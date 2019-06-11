Log in
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. : to Hold Its Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on July 30, 2019

06/11/2019 | 08:31am EDT

PASADENA, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that the company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), in conjunction with the release of its operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Alexandria will release its operating and financial results after the market closes on Monday, July 29, 2019.

To participate in this conference call, dial 833-366-1125 (U.S.) or 412-902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET and ask the operator to join the Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. call. The live audio webcast can be accessed on the company's website at http://investor.are.com/webcasts. A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, through 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 412-317-0088 and enter access code 10131624.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office real estate investment trust uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, AVP – Corporate Communications, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., (626) 788‑5578

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-to-hold-its-second-quarter-2019-operating-and-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-july-30-2019-300864986.html

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
