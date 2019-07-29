Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports: 2Q19 Revenues of $373.9 million, up 15.0% over 2Q18; 2Q19 and 1H19 EPS - Diluted of $0.68 and $1.80, respectively; 2Q19 and 1H19 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.73 and $3.44, respectively; and Operational Excellence and Growing Dividends 0 07/29/2019 | 04:11pm EDT Send by mail :

2Q18

1H19

1H18 Total revenues:











In millions $ 373.9

$ 325.0

$ 732.7

$ 645.2 Growth 15.0%





13.6%

















Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted: In millions $ 76.3

$ 52.0

$ 200.2

$ 185.0 Per share $ 0.68

$ 0.51

$ 1.80

$ 1.83















Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted: In millions $ 192.7

$ 167.9

$ 382.5

$ 330.4 Per share $ 1.73

$ 1.64

$ 3.44

$ 3.27 88 Bluxome Street is the first and only project to win full approval in Central SoMa

In July 2019, we, along with TMG Partners, won full project approval to develop a 1.07 million RSF mixed-use campus at 88 Bluxome Street in Central SoMa. Anchored by a 490,000 RSF lease with Pinterest, Inc., the future development, which is the first and only project in Central SoMa to receive full approval and 100% of its Prop M allocation from the San Francisco Planning Commission, is nearly 60% pre-leased. Construction is expected to commence in 2020, and initial delivery is expected in 2022. Strong internal growth Net operating income (cash basis) of $938.5 million for 2Q19 annualized, up $119.9 million , or 14.6%, compared to 2Q18 annualized

for 2Q19 annualized, up , or 14.6%, compared to 2Q18 annualized Same property net operating income growth:

4.3% and 9.5% (cash basis) for 2Q19, compared to 2Q18



3.5% and 9.7% (cash basis) for 1H19, compared to 1H18

Continued strong leasing activity in light of modest contractual lease expirations at the beginning of 2019 and a highly leased value-creation pipeline; continued rental rate growth in 1H19 over expiring rates on renewed and re-leased space:



2Q19

1H19 Total leasing activity – RSF



819,949



2,068,921 Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:











RSF (included in total leasing activity above)



587,930



1,097,345 Rental rate increases



32.5%



32.6% Rental rate increases (cash basis)



17.8%



20.1% Strong external growth; disciplined allocation of capital to visible, highly leased value-creation pipeline Since the beginning of 4Q18, we have placed into service 1.2 million RSF of development and redevelopment projects, including 218,061 RSF in 2Q19.

Significant near-term growth in net operating income (cash basis) of $58 million annually upon the burn-off of initial free rent on recently delivered projects.

annually upon the burn-off of initial free rent on recently delivered projects. 2Q19 commencements of development projects aggregating 841,178 RSF, includes:

526,178 RSF at Alexandria District for Science and Technology in our Greater Stanford submarket; and

District for Science and Technology in our Greater Stanford submarket; and

315,000 RSF at 201 Haskins Way in our South San Francisco submarket.

submarket. Projects with initial occupancy in 2020 have grown to 2.2 million RSF.

During 2019, we leased 948,986 RSF of development and redevelopment space, including 196,020 RSF executed in July 2019 . A REIT industry-leading, high-quality tenant roster 53% of annual rental revenue from investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants.

Weighted-average remaining lease terms of 8.4 years. New issuance of $1.25 billion unsecured senior notes to elongate debt maturities

In July 2019, we opportunistically issued $1.25 billion of unsecured senior notes payable, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.72% and a weighted-average maturity of 19.5 years. The proceeds were used to refinance $1.125 billion of unsecured senior notes payable and unsecured senior bank term loan, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.94% and a weighted-average maturity of 2.4 years, with remaining proceeds used to reduce the outstanding balance of our unsecured senior line of credit. Upon completion of the refinancing, the pro forma weighted-average remaining term on our outstanding debt is 10.1 years, with no debt maturing until 2023. Increased common stock dividend

Common stock dividend declared for 2Q19 of $1.00 per common share, up three cents, or 3.1%, over 1Q19; continuation of our strategy to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment. 2019 Nareit Investor CARE Gold Award winner

2019 recipient of the Nareit Investor CARE (Communications and Reporting Excellence) Gold Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category as the best-in-class REIT that delivers transparency, quality, and efficient communications and reporting to the investment community; our fourth Nareit Investor CARE Gold Award over the last five years. Completed acquisitions

