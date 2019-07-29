Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports: 2Q19 Revenues of $373.9 million, up 15.0% over 2Q18; 2Q19 and 1H19 EPS - Diluted of $0.68 and $1.80, respectively; 2Q19 and 1H19 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.73 and $3.44, respectively; and Operational Excellence and Growing Dividends

|
PASADENA, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Key highlights
Operating results
2Q19
2Q18
1H19
1H18
Total revenues:
In millions
$
373.9
$
325.0
$
732.7
$
645.2
Growth
15.0%
13.6%
Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted:
In millions
$
76.3
$
52.0
$
200.2
$
185.0
Per share
$
0.68
$
0.51
$
1.80
$
1.83
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted:
In millions
$
192.7
$
167.9
$
382.5
$
330.4
Per share
$
1.73
$
1.64
$
3.44
$
3.27
88 Bluxome Street is the first and only project to win full approval in Central SoMa
In July 2019, we, along with TMG Partners, won full project approval to develop a 1.07 million RSF mixed-use campus at 88 Bluxome Street in Central SoMa. Anchored by a 490,000 RSF lease with Pinterest, Inc., the future development, which is the first and only project in Central SoMa to receive full approval and 100% of its Prop M allocation from the San Francisco Planning Commission, is nearly 60% pre-leased. Construction is expected to commence in 2020, and initial delivery is expected in 2022.
Strong internal growth
- Net operating income (cash basis) of $938.5 million for 2Q19 annualized, up $119.9 million, or 14.6%, compared to 2Q18 annualized
- Same property net operating income growth:
- 4.3% and 9.5% (cash basis) for 2Q19, compared to 2Q18
- 3.5% and 9.7% (cash basis) for 1H19, compared to 1H18
- Continued strong leasing activity in light of modest contractual lease expirations at the beginning of 2019 and a highly leased value-creation pipeline; continued rental rate growth in 1H19 over expiring rates on renewed and re-leased space:
2Q19
1H19
Total leasing activity – RSF
819,949
2,068,921
Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:
RSF (included in total leasing activity above)
587,930
1,097,345
Rental rate increases
32.5%
32.6%
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
17.8%
20.1%
Strong external growth; disciplined allocation of capital to visible, highly leased value-creation pipeline
- Since the beginning of 4Q18, we have placed into service 1.2 million RSF of development and redevelopment projects, including 218,061 RSF in 2Q19.
- Significant near-term growth in net operating income (cash basis) of $58 million annually upon the burn-off of initial free rent on recently delivered projects.
- 2Q19 commencements of development projects aggregating 841,178 RSF, includes:
- 526,178 RSF at Alexandria District for Science and Technology in our Greater Stanford submarket; and
- 315,000 RSF at 201 Haskins Way in our South San Francisco submarket.
- Projects with initial occupancy in 2020 have grown to 2.2 million RSF.
- During 2019, we leased 948,986 RSF of development and redevelopment space, including 196,020 RSF executed in July 2019.
A REIT industry-leading, high-quality tenant roster
- 53% of annual rental revenue from investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants.
- Weighted-average remaining lease terms of 8.4 years.
New issuance of $1.25 billion unsecured senior notes to elongate debt maturities
In July 2019, we opportunistically issued $1.25 billion of unsecured senior notes payable, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.72% and a weighted-average maturity of 19.5 years. The proceeds were used to refinance $1.125 billion of unsecured senior notes payable and unsecured senior bank term loan, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.94% and a weighted-average maturity of 2.4 years, with remaining proceeds used to reduce the outstanding balance of our unsecured senior line of credit. Upon completion of the refinancing, the pro forma weighted-average remaining term on our outstanding debt is 10.1 years, with no debt maturing until 2023.
Increased common stock dividend
Common stock dividend declared for 2Q19 of $1.00 per common share, up three cents, or 3.1%, over 1Q19; continuation of our strategy to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.
2019 Nareit Investor CARE Gold Award winner
2019 recipient of the Nareit Investor CARE (Communications and Reporting Excellence) Gold Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category as the best-in-class REIT that delivers transparency, quality, and efficient communications and reporting to the investment community; our fourth Nareit Investor CARE Gold Award over the last five years.
