Alexion Pharmaceuticals : Announces Successful Phase 3 PREVENT Study of Soliris® (Eculizumab) in Patients with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

Alexion
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) today announced positive
topline results from the Phase 3 PREVENT study of Soliris®
(eculizumab) in patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) auto
antibody-positive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). NMOSD
is a rare, devastating, complement-mediated disorder of the central
nervous system characterized by relapses. Each relapse results in
stepwise accumulation of disability, including blindness and paralysis,
and sometimes premature death.1,2,3 Patients who have
anti-AQP4 auto-antibodies represent approximately three quarters of all
patients with NMOSD.4,5,6,7 There are currently no approved
therapies for this disease.
The study met its primary endpoint of time to first adjudicated on-trial
relapse, demonstrating that treatment with Soliris® reduced
the risk of NMOSD relapse by 94.2 percent compared to placebo (p <
0.0001). At 48 weeks, 97.9 percent of patients receiving Soliris®
were free of relapse compared to 63.2 percent of patients receiving
placebo. Soliris® was generally well tolerated with a safety
profile consistent with that seen in previous clinical studies and
real-world use in its three approved indications. No cases of
meningococcal infection were observed.
“These results far exceeded our expectations. The remarkable reduction
in relapse risk demonstrates the unique ability of Soliris®
to inhibit complement, and suggests a promising new treatment for
NMOSD,” said John Orloff, M.D., Executive Vice President and Head of
Research & Development at Alexion. “Given that patients currently have
no approved therapies, we are moving quickly to discuss these results
with regulators and file for approval in the U.S., EU, and Japan.”
“The primary goal in treating NMOSD is relapse prevention as each
relapse further increases disability, which makes this disease so
devastating. For decades, we have been hoping for a therapy that can
prevent relapse and subsequent accumulation of disability by addressing
a critical underlying cause of the disease,” said Michael Levy, M.D.,
Ph.D., Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins University, and Director of
the Neuromyelitis Optica Clinic in Baltimore, MD. “The substantial
effect of Soliris® seen in this groundbreaking randomized,
controlled study in NMOSD could potentially become a turning point for
patients and their families who live in constant fear of relapse.”
Detailed results from this Phase 3 study will be presented at a future
medical congress.
About NMOSD
NMOSD is a rare, devastating,
complement-mediated disorder of the central nervous system (CNS).
Patients experience an unpredictable, relapsing, and deteriorating
course of disease with each relapse adding to the disability, and
potentially leading to premature death. Optic neuritis can cause eye
pain and blindness. Transverse myelitis can cause severe weakness,
impaired mobility, sensory and motor disability, loss of bowel and
bladder function, paralysis, and respiratory failure.3,8,9 Significant
proportions of patients sustain permanent severe disability, including
blindness and paralysis, or die within six years (75 months) of disease
onset. Specifically, one third (34 percent) of patients sustain
permanent motor disability, almost one quarter (23 percent) become
wheelchair-dependent, almost one fifth (18 percent) suffer from
permanent visual disability, and almost one in 10 (9 percent) die.10
Patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) auto-antibodies represent
approximately three quarters of all patients with NMOSD.4,5,6,7
The disease primarily affects women.11 There are currently no
approved therapies for this disease.
In patients with NMOSD, the body’s own immune system can turn on itself
to produce auto-antibodies (immunoglobulin G [IgG)]) against AQP4, a
protein on certain cells in the brain and spinal cord that are critical
for the survival of nerve cells. The binding of these anti-AQP4
auto-antibodies activates the complement cascade, another part of the
immune system. Complement activation by anti-AQP4 auto-antibodies leads
to destruction of vital cells in the CNS, leading to demyelination and
to the death of neurons, predominantly in the spinal cord and optic
nerve, which ultimately results in blindness, paralysis, and sometimes
death.12,13,14,15,16
About the PREVENT Study
The Prevention of Relapses and
Evaluation of Eculizumab in NMOSD Treatment (PREVENT) study was a
multinational, double-blind, parallel-group Phase 3 time-to-event study
that assessed the efficacy and safety of Soliris®
(eculizumab) compared to placebo for the treatment of patients with
anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) auto antibody-positive neuromyelitis optica
spectrum disorder (NMOSD). The study enrolled 143 adult patients who
were randomized 2:1 to the Soliris® and placebo treatment
arms. Patients needed to have a confirmed diagnosis of NMOSD, be
seropositive for anti-AQP4 auto-antibodies (also called
NMO-immunoglobulin G [IgG] antibodies), and have a history of at least
two relapses in the last 12 months or three relapses in the last 24
months, with at least one relapse in the 12 months prior to screening.
Patients were allowed to receive stable maintenance dose of protocol
permitted supportive immune suppressive therapies for relapse prevention.