During 2Q19, we completed the acquisitions of three properties and a land parcel for an aggregate purchase price of $296.5 million. These acquisitions consisted of: 5 and 15 Necco Street, located in our Seaport Innovation District submarket for $252.0 million , which includes a future ground-up development site aggregating 293,000 RSF, and a Class A office building aggregating 87,163 RSF, which is 87% leased for 12 years; and

, which includes a future ground-up development site aggregating 293,000 RSF, and a Class A office building aggregating 87,163 RSF, which is 87% leased for 12 years; and Future development opportunities aggregating 337,400 RSF strategically located in our Sorrento Valley and Lake Union submarkets, including 58,680 RSF currently 100% occupied. Key items included in operating results Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders: (In millions, except per share

amounts) Amount

Per Share –

Diluted

Amount

Per Share –

Diluted 2Q19

2Q18

2Q19

2Q18

1H19

1H18

1H19

1H18 Unrealized gains on non-real

estate investments(1) $ 11.1



$ 5.1



$ 0.10



$ 0.05



$ 83.3



$ 77.3



$ 0.75



$ 0.76

Realized gains on non-real estate

investments —



—



—



—



—



8.3



—



0.08

Impairment of real estate —



(6.3)



—



(0.06)



—



(6.3)



—



(0.06)

Loss on early extinguishment of

debt —



—



—



—



(7.4)



—



(0.07)



—

Preferred stock redemption charge —



—



—



—



(2.6)



—



(0.02)



—

Total $ 11.1



$ (1.2)



$ 0.10



$ (0.01)



$ 73.3



$ 79.3



$ 0.66



$ 0.78

































Weighted-average shares of common stock

outstanding for calculation of earnings

per share – diluted 111.5



102.2











111.3



101.2



(1) Refer to "Investments" on page 46 of our Supplemental Information for additional information. Core operating metrics as of or for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 High-quality revenues and cash flows, and operational excellence Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from:





Investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants

53%

Class A properties in AAA locations

77%

Occupancy of operating properties in North America

97.4%

Operating margin

72%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

69%

Weighted-average remaining lease term:



All tenants

8.4 years Top 20 tenants

12.0 years







Refer to the previous page for information on our total revenues, net operating income, same property net operating income growth, rental rate growth, and leasing activity.

Balance sheet management Key metrics as of June 30, 2019 $15.9 billion of total equity capitalization

of total equity capitalization $22.2 billion of total market capitalization

of total market capitalization $3.4 billion of liquidity

of liquidity 94% of net operating income is unencumbered



2Q19

Goal



Quarter Annualized

Trailing 12 Months

4Q19 Annualized







Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

5.8x

6.1x

Less than or

equal to 5.3x Fixed-charge coverage ratio

4.2x

4.2x

Greater than

4.0x

















Percentage

Leased/

Negotiating

Quarter Annualized Value-creation pipeline as a percentage of gross

investments in real estate:



2Q19

4Q19 Goal New Class A development and redevelopment projects:











Undergoing construction with initial occupancy

targeted for 2019 and 2020 and our pre-leased pre-

construction project at 88 Bluxome Street

74%

5%

Less than

15% Undergoing pre-construction, marketing, and future

value-creation projects

N/A

6%

Key capital events During 2Q19, we completed sales and entered into forward equity sales agreement for an aggregate of 8.7 million shares of common stock, including issuances under our ATM program, at a weighted-average price of $144.50 per share, for aggregate net proceeds of approximately $1.2 billion as follows:

per share, for aggregate net proceeds of approximately as follows: Issued 602,484 shares of common stock, at a weighted-average price of $145.58 per share, for net proceeds of $86.1 million .

per share, for net proceeds of .

Entered into forward equity sales agreements to sell an aggregate 8.1 million shares of common stock, at a weighted-average price of $144.42 per share, for expected net proceeds (net of underwriters' discounts) aggregating $1.1 billion including:

per share, for expected net proceeds (net of underwriters' discounts) aggregating including:

4.4 million shares expiring in June 2020 at a price of $145.00 per share

at a price of per share



3.7 million shares expiring in July 2020 at a weighted-average price of $143.73 per share

at a weighted-average price of per share



We expect to settle these forward equity sales in 2019 and the aggregate net proceeds that will be received upon settlement will be further adjusted as provided in the sales agreements.