Completed acquisitions
During 2Q19, we completed the acquisitions of three properties and a land parcel for an aggregate purchase price of $296.5 million. These acquisitions consisted of:
- 5 and 15 Necco Street, located in our Seaport Innovation District submarket for $252.0 million, which includes a future ground-up development site aggregating 293,000 RSF, and a Class A office building aggregating 87,163 RSF, which is 87% leased for 12 years; and
- Future development opportunities aggregating 337,400 RSF strategically located in our Sorrento Valley and Lake Union submarkets, including 58,680 RSF currently 100% occupied.
Key items included in operating results
Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:
(In millions, except per share
amounts)
Amount
Per Share –
Diluted
Amount
Per Share –
Diluted
2Q19
2Q18
2Q19
2Q18
1H19
1H18
1H19
1H18
Unrealized gains on non-real
estate investments(1)
$
11.1
$
5.1
$
0.10
$
0.05
$
83.3
$
77.3
$
0.75
$
0.76
Realized gains on non-real estate
investments
—
—
—
—
—
8.3
—
0.08
Impairment of real estate
—
(6.3)
—
(0.06)
—
(6.3)
—
(0.06)
Loss on early extinguishment of
debt
—
—
—
—
(7.4)
—
(0.07)
—
Preferred stock redemption charge
—
—
—
—
(2.6)
—
(0.02)
—
Total
$
11.1
$
(1.2)
$
0.10
$
(0.01)
$
73.3
$
79.3
$
0.66
$
0.78
Weighted-average shares of common stock
outstanding for calculation of earnings
per share – diluted
111.5
102.2
111.3
101.2
(1) Refer to "Investments" on page 46 of our Supplemental Information for additional information.
Core operating metrics as of or for the quarter ended June 30, 2019
High-quality revenues and cash flows, and operational excellence
Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from:
Investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants
53%
Class A properties in AAA locations
77%
Occupancy of operating properties in North America
97.4%
Operating margin
72%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
69%
Weighted-average remaining lease term:
All tenants
8.4 years
Top 20 tenants
12.0 years
Refer to the previous page for information on our total revenues, net operating income, same property net operating income growth, rental rate growth, and leasing activity.
Balance sheet management
Key metrics as of June 30, 2019
- $15.9 billion of total equity capitalization
- $22.2 billion of total market capitalization
- $3.4 billion of liquidity
- 94% of net operating income is unencumbered
2Q19
Goal
Quarter
Annualized
Trailing 12
Months
4Q19
Annualized
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
5.8x
6.1x
Less than or
equal to 5.3x
Fixed-charge coverage ratio
4.2x
4.2x
Greater than
4.0x
Percentage
Leased/
Negotiating
Quarter Annualized
Value-creation pipeline as a percentage of gross
investments in real estate:
2Q19
4Q19
Goal
New Class A development and redevelopment projects:
Undergoing construction with initial occupancy
targeted for 2019 and 2020 and our pre-leased pre-
construction project at 88 Bluxome Street
74%
5%
Less than
15%
Undergoing pre-construction, marketing, and future
value-creation projects
N/A
6%
Key capital events
- During 2Q19, we completed sales and entered into forward equity sales agreement for an aggregate of 8.7 million shares of common stock, including issuances under our ATM program, at a weighted-average price of $144.50 per share, for aggregate net proceeds of approximately $1.2 billion as follows:
- Issued 602,484 shares of common stock, at a weighted-average price of $145.58 per share, for net proceeds of $86.1 million.
- Entered into forward equity sales agreements to sell an aggregate 8.1 million shares of common stock, at a weighted-average price of $144.42 per share, for expected net proceeds (net of underwriters' discounts) aggregating $1.1 billion including:
- 4.4 million shares expiring in June 2020 at a price of $145.00 per share
- 3.7 million shares expiring in July 2020 at a weighted-average price of $143.73 per share
- We expect to settle these forward equity sales in 2019 and the aggregate net proceeds that will be received upon settlement will be further adjusted as provided in the sales agreements.
- As of July 29, 2019, the remaining aggregate amount available under our ATM program for future sales of common stock is $22.5 million. We expect to establish a new ATM program during 3Q19.
