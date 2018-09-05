Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alexandria Real Estate Equities    ARE

ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES (ARE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. : to Hold Its Third Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on October 30, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that the company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), in conjunction with the release of its operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Alexandria will release its operating and financial results after the market closes on Monday, October 29, 2018.

To participate in this conference call, dial 833-366-1125 (U.S.) or 412-902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET and ask the operator to join the Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. call. The audio webcast can be accessed in the For Investors: News, Events & Webcasts section of the company's website at www.are.com or by going directly to the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/are181030.html. A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, through 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 412-317-0088 and enter access code 10123167.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT) uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

Contact:          

Sara Kabakoff

Assistant Vice President – Corporate Communications

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

(626) 788-5578

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-to-hold-its-third-quarter-2018-operating-and-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-october-30-2018-300706473.html

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQU
02:31pALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC : to Hold Its Third Quarter 2018 Operating ..
PR
09/04ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 93 Ce..
PR
08/31ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
08/30ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
08/02ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; ..
AQ
07/31ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
07/31ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES : Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Host ..
AC
07/30ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
07/30ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC : Reports Second Quarter Ended June 30, 201..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Alexandria Real Estate Equities declares $0.93 dividend 
08/02This Healthcare REIT Can 'Take A Licking And Keep On Ticking' 
08/01Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Ea.. 
07/30Alexandria Real Estate Equities FFO in-line, misses on revenue 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.