As of July 29, 2019 , the remaining aggregate amount available under our ATM program for future sales of common stock is $22.5 million . We expect to establish a new ATM program during 3Q19. Investments

We carry our investments in publicly traded companies and certain privately held entities at fair value. As of June 30, 2019, cumulative unrealized gains related to changes in fair value aggregated $323.4 million and our adjusted cost basis aggregated $734.4 million. Investment income included the following: Unrealized gains of $11.1 million and $83.3 million recognized during 2Q19 and 1H19, respectively

and recognized during 2Q19 and 1H19, respectively Realized gains of $10.4 million and $21.8 million recognized during 2Q19 and 1H19, respectively Corporate responsibility, industry leadership, and strategic initiatives In April 2019 , we announced the launch of a new strategic agricultural technology (agtech) business initiative and the opening of Phase I of the Alexandria Center ® for AgTech – Research Triangle, the first and only fully integrated, amenity-rich, multi-tenant agtech R&D and greenhouse campus, in the heart of Research Triangle, the most important, dense, and diverse agtech cluster in the United States . The campus opened with a 97% leased, 175,000 RSF first phase redevelopment at 5 Laboratory Drive.

, we announced the launch of a new strategic agricultural technology (agtech) business initiative and the opening of Phase I of the Alexandria Center for AgTech – Research Triangle, the first and only fully integrated, amenity-rich, multi-tenant agtech R&D and greenhouse campus, in the heart of Research Triangle, the most important, dense, and diverse agtech cluster in . The campus opened with a 97% leased, 175,000 RSF first phase redevelopment at 5 Laboratory Drive. In June 2019 , we announced our partnership with Columbia University to open our second Alexandria LaunchLabs ® in New York City in the spring of 2020. The full-service platform will offer member companies 13,298 RSF of highly flexible, turnkey office/laboratory space and feature a high-tech event center to host workshops, networking events, and educational opportunities for the entrepreneurial life science community.

, we announced our partnership with to open our second Alexandria LaunchLabs in in the spring of 2020. The full-service platform will offer member companies 13,298 RSF of highly flexible, turnkey office/laboratory space and feature a high-tech event center to host workshops, networking events, and educational opportunities for the entrepreneurial life science community. In June 2019 , we celebrated the opening of the first facilities within a tech-focused opioid rehabilitation campus in Dayton, Ohio . In partnership with Verily Life Sciences, LLC, we are leading the design and development of this 59,000 RSF state-of-the-art campus to provide a comprehensive model of care dedicated to the recovery of people suffering from opioid addiction. Subsequent events In July 2019 , we opportunistically issued $1.25 billion of unsecured senior notes payable, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.72% and a weighted-average maturity of 19.5 years, including $750.0 million of 3.375% unsecured senior notes due 2031 and $500.0 million of 4.00% unsecured senior notes due 2050. The proceeds were used to refinance $1.125 billion of unsecured senior notes payable and unsecured senior bank term loan, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.94% and a weighted-average maturity of 2.4 years, consisting of the following: Refinancing of an aggregate $950.0 million of unsecured senior notes payable comprising $400.0 million of 2.75% unsecured senior notes payable due 2020 and $550.0 million of 4.60% unsecured senior notes payable due 2022, pursuant to a cash tender offer completed on July 17, 2019 , and subsequent call for redemption. The redemption is expected to settle on August 16, 2019 . Partial repayment of $175.0 million on our unsecured senior bank term loan. The remaining outstanding balance of the term loan will mature on January 2, 2025 , if not repaid before maturity. As a result of our refinancing and partial repayment, we expect to recognize a loss, primarily related to the early extinguishment of debt, of $43 million , or $0.38 per share, in 3Q19.

, or per share, in 3Q19.

The remaining proceeds were used to reduce the outstanding balance of our unsecured senior line of credit.



Upon completion of the refinancing, the pro forma weighted-average remaining term on our outstanding debt is 10.1 years, with no debt maturing until 2023.