Investments
We carry our investments in publicly traded companies and certain privately held entities at fair value. As of June 30, 2019, cumulative unrealized gains related to changes in fair value aggregated $323.4 million and our adjusted cost basis aggregated $734.4 million. Investment income included the following:
- Unrealized gains of $11.1 million and $83.3 million recognized during 2Q19 and 1H19, respectively
- Realized gains of $10.4 million and $21.8 million recognized during 2Q19 and 1H19, respectively
Corporate responsibility, industry leadership, and strategic initiatives
- In April 2019, we announced the launch of a new strategic agricultural technology (agtech) business initiative and the opening of Phase I of the Alexandria Center® for AgTech – Research Triangle, the first and only fully integrated, amenity-rich, multi-tenant agtech R&D and greenhouse campus, in the heart of Research Triangle, the most important, dense, and diverse agtech cluster in the United States. The campus opened with a 97% leased, 175,000 RSF first phase redevelopment at 5 Laboratory Drive.
- In June 2019, we announced our partnership with Columbia University to open our second Alexandria LaunchLabs® in New York City in the spring of 2020. The full-service platform will offer member companies 13,298 RSF of highly flexible, turnkey office/laboratory space and feature a high-tech event center to host workshops, networking events, and educational opportunities for the entrepreneurial life science community.
- In June 2019, we celebrated the opening of the first facilities within a tech-focused opioid rehabilitation campus in Dayton, Ohio. In partnership with Verily Life Sciences, LLC, we are leading the design and development of this 59,000 RSF state-of-the-art campus to provide a comprehensive model of care dedicated to the recovery of people suffering from opioid addiction.
Subsequent events
- In July 2019, we opportunistically issued $1.25 billion of unsecured senior notes payable, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.72% and a weighted-average maturity of 19.5 years, including $750.0 million of 3.375% unsecured senior notes due 2031 and $500.0 million of 4.00% unsecured senior notes due 2050. The proceeds were used to refinance $1.125 billion of unsecured senior notes payable and unsecured senior bank term loan, with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.94% and a weighted-average maturity of 2.4 years, consisting of the following:
- Refinancing of an aggregate $950.0 million of unsecured senior notes payable comprising $400.0 million of 2.75% unsecured senior notes payable due 2020 and $550.0 million of 4.60% unsecured senior notes payable due 2022, pursuant to a cash tender offer completed on July 17, 2019, and subsequent call for redemption. The redemption is expected to settle on August 16, 2019.
- Partial repayment of $175.0 million on our unsecured senior bank term loan. The remaining outstanding balance of the term loan will mature on January 2, 2025, if not repaid before maturity.
- As a result of our refinancing and partial repayment, we expect to recognize a loss, primarily related to the early extinguishment of debt, of $43 million, or $0.38 per share, in 3Q19.
- The remaining proceeds were used to reduce the outstanding balance of our unsecured senior line of credit.
- Upon completion of the refinancing, the pro forma weighted-average remaining term on our outstanding debt is 10.1 years, with no debt maturing until 2023.
- In July 2019, we acquired a 55% interest in 4224 and 4242 Campus Point Court and 10210 Campus Point Drive, located adjacent to our Campus Pointe by Alexandria campus in our University Town Center submarket of San Diego, for $140.3 million. The joint venture will include three operating properties aggregating 314,092 RSF, which are currently 83% occupied by multiple tenants. The properties, which have future value-creation opportunities, will be integrated into the current campus to create a 1.9 million RSF mega campus.
Acquisitions
June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Property
Submarket/Market
Date of
Purchase
Number of
Properties
Operating
Occupancy
Square Footage
Unlevered Yields
Purchase Price
Future
Development
Active
Redevelopment
Operating With
Future
Development/
Redevelopment
Operating
Initial
Stabilized
Initial
Stabilized
(Cash)
Completed 1Q19
Various
1Q19
10
100%
175,000
—
129,084
247,770
(1)
(1)
$
447,950
(2)
Completed 2Q19:
5 Necco Street
Seaport Innovation
District/Greater
Boston
5/9/19(3)
1
87%
(3)
—
—
—
87,163
5.2%
5.1%
252,000
15 Necco Street
—
N/A
293,000
—
—
—
(4)
(4)
601 Dexter Avenue North
Lake Union/Seattle
6/18/19
1
100%
188,400
—
18,680
—
(4)
(4)
28,500
4075 Sorrento Valley Boulevard
Sorrento Valley/
San Diego
5/13/19
1
100%
149,000
—
40,000
—
(4)
(4)
16,000
(2)
Completed 1H19
805,400
—
187,764
334,933
744,450
Subsequent to 2Q19:
4224/4242 Campus Point Court and
10210 Campus Point Drive
(55% interest in consolidated JV)
University Town
Center/San
Diego
7/9/19
3
83%
(5)
—
—
—
314,092
6.9%
6.0%
140,250
(2)
Other
Various
July 2019
1
100%
135,938
—
—
30,680
(4)
(4)
38,200
(2)
Pending
San Francisco
Bay Area
3Q19
1
N/A
—
250,000
—
—
(4)
(4)
179,000
Pending
San Francisco
Bay Area
3Q19
1
N/A
700,000
—
—
—
(4)
(4)
120,000
Pending
San Francisco
Bay Area
3Q19
1
N/A
—
92,000
—
—
(4)
(4)
26,000
Pending
San Diego
3Q19
Various
76%
700,000
—
—
560,000
(4), (6)
(4), (6)
122,500
1,535,938
342,000
—
904,772
625,950
Additional targeted acquisitions
854,000
—
—
—
179,600
Total
3,195,338
342,000
187,764
1,239,705
$
1,550,000
(1)
Refer to our first quarter ended March 31, 2019, Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information filed on April 29, 2019, for related yield information.
