Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. : Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ("Alexandria" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARE) today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering, subject to market conditions, of two tranches of senior notes (the "notes"). One tranche will be a new issue of securities, while the other tranche will become part of the same series as the Company's outstanding 4.000% senior notes due 2050, of which $500 million aggregate principal amount was originally issued on July 15, 2019. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC will act as joint book-running managers in connection with the public offering. The notes will be unsecured obligations of the Company and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, L.P., an indirectly 100% owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company expects the net proceeds from the notes in this offering will be used to repay the outstanding balance on its unsecured senior bank term loan and to reduce the outstanding balance on its unsecured senior line of credit, with any remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

The notes are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's notes, nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, telephone collect: 212-834-4533; Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 800-831-9146 or e-mail: prospectus@citi.com; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, 320 Park Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attn: Debt Capital Markets, telephone: 866-271-7403; or TD Securities (USA) LLC, toll free at 1-855-495-9846.

Alexandria, an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's offering of notes and its intended use of the proceeds. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to the Company's business in general, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, AVP – Corporate Communications, (626) 788-5578, skabakoff@are.com