In July 2019 , we acquired a 55% interest in 4224 and 4242 Campus Point Court and 10210 Campus Point Drive, located adjacent to our Campus Pointe by Alexandria campus in our University Town Center submarket of San Diego , for $140.3 million . The joint venture will include three operating properties aggregating 314,092 RSF, which are currently 83% occupied by multiple tenants. The properties, which have future value-creation opportunities, will be integrated into the current campus to create a 1.9 million RSF mega campus. Acquisitions

June 30, 2019

(Dollars in thousands)



Property

Submarket/Market

Date of

Purchase

Number of

Properties

Operating Occupancy

Square Footage

Unlevered Yields

Purchase Price









Future

Development

Active

Redevelopment

Operating With

Future

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating

Initial

Stabilized

Initial

Stabilized

(Cash)















































































Completed 1Q19

Various

1Q19

10

100%



175,000

—

129,084

247,770

(1)

(1)

$ 447,950 (2) Completed 2Q19:























































5 Necco Street

Seaport Innovation

District/Greater

Boston

5/9/19(3)

1

87% (3)

—

—

—

87,163

5.2%

5.1%







252,000

15 Necco Street



—

N/A



293,000

—

—

—

(4)

(4)



601 Dexter Avenue North

Lake Union/Seattle

6/18/19

1

100%



188,400

—

18,680

—

(4)

(4)



28,500





















































4075 Sorrento Valley Boulevard

Sorrento Valley/

San Diego

5/13/19

1

100%



149,000

—

40,000

—

(4)

(4)



16,000 (2) Completed 1H19



















805,400

—

187,764

334,933















744,450



























































Subsequent to 2Q19:

















































































































4224/4242 Campus Point Court and

10210 Campus Point Drive

(55% interest in consolidated JV)

University Town

Center/San

Diego

7/9/19

3

83% (5)

—

—

—

314,092

6.9%

6.0%



140,250 (2) Other

Various

July 2019

1

100%



135,938

—

—

30,680

(4)

(4)



38,200 (2)

























































Pending

San Francisco

Bay Area

3Q19

1

N/A



—

250,000

—

—

(4)

(4)



179,000

Pending

San Francisco

Bay Area

3Q19

1

N/A



700,000

—

—

—

(4)

(4)



120,000

Pending

San Francisco

Bay Area

3Q19

1

N/A



—

92,000

—

—

(4)

(4)



26,000

Pending

San Diego

3Q19

Various

76%



700,000

—

—

560,000

(4), (6)

(4), (6)



122,500























1,535,938

342,000

—

904,772















625,950



























































Additional targeted acquisitions



















854,000

—

—

—















179,600

Total



















3,195,338

342,000

187,764

1,239,705













$ 1,550,000









































































































































































































































(1) Refer to our first quarter ended March 31, 2019, Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information filed on April 29, 2019, for related yield information. (2) Included within our acquisition guidance as of April 20, 2019. On June 20, 2019, we updated our 2019 acquisition guidance. Please see our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 20, 2019 for specific details. (3) The seller accepted our offer on April 30, 2019, and we completed the acquisition of 5 and 15 Necco Street on May 9, 2019. The 5 Necco building is 87% leased for 12 years and expected to be occupied later in 2019. The remaining 13% of

RSF is targeted for retail space. (4) We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields in the future subsequent to the commencement of development or redevelopment. (5) The property is currently 83% occupied and a lease for 10% of the property will commence in 4Q19 upon completion of renovations, increasing occupancy to 93%. (6) We expect to provide yields for operating properties subsequent to closing the acquisition. Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interests in Core Class A Properties June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per RSF amounts)





















Capitalization

Rate (Cash Basis)(1)



















Consideration

in Excess of

Book Value(2)

Property

Submarket/Market

Date of

Sale

Square

Footage

Capitalization

Rate







Sales Price



Sales Price

per RSF





Sales of noncontrolling partial interests in core Class A properties:









































75/125 Binney Street (sale of 60% noncontrolling interest)

Cambridge/Greater Boston

2/13/19

388,270

4.2%

4.3%







$ 438,000

$ 1,880

$ 202,246

Pending(3)

San Francisco Bay Area

Pending

TBD

TBD

TBD







140,000

TBD

TBD

Pending(3)

San Diego

Pending

TBD

TBD

TBD







287,500

TBD

TBD































$ 865,500

























































2019 guidance range





























$ 820,000 – $ 920,000





























































































































(1) Capitalization rates are calculated based upon net operating income (cash basis), annualized for the quarter preceding the date on which the property is sold. (2) We retained or expect to retain control over and consolidate these joint ventures. For consolidated joint ventures, we account for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest to be sold as an equity

transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings. (3) We expect to complete this partial interest sale during 3Q19.