(2)
Included within our acquisition guidance as of April 20, 2019. On June 20, 2019, we updated our 2019 acquisition guidance. Please see our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 20, 2019 for specific details.
(3)
The seller accepted our offer on April 30, 2019, and we completed the acquisition of 5 and 15 Necco Street on May 9, 2019. The 5 Necco building is 87% leased for 12 years and expected to be occupied later in 2019. The remaining 13% of
RSF is targeted for retail space.
(4)
We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields in the future subsequent to the commencement of development or redevelopment.
(5)
The property is currently 83% occupied and a lease for 10% of the property will commence in 4Q19 upon completion of renovations, increasing occupancy to 93%.
(6)
We expect to provide yields for operating properties subsequent to closing the acquisition.
Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interests in Core Class A Properties
June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per RSF amounts)
Capitalization
Rate
(Cash Basis)(1)
Consideration
in Excess of
Book Value(2)
Property
Submarket/Market
Date of
Sale
Square
Footage
Capitalization
Rate
Sales Price
Sales Price
per RSF
Sales of noncontrolling partial interests in core Class A properties:
75/125 Binney Street (sale of 60% noncontrolling interest)
Cambridge/Greater Boston
2/13/19
388,270
4.2%
4.3%
$
438,000
$
1,880
$
202,246
Pending(3)
San Francisco Bay Area
Pending
TBD
TBD
TBD
140,000
TBD
TBD
Pending(3)
San Diego
Pending
TBD
TBD
TBD
287,500
TBD
TBD
$
865,500
2019 guidance range
$ 820,000 – $ 920,000
(1)
Capitalization rates are calculated based upon net operating income (cash basis), annualized for the quarter preceding the date on which the property is sold.
(2)
We retained or expect to retain control over and consolidate these joint ventures. For consolidated joint ventures, we account for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest to be sold as an equity
transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings.
(3)
We expect to complete this partial interest sale during 3Q19.
Guidance
June 30, 2019
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
On June 20, 2019, we filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with updated guidance for the year ending December 31, 2019. The following further updates guidance based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2019. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 7 of this Earnings Press Release for additional information.
