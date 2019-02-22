Alexion Pharmaceuticals : FDA Grants Priority Review and Accepts sBLA of SOLIRIS® (Eculizumab) as a Treatment for Patients with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

Alexion
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) today announced that the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review a
supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the use of SOLIRIS®
(eculizumab), the company’s first C5 complement inhibitor, as a
treatment for patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
(NMOSD) who have anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) auto antibodies. The FDA
granted priority review and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA)
action date of June 28, 2019. The application is supported by
comprehensive data from the successful
PREVENT study in patients with anti-AQP4 auto antibody-positive NMOSD.
“Given the debilitating impact NMOSD relapses can have on patients and
the fact that there is currently no approved therapy, we are committed
to getting SOLIRIS to these patients as quickly as possible,” said John
Orloff, M.D., Executive Vice President and Head of Research &
Development at Alexion. “Based on our strong clinical data, we believe
that SOLIRIS can provide significant therapeutic benefits, and we look
forward to working with the FDA to facilitate a rapid review.”
NMOSD is a rare, devastating, complement-mediated disorder of the
central nervous system characterized by relapses. Each relapse results
in stepwise accumulation of disability, including blindness and
paralysis, and sometimes premature death.1,2,3 Patients who
have anti-AQP4 auto-antibodies represent approximately three quarters of
all patients with NMOSD.4,5,6,7
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is reviewing Alexion’s application
to add the treatment of NMOSD to the marketing authorization for SOLIRIS
in the European Union (EU), submitted in January 2019. In addition,
Alexion is preparing to submit a supplemental New Drug Application for
SOLIRIS in NMOSD in Japan in Q1 2019. SOLIRIS has received Orphan Drug
Designation (ODD) for the treatment of patients with NMOSD in the U.S.,
EU and Japan.
About NMOSD
NMOSD is a rare and devastating
complement-mediated disorder of the central nervous system (CNS).
Patients experience an unpredictable, relapsing, and deteriorating
course of disease with each relapse adding to the disability, and
potentially leading to premature death. Optic neuritis can cause eye
pain and blindness. Transverse myelitis can cause severe weakness,
impaired mobility, sensory and motor disability, loss of bowel and
bladder function, paralysis, and respiratory failure.3,8,9 Significant
proportions of patients sustain permanent severe disability, including
blindness and paralysis, or die within six years (75 months) of disease
onset. Specifically, one third (34 percent) of patients sustain
permanent motor disability, almost one quarter (23 percent) become
wheelchair-dependent, almost one fifth (18 percent) suffer from
permanent visual disability, and almost one in 10 (9 percent) die.10
Patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) auto-antibodies represent
approximately three quarters of all patients with NMOSD.4,5,6,7
Anti-AQP4 auto-antibody testing is available for the diagnosis of NMOSD.
The disease primarily affects women, often in the prime of their lives.11
There are currently no approved therapies for this disease.
In patients with NMOSD, the body’s own immune system can turn on itself
to produce auto-antibodies (immunoglobulin G [IgG)]) against AQP4, a
protein on certain cells in the brain and spinal cord that are critical
for the survival of nerve cells. The binding of these anti-AQP4
auto-antibodies activates the complement cascade, another part of the
immune system. Complement activation by anti-AQP4 auto-antibodies leads
to destruction of vital cells in the CNS, leading to demyelination and
to the death of neurons, predominantly in the spinal cord and optic
nerve, which ultimately results in blindness, paralysis, and sometimes
death.12,13,14,15,16
About SOLIRIS® (eculizumab)
SOLIRIS®
is a first-in-class complement inhibitor that works by inhibiting the C5
protein in the terminal part of the complement cascade, a part of the
immune system. When activated in an uncontrolled manner, complement
plays a role in severe rare and ultra-rare disorders like paroxysmal
nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
(aHUS), anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody-positive myasthenia
gravis (MG) and anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) auto antibody-positive
neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). SOLIRIS is approved in
the U.S., EU, Japan and other countries as a treatment for patients with
PNH and aHUS, in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with
generalized MG (gMG) who are anti-AchR antibody-positive, in the EU as
the first and only treatment of refractory gMG in adults who are
anti-AchR antibody-positive and in Japan for the treatment of patients
with gMG who are AChR antibody-positive and whose symptoms are difficult
to control with high-dose intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy or
plasmapheresis (PLEX). SOLIRIS is not indicated for the treatment of
patients with Shiga-toxin E. coli-related hemolytic uremic syndrome
(STEC-HUS).