Guidance

June 30, 2019

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



On June 20, 2019, we filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with updated guidance for the year ending December 31, 2019. The following further updates guidance based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2019. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 7 of this Earnings Press Release for additional information.







Summary of Key Changes in Guidance

Guidance



Summary of Key Changes in Key Sources and Uses of

Capital Guidance



Guidance Midpoint

As of 7/29/19

As of 6/20/19



As of 7/29/19

As of 6/20/19 EPS, FFO per share, and FFO per share, as adjusted

See updates below



Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable



$ 2,100



$ 850

Rental rate increases

27.0% to 30.0%

26.0% to 29.0%



Repayments of unsecured senior notes payable



$ (950)



$ —

Rental rate increases (cash basis)

14.0% to 17.0%

13.0% to 16.0%



Repayments of unsecured senior bank term loan



$ (175)



$ —











































Projected Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to Alexandria's

Common Stockholders – Diluted, as Adjusted



Key Credit Metrics



2019 Guidance





As of 7/29/19

As of 6/20/19



Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q19 annualized



Less than or equal to 5.3x Earnings per share(1)

$2.39 to $2.47

$2.65 to $2.75



Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q19 annualized



Less than or equal to 5.4x Depreciation and amortization

4.85

4.85



Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q19 annualized



Greater than 4.0x Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(0.05)

(0.05)



Value-creation pipeline as a percentage of gross real estate as of

December 31, 2019



Less than 15% Funds from operations per share(2)

$7.19 to $7.27

$7.45 to $7.55































Unrealized gains on non-real estate investment(1)

(0.75)

(0.65)































Loss on early extinguishment of debt(3)

0.45

0.07































Preferred stock redemption charge

0.02

0.02































Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

0.01

0.01































Funds from operations per share, as adjusted

$6.92 to $7.00

$6.90 to $7.00































Midpoint

$6.96

$6.95













































Key Sources and Uses of Capital (in millions)

Range



Midpoint

Certain

Completed

Items













Sources of capital:







































Net cash provided by operating activities after

$ 170

$ 210





$ 190





dividends













Incremental debt



610

570







590



















Real estate dispositions and partial interest sales



820

920







870

$ 438 (4)













Common equity



1,150

1,250







1,200

$ 1,218 (5)













Total sources of capital

$ 2,750

$ 2,950





$ 2,850





Key Assumptions

Low

High



Uses of capital:

























Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2019(6)

97.2%

97.8%



Construction

$ 1,250

$ 1,350





$ 1,300



















Acquisitions



1,500

1,600







1,550



(4)

Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:

27.0%

30.0%



Total uses of capital

$ 2,750

$ 2,950





$ 2,850





Rental rate increases

14.0%

17.0%



Incremental debt (included above):

























Rental rate increases (cash basis)











Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable

$ 2,100

$ 2,100





$ 2,100

$ 2,100 (3) Same property performance:











Assumption of secured note payable



28

28







28

$ 28

Net operating income increase

1.0%

3.0%



Repayments of unsecured senior notes payable



(950)

(950)







(950)

$ (950) (3) Net operating income increase (cash basis)

6.0%

8.0%



Repayments of secured notes payable



(310)

(320)







(315)

$ (300)















Repayments of unsecured senior bank term loan



(175)

(175)







(175)

$ (175) (3) Straight-line rent revenue

$ 95

$ 105 (7)

$2.2 billion unsecured senior line of credit/other



(83)

(113)







(98)





General and administrative expenses

$ 108

$ 113



Incremental debt

$ 610

$ 570





$ 590





Capitalization of interest

$ 79

$ 89































Interest expense

$ 167

$ 177

















































































































































































































(1) Excludes future unrealized gains or losses after June 30, 2019, that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted. (2) Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Advisory Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (the "Nareit Board of Governors"). Refer to the "Funds From Operations and Funds From

Operations, As Adjusted, Attributable to Alexandria's Common Stockholders" section in "Definitions and Reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional information. (3) Refer to the first item under "Subsequent Events" in this Earnings Press Release for additional information. (4) Refer to "Acquisitions" and "Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interests in Core Class A Properties" in this Earnings Press Release for additional information. (5) Includes 602,484 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $86.1 million issued under our ATM program in 2Q19 and unsettled forward equity sales agreements related to 8.1 million shares of our common stock. (6) On June 20, 2019, we updated guidance for occupancy percentage for operating properties in North America as of December 31, 2019, to reflect the pending acquisition of a campus located in our San Diego market that includes multiple

operating buildings aggregating 560,000 RSF, which is 76% leased. Additionally, as expected, we will commence renovations on 116,556 RSF at 3545 Cray Court in our Torrey Pines submarket upon expiration of the existing lease in 3Q19.

