818 430877
juliawilsonuk@gmail.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autolus-therapeutics-enters-lease-with-alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-for-future-commercial-scale-manufacturing-site-and-us-headquarters-300777278.html

SOURCE Autolus Therapeutics plc


© PRNewswire 2019