SOLIRIS has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) as a treatment for
patients with PNH in the U.S., EU, Japan and many other countries, as a
treatment for patients with aHUS in the U.S., EU, and many other
countries, as a treatment for patients with MG in the U.S. and EU, as a
treatment for patients with refractory gMG in Japan and as a treatment
for patients with NMOSD in the U.S., EU and Japan. Alexion and SOLIRIS
have received some of the pharmaceutical industry's highest honors for
the medical innovation in complement inhibition: the Prix Galien USA
(2008, Best Biotechnology Product) and France (2009, Rare Disease
Treatment).
For more information on SOLIRIS, please see full prescribing information
for SOLIRIS, including BOXED WARNING regarding risk of serious
meningococcal infection, available at www.soliris.net.
Important SOLIRIS Safety Information
SOLIRIS is a
prescription medicine called a monoclonal antibody. SOLIRIS is used to
treat patients with a disease called Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
(PNH). It is not known if SOLIRIS is safe and effective in children with
PNH.
SOLIRIS is a medicine that affects the immune system. SOLIRIS can lower
the ability of your immune system to fight infections. SOLIRIS increases
your chance of getting serious and life-threatening meningococcal
infections. Meningococcal infections may quickly become life-threatening
and cause death if not recognized and treated early.
You must receive meningococcal vaccines at least 2 weeks before your
first dose of SOLIRIS if you have not already had this vaccine. If your
doctor decided that urgent treatment with SOLIRIS is needed, you should
receive meningococcal vaccination as soon as possible. If you have not
been vaccinated and SOLIRIS therapy must be initiated immediately, you
should also receive 2 weeks of antibiotics with your vaccinations. If
you had a meningococcal vaccine in the past, you might need additional
vaccination before starting SOLIRIS. Call your doctor or get emergency
medical care right away if you get any of these signs and symptoms of a
meningococcal infection: headache with nausea or vomiting, headache and
fever, headache with a stiff neck or stiff back, fever, fever and a
rash, confusion, muscle aches with flu-like symptoms, and eyes sensitive
to light.
SOLIRIS is only available through a program called the SOLIRIS
REMS.
SOLIRIS may also increase the risk of other types of serious infections.
If your child is treated with SOLIRIS, make sure that your child
receives vaccinations against Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus
influenzae type b (Hib). Certain people may be at risk of serious
infections with gonorrhea. Talk to your doctor about whether you are at
risk for gonorrhea infection, about gonorrhea prevention, and regular
testing. Certain fungal infections (Aspergillus) may also happen if you
take SOLIRIS and have a weak immune system or a low white blood cell
count.
Before you receive SOLIRIS, tell your doctor about all of your medical
conditions, including if you: have an infection or fever, are pregnant
or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if SOLIRIS will harm your
unborn baby, or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known
if SOLIRIS passes into your breast milk.
Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including
prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal
supplements. SOLIRIS and other medicines can affect each other causing
side effects.
It is important that you: have all recommended vaccinations before you
start SOLIRIS, receive 2 weeks of antibiotics if you immediately start
SOLIRIS, and stay up-to-date with all recommended vaccinations during
treatment with SOLIRIS. Know the medications you take and the vaccines
you receive. Keep a list of them to show your doctor and pharmacist when
you get a new medicine.
If you have PNH, your doctor will need to monitor you closely for at
least 8 weeks after stopping SOLIRIS. Stopping treatment with SOLIRIS
may cause breakdown of your red blood cells due to PNH. Symptoms or
problems that can happen due to red blood cell breakdown include: drop
in the number of your red blood cell count, drop in your platelet
counts, confusion, kidney problems, blood clots, difficulty breathing,
and chest pain.