In aggregate for these items, we expect a temporary decline in occupancy percentage in North America of approximately 1% from 2Q19 to 3Q19. (7) Approximately 45% of straight-line rent revenue represents initial free rent on recently delivered and expected 2019 deliveries of new Class A properties from our development and redevelopment pipeline. Earnings Call Information and About the Company We will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET")/noon Pacific Time ("PT"), which is open to the general public to discuss our financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET/noon PT and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.are.com in the "For Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time from 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, and the access code is 10131624. Additionally, a copy of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, is available in the "For Investors" section of our website at www.are.com or by following this link: http://www.are.com/fs/2019q2.pdf. For any questions, please contact Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder; Stephen A. Richardson, co-chief executive officer; Peter M. Moglia, co-chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer; Dean A. Shigenaga, co-president and chief financial officer; or Sara M. Kabakoff, assistant vice president – corporate communications, at (626) 578-0777. About the Company Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $22.2 billion as of June 30, 2019, and an asset base in North America of 37.1 million square feet ("SF") as of July 29, 2019, including pending acquisitions. The asset base in North America includes 24.5 million RSF of operating properties and 1.5 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, with projected initial occupancy in 2019, 2.2 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction or pre-construction, with projected initial occupancy in 2020, 4.4 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing or nearing pre-construction, with projected initial occupancy in 2021 or 2022, and 4.5 million of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science and technology companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com. ********** This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our 2019 earnings per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, 2019 funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, net operating income, and our projected sources and uses of capital. You can identify the forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words, such as "forecast," "guidance," "goals," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "seeks," "should," or "will," or the negative of those words or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, our failure to obtain capital (debt, construction financing, and/or equity) or refinance debt maturities, increased interest rates and operating costs, adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets, our failure to successfully place into service and lease any properties undergoing development or redevelopment and our existing space held for future development or redevelopment (including new properties acquired for that purpose), our failure to successfully operate or lease acquired properties, decreased rental rates, increased vacancy rates or failure to renew or replace expiring leases, defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants, adverse general and local economic conditions, an unfavorable capital market environment, decreased leasing activity or lease renewals, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Earnings Press Release, and unless otherwise stated, we assume no obligation to update this information and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements, and risks to our business in general, please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Alexandria®, Lighthouse Design® logo, Building the Future of Life-Changing Innovation™, LaunchLabs®, Alexandria Center®, Alexandria Technology Square®, Alexandria Summit®, Alexandria Technology Center®, Alexandria Innovation Center®, and GradLabs™ are trademarks of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All other company names, trademarks, and logos referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Consolidated Statements of Operations

June 30, 2019

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

9/30/18

6/30/18

6/30/19

6/30/18 Revenues:



























Income from rentals(1)

$ 371,618

$ 354,749

$ 337,785

$ 336,547

$ 322,794

$ 726,367

$ 640,449 Other income

2,238

4,093

2,678

5,276

2,240

6,331

4,724 Total revenues

373,856

358,842

340,463

341,823

325,034

732,698

645,173





























Expenses:



























Rental operations

105,689

101,501

97,682

99,759

91,908

207,190

183,679 General and administrative

26,434

24,677

22,385

22,660

22,939

51,111

45,360 Interest

42,879

39,100

40,239

42,244

38,097

81,979

75,012 Depreciation and amortization

134,437

134,087

124,990

119,600

118,852

268,524

233,071 Impairment of real estate

—

—

—

—

6,311

—

6,311 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

7,361

—

1,122

—

7,361

— Total expenses

309,439

306,726

285,296

285,385

278,107

616,165

543,433



























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

1,262

1,146

1,029

40,718

1,090

2,408

2,234 Investment income (loss)

21,500

83,556

(83,531)

122,203

12,530

105,056

98,091 Gain on sales of real estate

—

—

8,704

—

—

—

— Net income (loss)

87,179

136,818

(18,631)

219,359

60,547

223,997

202,065 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(8,412)

(7,659)

