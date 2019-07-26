Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. : and TMG Partners Win Full Project Approval to Develop 1.07 Million RSF Mixed-Use Campus at 88 Bluxome Street in the Heart of San Francisco's SoMa Submarket

PASADENA, Calif., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, and TMG Partners, one of the San Francisco Bay Area's largest mixed-use property developers, today received full project approval from the San Francisco Planning Commission on their proposed 1.07 million RSF mixed-use development project at 88 Bluxome Street in Central SoMa. The future development project is the first within the Central SoMa Plan to be fully approved and receive its full Prop M allocation. Anchored by Pinterest, Inc. and the Bay Club, 88 Bluxome Street is nearly 60% pre-leased, and Alexandria is experiencing strong demand for the high-tech office and laboratory project. Construction is expected to commence in 2020 and initial delivery is expected in 2022.

"88 Bluxome will bring an exceptional mix of much-needed community benefits and retail amenities to SoMa while it provides a dynamic campus environment to spur innovation," said Terezia Nemeth, senior vice president of real estate development and community relations at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "We have worked closely with the City of San Francisco and our community partners to effect a new model for urban development, one that supports the world's leading innovators, embraces excellence in sustainability and takes a holistic approach to engaging and activating the community. Alexandria is committed to making a meaningful and lasting impact in all of the communities where we develop and operate, and beyond."

The transformative 88 Bluxome campus will feature an iconic, cutting-edge technology and life science facility with active ground-floor retail space and ample outdoor deck space on multiple levels of the building. The campus will also feature an array of thoughtfully curated community benefits, including a public recreation center with two new swimming pools and a public activity space to expand the offerings of the neighborhood's existing Gene Friend Recreation Center; a child care center; an air rights parcel deeded to the City for its development of approximately 100 units of 100% affordable housing; a pedestrian art walk with commissioned pieces from internationally renowned and local artists; production, distribution and repair (PDR) space for small businesses; and a vibrant linear public park along the newly improved Bluxome Street.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million SF as of March 31, 2019. The asset base in North America includes 23.2 million RSF of operating properties and 4.4 million RSF of new Class A properties currently undergoing construction or pre-construction, consisting of 2.1 million RSF of development and redevelopment projects under construction, and 2.3 million RSF undergoing pre-construction activities. Additionally, the asset base in North America includes 6.1 million SF of intermediate-term and future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science and technology companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

About TMG Partners

TMG Partners, founded in 1984 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a full-service real estate development and management company. TMG has developed more than 30 million square feet of property throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including Emeryville, Marin City, Mountain View, Novato, San Bruno, San Jose, and San Francisco. One of the most active developers in this area, the company has developed a variety of office, retail, residential and industrial properties, ranging from office campus and multi-story properties in urban, infill locations to mixed-use retail and single-story suburban buildings. For detailed information, visit www.TMGPartners.com.