Summary of Key Changes in Guidance
Guidance
Summary of Key Changes in Key Sources and Uses of
Capital Guidance
Guidance Midpoint
As of 7/29/19
As of 6/20/19
As of 7/29/19
As of 6/20/19
EPS, FFO per share, and FFO per share, as adjusted
See updates below
Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable
$
2,100
$
850
Rental rate increases
27.0% to 30.0%
26.0% to 29.0%
Repayments of unsecured senior notes payable
$
(950)
$
—
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
14.0% to 17.0%
13.0% to 16.0%
Repayments of unsecured senior bank term loan
$
(175)
$
—
Projected Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to Alexandria's
Common Stockholders – Diluted, as Adjusted
Key Credit Metrics
2019 Guidance
As of 7/29/19
As of 6/20/19
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q19 annualized
Less than or equal to 5.3x
Earnings per share(1)
$2.39 to $2.47
$2.65 to $2.75
Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q19 annualized
Less than or equal to 5.4x
Depreciation and amortization
4.85
4.85
Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q19 annualized
Greater than 4.0x
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
(0.05)
(0.05)
Value-creation pipeline as a percentage of gross real estate as of
December 31, 2019
Less than 15%
Funds from operations per share(2)
$7.19 to $7.27
$7.45 to $7.55
Unrealized gains on non-real estate investment(1)
(0.75)
(0.65)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt(3)
0.45
0.07
Preferred stock redemption charge
0.02
0.02
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
0.01
0.01
Funds from operations per share, as adjusted
$6.92 to $7.00
$6.90 to $7.00
Midpoint
$6.96
$6.95
Key Sources and Uses of Capital (in millions)
Range
Midpoint
Certain
Completed
Items
Sources of capital:
Net cash provided by operating activities after
$
170
$
210
$
190
dividends
Incremental debt
610
570
590
Real estate dispositions and partial interest sales
820
920
870
$
438
(4)
Common equity
1,150
1,250
1,200
$
1,218
(5)
Total sources of capital
$
2,750
$
2,950
$
2,850
Key Assumptions
Low
High
Uses of capital:
Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2019(6)
97.2%
97.8%
Construction
$
1,250
$
1,350
$
1,300
Acquisitions
1,500
1,600
1,550
(4)
Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:
27.0%
30.0%
Total uses of capital
$
2,750
$
2,950
$
2,850
Rental rate increases
14.0%
17.0%
Incremental debt (included above):
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable
$
2,100
$
2,100
$
2,100
$
2,100
(3)
Same property performance:
Assumption of secured note payable
28
28
28
$
28
Net operating income increase
1.0%
3.0%
Repayments of unsecured senior notes payable
(950)
(950)
(950)
$
(950)
(3)
Net operating income increase (cash basis)
6.0%
8.0%
Repayments of secured notes payable
(310)
(320)
(315)
$
(300)
Repayments of unsecured senior bank term loan
(175)
(175)
(175)
$
(175)
(3)
Straight-line rent revenue
$
95
$
105
(7)
$2.2 billion unsecured senior line of credit/other
(83)
(113)
(98)
General and administrative expenses
$
108
$
113
Incremental debt
$
610
$
570
$
590
Capitalization of interest
$
79
$
89
Interest expense
$
167
$
177
(1)
Excludes future unrealized gains or losses after June 30, 2019, that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted.
(2)
Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Advisory Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (the "Nareit Board of Governors"). Refer to the "Funds From Operations and Funds From
Operations, As Adjusted, Attributable to Alexandria's Common Stockholders" section in "Definitions and Reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional information.
(3)
Refer to the first item under "Subsequent Events" in this Earnings Press Release for additional information.
(4)
Refer to "Acquisitions" and "Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interests in Core Class A Properties" in this Earnings Press Release for additional information.
(5)
Includes 602,484 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $86.1 million issued under our ATM program in 2Q19 and unsettled forward equity sales agreements related to 8.1 million shares of our common stock.
(6)
On June 20, 2019, we updated guidance for occupancy percentage for operating properties in North America as of December 31, 2019, to reflect the pending acquisition of a campus located in our San Diego market that includes multiple
operating buildings aggregating 560,000 RSF, which is 76% leased. Additionally, as expected, we will commence renovations on 116,556 RSF at 3545 Cray Court in our Torrey Pines submarket upon expiration of the existing lease in 3Q19.
In aggregate for these items, we expect a temporary decline in occupancy percentage in North America of approximately 1% from 2Q19 to 3Q19.