(6,053)

(5,723)

(5,817)

(16,071)

(11,705) Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s

stockholders

78,767

129,159

(24,684)

213,636

54,730

207,926

190,360 Dividends on preferred stock

(1,005)

(1,026)

(1,155)

(1,301)

(1,302)

(2,031)

(2,604) Preferred stock redemption charge

—

(2,580)

(4,240)

—

—

(2,580)

— Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards

(1,432)

(1,955)

(1,661)

(3,395)

(1,412)

(3,134)

(2,765) Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s

common stockholders

$ 76,330

$ 123,598

$ (31,740)

$ 208,940

$ 52,016

$ 200,181

$ 184,991





























Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate

Equities, Inc.'s common stockholders:



























Basic

$ 0.68

$ 1.11

$ (0.30)

$ 2.01

$ 0.51

$ 1.80

$ 1.83 Diluted

$ 0.68

$ 1.11

$ (0.30)

$ 1.99

$ 0.51

$ 1.80

$ 1.83





























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:



























Basic

111,433

111,054

106,033

104,179

101,881

111,245

100,878 Diluted

111,501

111,054

106,033

105,385

102,236

111,279

101,191





























Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 1.00

$ 0.97

$ 0.97

$ 0.93

$ 0.93

$ 1.97

$ 1.83







(1) Upon the adoption of new lease accounting standards on January 1, 2019, rental revenues and tenant recoveries are aggregated within income from rentals. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to new standards. Refer to

"Financial and Asset Base Highlights" and the "Lease Accounting" and "Tenant Recoveries" sections in "Definitions and Reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional information. Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2019

(In thousands)





6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

9/30/18

6/30/18 Assets



















Investments in real estate

$ 12,872,824

$ 12,410,350

$ 11,913,693

$ 11,587,312

$ 11,190,771 Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

334,162

290,405

237,507

197,970

192,972 Cash and cash equivalents

198,909

261,372

234,181

204,181

287,029 Restricted cash

39,316

54,433

37,949

29,699

34,812 Tenant receivables

9,228

9,645

9,798

11,041

8,704 Deferred rent

585,082

558,103

530,237

511,680

490,428 Deferred leasing costs

247,468

241,268

239,070

238,295

232,964 Investments

1,057,854

1,000,904

892,264

957,356

790,753 Other assets

694,627

653,726

370,257

368,032

333,757 Total assets

$ 16,039,470

$ 15,480,206

$ 14,464,956

$ 14,105,566

$ 13,562,190





















Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity



















Secured notes payable

$ 354,186

$ 356,461

$ 630,547

$ 632,792

$ 776,260 Unsecured senior notes payable

5,140,914

5,139,500

4,292,293

4,290,906

4,289,521 Unsecured senior line of credit

514,000

—

208,000

413,000

— Unsecured senior bank term loans

347,105

347,542

347,415

347,306

548,324 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and tenant security deposits

1,157,417

1,171,377

981,707

907,094

849,274 Dividends payable

114,379

110,412

110,280

101,084

98,676 Total liabilities

7,628,001

7,125,292

6,570,242

6,692,182

6,562,055





















Commitments and contingencies









































Redeemable noncontrolling interests

10,994

10,889

10,786

10,771

10,861





















Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:



















7.00% Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock

57,461

57,461

64,336

74,386

74,386 Common stock

1,120

1,112

1,110

1,058

1,033 Additional paid-in capital

7,581,573

7,518,716

7,286,954

6,801,150

6,387,527 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,134)

(10,712)

(10,435)

(3,811)

(2,485) Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity

7,629,020

7,566,577

7,341,965

6,872,783

6,460,461 Noncontrolling interests

771,455

777,448

541,963

529,830

528,813 Total equity

8,400,475

8,344,025

7,883,928

7,402,613

6,989,274 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity

$ 16,039,470

$ 15,480,206

$ 14,464,956

$ 14,105,566

$ 13,562,190 Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share

June 30, 2019

(In thousands)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

9/30/18

6/30/18

6/30/19

6/30/18 Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – basic

$ 76,330

$ 123,598

$ (31,740)

$ 208,940

$ 52,016

$ 200,181

$ 184,991 Assumed conversion of 7.00% Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock(1)

—

—

—

1,301

—

—

— Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted

76,330

123,598

(31,740)