The primary endpoint was the time to first on-trial relapse as
adjudicated by an independent committee comprised of three external
experts in neurology/neuro-ophthalmology who were blinded to treatment.
Adjudication decisions were based on objective and consistent clinical
criteria described in a relapse adjudication charter. Secondary
endpoints included adjudicated on-trial annualized relapse rate, and
others assessing disability and quality of life, as well as safety and
tolerability measures. Pre-specified sensitivity analyses include
various types of statistical analyses of the time to relapse, and of
secondary endpoints.
The study met its primary endpoint of time to first adjudicated on-trial
relapse, demonstrating that treatment with Soliris® reduced
the risk of NMOSD relapse by 94.2 percent compared to placebo (p <
0.0001). At 48 weeks, 97.9 percent of patients receiving Soliris®
were free of relapse compared to 63.2 percent of patients receiving
placebo. Treatment with Soliris® reduced the adjudicated
on-trial annualized relapse rate compared to placebo, a key secondary
endpoint, by 95.5 percent (p<0.0001).
While results favored Soliris® on the other secondary
endpoints, which included disability and quality of life measures, the
observed differences were small. This was not unexpected since disease
worsening in NMOSD is driven by damage incurred following relapse.
Follow-up for assessment of long-term disability was limited by the
trial design, which permitted patients to transition to the open-label
study six weeks after the relapse, where all patients received Soliris®.
Soliris® was generally well tolerated with a safety profile
consistent with that seen in previous clinical studies and real-world
use in its three approved indications. No cases of meningococcal
infection were observed.
The treatment duration for an individual patient varied as this was a
time-to-event study. Patients who completed the study either because of
a relapse or because the study ended were provided with the opportunity
to enter an extension study to receive open-label Soliris®.
One hundred and nineteen patients entered the extension study.
About Soliris® (eculizumab)
Soliris®
is a first-in-class complement inhibitor that works by inhibiting the C5
protein in the terminal part of the complement cascade, a part of the
immune system that, when activated in an uncontrolled manner, plays a
role in severe rare and ultra-rare disorders like paroxysmal nocturnal
hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and
anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody-positive myasthenia gravis
(MG). Soliris® is approved in the U.S., EU, Japan, and other
countries as the first and only treatment for patients with PNH and
aHUS, in the EU as the first and only treatment of refractory
generalized MG (gMG) in adults who are anti-AchR antibody-positive, in
the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with gMG who are anti-AchR
antibody-positive, and in Japan for the treatment of patients with gMG
who are AChR antibody-positive and whose symptoms are difficult to
control with high-dose intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy or
plasmapheresis (PLEX). Soliris® is not indicated for the
treatment of patients with Shiga-toxin E. coli-related hemolytic uremic
syndrome (STEC-HUS).
Soliris® has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the
treatment of patients with PNH in the U.S., EU, Japan, and many other
countries, for the treatment of patients with aHUS in the U.S., EU, and
many other countries, for the treatment of patients with MG in the U.S.
and EU, for the treatment of patients with refractory gMG in Japan, and
for the treatment of patients with NMOSD in the U.S., EU, and Japan.
Alexion and Soliris® have received some of the pharmaceutical
industry's highest honors for the medical innovation in complement
inhibition: the Prix Galien USA (2008, Best Biotechnology Product) and
France (2009, Rare Disease Treatment).
For more information on Soliris®, please see full prescribing
information for Soliris®, including BOXED WARNING regarding
risk of serious meningococcal infection, available at www.soliris.net.
Important Soliris® Safety Information
The
U.S. prescribing information for Soliris® includes the
following warnings and precautions: Life-threatening and fatal
meningococcal infections have occurred in patients treated with Soliris®.
Meningococcal infection may become rapidly life-threatening or fatal if
not recognized and treated early. Comply with the most current Centers
for Disease Control (CDC)’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices
(ACIP) recommendations for meningococcal vaccination in patients with
complement deficiencies. Immunize patients with meningococcal vaccines
at least two weeks prior to administering the first dose of Soliris®,
unless the risks of delaying Soliris® therapy outweigh the
risk of developing a meningococcal infection. Monitor patients for early
signs of meningococcal infections and evaluate immediately if infection
is suspected. Soliris® is available only through a restricted
program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). Under
the Soliris® REMS, prescribers must enroll in the program.
Enrollment in the Soliris® REMS program and additional
information are available by telephone: 1-888-SOLIRIS (1-888-765-4747)
or at www.solirisrems.com.
Patients may have increased susceptibility to infections, especially
with encapsulated bacteria. Aspergillus infections have occurred in
immunocompromised and neutropenic patients. Children treated with Soliris®
may be at increased risk of developing serious infections due to Streptococcus
pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib). Soliris®
treatment of patients with PNH should not alter anticoagulant management
because the effect of withdrawal of anticoagulant therapy during Soliris®
treatment has not been established. Administration of Soliris®
may result in infusion reactions, including anaphylaxis or other
hypersensitivity reactions.