(7)
Approximately 45% of straight-line rent revenue represents initial free rent on recently delivered and expected 2019 deliveries of new Class A properties from our development and redevelopment pipeline.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/19
3/31/19
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
6/30/19
6/30/18
Revenues:
Income from rentals(1)
$
371,618
$
354,749
$
337,785
$
336,547
$
322,794
$
726,367
$
640,449
Other income
2,238
4,093
2,678
5,276
2,240
6,331
4,724
Total revenues
373,856
358,842
340,463
341,823
325,034
732,698
645,173
Expenses:
Rental operations
105,689
101,501
97,682
99,759
91,908
207,190
183,679
General and administrative
26,434
24,677
22,385
22,660
22,939
51,111
45,360
Interest
42,879
39,100
40,239
42,244
38,097
81,979
75,012
Depreciation and amortization
134,437
134,087
124,990
119,600
118,852
268,524
233,071
Impairment of real estate
—
—
—
—
6,311
—
6,311
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
7,361
—
1,122
—
7,361
—
Total expenses
309,439
306,726
285,296
285,385
278,107
616,165
543,433
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
1,262
1,146
1,029
40,718
1,090
2,408
2,234
Investment income (loss)
21,500
83,556
(83,531)
122,203
12,530
105,056
98,091
Gain on sales of real estate
—
—
8,704
—
—
—
—
Net income (loss)
87,179
136,818
(18,631)
219,359
60,547
223,997
202,065
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(8,412)
(7,659)
(6,053)
(5,723)
(5,817)
(16,071)
(11,705)
Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s
stockholders
78,767
129,159
(24,684)
213,636
54,730
207,926
190,360
Dividends on preferred stock
(1,005)
(1,026)
(1,155)
(1,301)
(1,302)
(2,031)
(2,604)
Preferred stock redemption charge
—
(2,580)
(4,240)
—
—
(2,580)
—
Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards
(1,432)
(1,955)
(1,661)
(3,395)
(1,412)
(3,134)
(2,765)
Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s
common stockholders
$
76,330
$
123,598
$
(31,740)
$
208,940
$
52,016
$
200,181
$
184,991
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate
Equities, Inc.'s common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.68
$
1.11
$
(0.30)
$
2.01
$
0.51
$
1.80
$
1.83
Diluted
$
0.68
$
1.11
$
(0.30)
$
1.99
$
0.51
$
1.80
$
1.83
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic
111,433
111,054
106,033
104,179
101,881
111,245
100,878
Diluted
111,501
111,054
106,033
105,385
102,236
111,279
101,191
Dividends declared per share of common stock
$
1.00
$
0.97
$
0.97
$
0.93
$
0.93
$
1.97
$
1.83
(1)
Upon the adoption of new lease accounting standards on January 1, 2019, rental revenues and tenant recoveries are aggregated within income from rentals. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to new standards. Refer to
"Financial and Asset Base Highlights" and the "Lease Accounting" and "Tenant Recoveries" sections in "Definitions and Reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional information.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2019
(In thousands)
6/30/19
3/31/19
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
Assets
Investments in real estate
$
12,872,824
$
12,410,350
$
11,913,693
$
11,587,312
$
11,190,771
Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
334,162
290,405
237,507
197,970
192,972
Cash and cash equivalents
198,909
261,372
234,181
204,181
287,029
Restricted cash
39,316
54,433
37,949
29,699
34,812
Tenant receivables
9,228
9,645
9,798
11,041
8,704
Deferred rent
585,082
558,103
530,237
511,680
490,428
Deferred leasing costs
247,468
241,268
239,070
238,295
232,964
Investments
1,057,854
1,000,904
892,264
957,356
790,753
Other assets
694,627
653,726
370,257
368,032
333,757
Total assets
$
16,039,470
$
15,480,206
$
14,464,956
$
14,105,566
$
13,562,190
Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity
Secured notes payable
$
354,186
$
356,461
$
630,547
$
632,792
$
776,260
Unsecured senior notes payable
5,140,914
5,139,500
4,292,293
4,290,906
4,289,521
Unsecured senior line of credit
514,000
—
208,000
413,000
—
Unsecured senior bank term loans
347,105
347,542
347,415
347,306
548,324
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and tenant security deposits
1,157,417
1,171,377
981,707
907,094
849,274
Dividends payable
114,379
110,412
110,280
101,084
98,676
Total liabilities
7,628,001
7,125,292
6,570,242
6,692,182
6,562,055
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
10,994
10,889
10,786
10,771
10,861
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:
7.00% Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock
57,461
57,461
64,336
74,386
74,386
Common stock
1,120
1,112
1,110
1,058
1,033
Additional paid-in capital
7,581,573
7,518,716
7,286,954
6,801,150
6,387,527
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,134)
(10,712)
(10,435)
(3,811)
(2,485)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity
7,629,020
7,566,577
7,341,965
6,872,783
6,460,461
Noncontrolling interests
771,455
777,448
541,963
529,830
528,813
Total equity
8,400,475
8,344,025
7,883,928
7,402,613
6,989,274