210,241

52,016

200,181

184,991 Depreciation and amortization

134,437

134,087

124,990

119,600

118,852

268,524

233,071 Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real

estate JVs

(6,744)

(5,419)

(4,252)

(4,044)

(3,914)

(12,163)

(7,781) Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs

973

846

719

1,011

807

1,819

1,451 Gain on sales of real estate

—

—

(8,704)

—

—

—

— Our share of gain on sales of real estate from unconsolidated real estate JVs

—

—

—

(35,678)

—

—

— Assumed conversion of 7.00% Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock(1)

1,005

1,026

—

—

—

2,031

2,604 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(1,445)

(2,054)

—

(1,312)

(1,042)

(3,740)

(3,212) Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted(2)

204,556

252,084

81,013

289,818

166,719

456,652

411,124 Unrealized (gains) losses on non-real estate investments

(11,058)

(72,206)

94,850

(117,188)

(5,067)

(83,264)

(77,296) Realized gains on non-real estate investments

—

—

(6,428)

—

—

—

(8,252) Impairment of real estate – land parcels

—

—

—

—

6,311

—

6,311 Impairment of non-real estate investments

—

—

5,483

—

—

—

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

7,361

—

1,122

—

7,361

— Our share of gain on early extinguishment of debt from unconsolidated real estate

JVs

—

—

—

(761)

—

—

— Preferred stock redemption charge

—

2,580

4,240

—

—

2,580

— Removal of assumed conversion of 7.00% Series D cumulative convertible

preferred stock(1)

(1,005)

(1,026)

—

(1,301)

—

(2,031)

(2,604) Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

179

990

(1,138)

1,889

(18)

1,157

1,140 Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted, as adjusted

$ 192,672

$ 189,783

$ 178,020

$ 173,579

$ 167,945

$ 382,455

$ 330,423







(1) Refer to the "Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding – Diluted" section in "Definitions and Reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional information regarding our 7.00% Series D cumulative convertible

preferred stock. (2) Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors. Refer to the "Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations, As Adjusted, Attributable to Alexandria's Common Stockholders" section in

"Definitions and Reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional information. Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued)

June 30, 2019

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

9/30/18

6/30/18

6/30/19

6/30/18 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities,

Inc.'s common stockholders – diluted

$ 0.68

$ 1.11

$ (0.30)

$ 1.99

$ 0.51

$ 1.80

$ 1.83 Depreciation and amortization

1.15

1.17

1.14

1.11

1.13

2.32

2.23 Gain on sale of real estate

—

—

(0.08)

—

—

—

— Our share of gain on sales of real estate from unconsolidated real estate JVs

—

—

—

(0.34)

—

—

— Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

—

(0.02)

—

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(0.03) Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common

stockholders – diluted(1)

1.83

2.26

0.76

2.75

1.63

4.08

4.03 Unrealized (gains) losses on non-real estate investments

(0.10)

(0.65)

0.89

(1.11)

(0.05)

(0.75)

(0.76) Realized gains on non-real estate investments

—

—

(0.06)

—

—

—

(0.08) Impairment of real estate – land parcels

—

—

—

—

0.06

—

0.06 Impairment of non-real estate investments

—

—

0.05

—

—

—

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

0.07

—

0.01

—

0.07

— Our share of gain on early extinguishment of debt from unconsolidated real

estate JVs

—

—

—

(0.01)

—

—

— Preferred stock redemption charge

—

0.02

0.04

—

—

0.02

— Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

—

0.01

—

0.02

—

0.02

0.02 Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common

stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

$ 1.73

$ 1.71

$ 1.68

$ 1.66

$ 1.64

$ 3.44

$ 3.27





























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding(2) for calculations of:



























Earnings per share – diluted

111,501

111,054

106,033

105,385

102,236

111,279

101,191 Funds from operations – diluted, per share

112,077

111,635

106,244

105,385

102,236

111,857

101,933 Funds from operations – diluted, as adjusted, per share

111,501

111,054

106,244

104,641

102,236

111,279

101,191



































































































































(1) Refer to footnote 2 on the previous page for additional information. (2) Refer to footnote 1 on the previous page for additional information. View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-reports-2q19-revenues-of-373-9-million-up-15-0-over-2q18-2q19-and-1h19-eps--diluted-of-0-68-and-1-80--respectively-2q19-and-1h19-ffo-per-share--diluted-as-adjusted-of-1-73-and-3--300892477.html SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