In patients with PNH, the most frequently reported adverse events
observed with Soliris® treatment in clinical studies were
headache, nasopharyngitis, back pain, and nausea. In patients with aHUS,
the most frequently reported adverse events observed with Soliris®
treatment in clinical studies were headache, diarrhea, hypertension,
upper respiratory infection, abdominal pain, vomiting, nasopharyngitis,
anemia, cough, peripheral edema, nausea, urinary tract infections, and
pyrexia. In patients with gMG who are anti-AchR antibody-positive, the
most frequently reported adverse reaction observed with Soliris®
treatment in the placebo-controlled clinical study (≥10%) was
musculoskeletal pain.
About Alexion
Alexion is a global biopharmaceutical company
focused on serving patients and families affected by rare diseases
through the discovery, development, and commercialization of
life-changing therapies. As the global leader in complement biology and
inhibition for more than 20 years, Alexion has developed and
commercializes the first and only approved complement inhibitor to treat
patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical
hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR)
antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). Alexion also has
two highly innovative enzyme replacement therapies for patients with
life-threatening and ultra-rare metabolic disorders, hypophosphatasia
(HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D). In addition, the
company is developing two late-stage therapies, a second complement
inhibitor and a copper-binding agent for Wilson disease. Alexion focuses
its research efforts on novel molecules and targets in the complement
cascade, and its development efforts on the core therapeutic areas of
hematology, nephrology, neurology, and metabolic disorders. Alexion has
been named to the Forbes list of the World's Most Innovative
Companies seven years in a row and is headquartered in Boston,
Massachusetts' Innovation District. The company also has offices around
the globe and serves patients in more than 50 countries. This press
release and further information about Alexion can be found at: www.alexion.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related
to: the impact that the relapse reduction could have for patients with
NMOSD using Soliris®, complement inhibition can play a
critical role in treating NMOSD, Soliris® may be a promising
new treatment for NMOSD and a turning point in the treatment of this
condition for patients and their families, the future planned submission
of regulatory applications for review and approval by regulatory
authorities in the U.S., the European Union and Japan for Soliris®
as a treatment for NMOSD, future plans to present additional results and
findings from Phase 3 of the PREVENT Study, and the potential medical
benefits of Soliris® for the treatment of NMOSD and other
diseases. Forward-looking statements are subject to factors that may
cause Alexion's results and plans to differ materially from those
expected by these forward looking statements, including for example: the
inability to submit regulatory applications for Soliris® as a
treatment for NMOSD for review and approval by certain governmental
authorities (or an unexpected delay in the timeframes for such
submissions) due to increased expense, manufacturing delays or other
reasons, the possibility that results of clinical trials are not
predictive of safety and efficacy results of our products in broader
patient populations (including Soliris® as a treatment for
NMOSD), the inability to timely provide (or provide at all) the product
safety and efficacy information required by regulatory authorities for
Soliris® as a treatment for NMOSD, our products not gaining
acceptance among patients (and providers or third party payers) for
certain indications (due to cost or otherwise), the inability to develop
future clinical study programs for certain product delivery mechanisms
(or the failure of those programs to meet safety and efficacy goals),
unforeseen safety issues resulting from the administration of products
and product candidates in patients, including serious complications or
side effects, the inability to timely and cost-effectively
develop programs for existing products for new indications (or the
failure to obtain regulatory approval for use in such new indications),
the introduction of competing drugs and product candidates for NMOSD,
decisions of regulatory authorities regarding the adequacy of our
research, marketing approval or material limitations on the marketing of
our products (or the indications of such products), delays,
interruptions, or failures in the manufacture and supply of our products
and our product candidates, failure to satisfactorily address matters
raised by the FDA and other regulatory agencies, the possibility that
current rates of adoption of our products are not sustained (or do not
meet expected future rates), the possibility that clinical trials of our
product candidates could be delayed, the adequacy of our
pharmacovigilance and drug safety reporting processes, the risk that
third party payers (including governmental agencies) will not reimburse
or continue to reimburse for the use of our products (or proposed future
products) at acceptable rates or at all, uncertainties surrounding legal
proceedings, company investigations and government investigations,
including investigations of Alexion by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) and U.S. Department of Justice, the risk that other
anticipated regulatory filings are delayed, the risk that estimates
regarding the number of patients with the diseases that our products
treat are inaccurate, and a variety of other risks set forth from time
to time in Alexion's filings with the SEC, including but not limited to
the risks discussed in Alexion's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the
period ended June 30, 2018 and in Alexion's other filings with the SEC.
Alexion disclaims any obligation to update any of these forward-looking
statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof,
except when a duty arises under law.