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity
$
16,039,470
$
15,480,206
$
14,464,956
$
14,105,566
$
13,562,190
Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share
June 30, 2019
(In thousands)
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/19
3/31/19
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
6/30/19
6/30/18
Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – basic
$
76,330
$
123,598
$
(31,740)
$
208,940
$
52,016
$
200,181
$
184,991
Assumed conversion of 7.00% Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock(1)
—
—
—
1,301
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted
76,330
123,598
(31,740)
210,241
52,016
200,181
184,991
Depreciation and amortization
134,437
134,087
124,990
119,600
118,852
268,524
233,071
Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real
estate JVs
(6,744)
(5,419)
(4,252)
(4,044)
(3,914)
(12,163)
(7,781)
Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs
973
846
719
1,011
807
1,819
1,451
Gain on sales of real estate
—
—
(8,704)
—
—
—
—
Our share of gain on sales of real estate from unconsolidated real estate JVs
—
—
—
(35,678)
—
—
—
Assumed conversion of 7.00% Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock(1)
1,005
1,026
—
—
—
2,031
2,604
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
(1,445)
(2,054)
—
(1,312)
(1,042)
(3,740)
(3,212)
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –
diluted(2)
204,556
252,084
81,013
289,818
166,719
456,652
411,124
Unrealized (gains) losses on non-real estate investments
(11,058)
(72,206)
94,850
(117,188)
(5,067)
(83,264)
(77,296)
Realized gains on non-real estate investments
—
—
(6,428)
—
—
—
(8,252)
Impairment of real estate – land parcels
—
—
—
—
6,311
—
6,311
Impairment of non-real estate investments
—
—
5,483
—
—
—
—
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
7,361
—
1,122
—
7,361
—
Our share of gain on early extinguishment of debt from unconsolidated real estate
JVs
—
—
—
(761)
—
—
—
Preferred stock redemption charge
—
2,580
4,240
—
—
2,580
—
Removal of assumed conversion of 7.00% Series D cumulative convertible
preferred stock(1)
(1,005)
(1,026)
—
(1,301)
—
(2,031)
(2,604)
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
179
990
(1,138)
1,889
(18)
1,157
1,140
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –
diluted, as adjusted
$
192,672
$
189,783
$
178,020
$
173,579
$
167,945
$
382,455
$
330,423
(1)
Refer to the "Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding – Diluted" section in "Definitions and Reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional information regarding our 7.00% Series D cumulative convertible
preferred stock.
(2)
Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors. Refer to the "Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations, As Adjusted, Attributable to Alexandria's Common Stockholders" section in
"Definitions and Reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional information.
Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued)
June 30, 2019
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/19
3/31/19
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
6/30/19
6/30/18
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities,
Inc.'s common stockholders – diluted
$
0.68
$
1.11
$
(0.30)
$
1.99
$
0.51
$
1.80
$
1.83
Depreciation and amortization
1.15
1.17
1.14
1.11
1.13
2.32
2.23
Gain on sale of real estate
—
—
(0.08)
—
—
—
—
Our share of gain on sales of real estate from unconsolidated real estate JVs
—
—
—
(0.34)
—
—
—
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
—
(0.02)
—
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.04)
(0.03)
Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common
stockholders – diluted(1)
1.83
2.26
0.76
2.75
1.63
4.08
4.03
Unrealized (gains) losses on non-real estate investments
(0.10)
(0.65)
0.89
(1.11)
(0.05)
(0.75)
(0.76)
Realized gains on non-real estate investments
—
—
(0.06)
—
—
—
(0.08)
Impairment of real estate – land parcels
—
—
—
—
0.06
—
0.06
Impairment of non-real estate investments
—
—
0.05
—
—
—
—
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
0.07
—
0.01
—
0.07
—
Our share of gain on early extinguishment of debt from unconsolidated real
estate JVs
—
—
—
(0.01)
—
—
—
Preferred stock redemption charge
—
0.02
0.04
—
—
0.02
—
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
—
0.01
—
0.02
—
0.02
0.02
Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common
stockholders – diluted, as adjusted
$
1.73
$
1.71
$
1.68
$
1.66
$
1.64
$
3.44
$
3.27
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding(2) for calculations of:
Earnings per share – diluted
111,501
111,054
106,033
105,385
102,236
111,279
101,191
Funds from operations – diluted, per share
112,077
111,635
106,244
105,385
102,236
111,857
101,933
Funds from operations – diluted, as adjusted, per share
111,501
111,054
106,244
104,641
102,236
111,279
101,191
(1)
Refer to footnote 2 on the previous page for additional information.
(2)
Refer to footnote 1 on the previous page for additional information.