SOLIRIS can cause serious side effects including serious allergic
reactions. Serious allergic reactions can happen during your SOLIRIS
infusion. Tell your doctor or nurse right away if you get any of these
symptoms during your SOLIRIS infusion: chest pain, trouble breathing or
shortness of breath, swelling of your face, tongue, or throat, and feel
faint or pass out. If you have an allergic reaction to SOLIRIS, your
doctor may need to infuse SOLIRIS more slowly, or stop SOLIRIS. The most
common side effects in people with PNH treated with SOLIRIS include:
headache, pain or swelling of your nose or throat (nasopharyngitis),
back pain, and nausea.
Please see the accompanying full Prescribing Information and Medication
Guide for SOLIRIS, including Boxed WARNING regarding serious and
life-threatening meningococcal infections, available at: www.soliris.net.
About Alexion
Alexion is a global biopharmaceutical company
focused on serving patients and families affected by rare diseases
through the discovery, development and commercialization of
life-changing therapies. As the global leader in complement biology and
inhibition for more than 20 years, Alexion has developed and
commercializes two approved complement inhibitors to treat patients with
paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as the first and only
approved complement inhibitor to treat atypical hemolytic uremic
syndrome (aHUS) and anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody-positive
generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and is also developing it for
patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). Alexion
also has two highly innovative enzyme replacement therapies for patients
with life-threatening and ultra-rare metabolic disorders,
hypophosphatasia (HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D). In
addition, the company is developing several mid-to-late-stage therapies,
including a second complement inhibitor, a copper-binding agent for
Wilson disease and an anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) antibody for rare
Immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated diseases. Alexion focuses its research
efforts on novel molecules and targets in the complement cascade and its
development efforts on the core therapeutic areas of hematology,
nephrology, neurology and metabolic disorders. Alexion has been named to
the Forbes list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies seven years in
a row and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts’ Innovation
District. The company also has offices around the globe and serves
patients in more than 50 countries. This press release and further
information about Alexion can be found at: www.alexion.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains
forward-looking statements, including statements related to: planned
submission of regulatory applications for review and approval by
regulatory authorities in Japan for SOLIRIS® as a treatment for patients
with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) (and the timing of
such submission); the Company’s commitment to getting SOLIRIS to NMOSD
patients as quickly as possible; the Company’s future plans to work with
the FDA to facilitate a rapid review of the supplemental Biologics
License Application (sBLA) submission for SOLIRIS as a treatment for
NMOSD; SOLIRIS will be available in the future for use by patients with
NMOSD; the impact that the relapse reduction could have for patients
with NMOSD using SOLIRIS; and SOLIRIS may provide significant
therapeutic benefits to patients with NMOSD. Forward-looking statements
are subject to factors that may cause Alexion's results and plans to
differ materially from those expected by these forward looking
statements, including for example: the inability to submit regulatory
applications for SOLIRIS as a treatment for patients with NMOSD for
review and approval by certain governmental authorities (or an
unexpected delay in the timeframes for such submissions) due to
increased expense, manufacturing delays or other reasons; the Company’s
products may not provide the anticipated benefits to patients with
certain indications (including NMOSD); future competition from
biosimilars and novel products; the failure of regulatory agencies to
approve use of the Company’s products for use in indications included in
the regulatory application; the possibility that results of clinical
trials are not predictive of safety and efficacy results of our products
in broader patient populations (including SOLIRIS as a treatment for
patients with NMOSD); the inability to timely provide (or provide at
all) the product safety and efficacy information required by regulatory
authorities for SOLIRIS as a treatment for patients with NMOSD; our
products not gaining acceptance among patients (and providers or third
party payers) for certain indications (due to cost or otherwise); the
inability to develop future clinical study programs for certain product
delivery mechanisms (or the failure of those programs to meet safety and
efficacy goals); unforeseen safety issues resulting from the
administration of products and product candidates in patients, including
serious complications or side effects; the inability to timely
and cost-effectively develop programs for existing products for new
indications (or the failure to obtain regulatory approval for use in
such new indications); the introduction of competing drugs and product
candidates for NMOSD; decisions of regulatory authorities regarding the
adequacy of our research, marketing approval or material limitations on
the marketing of our products (or the indications of such products);
delays, interruptions, or failures in the manufacture and supply of our
products and our product candidates; failure to satisfactorily address
matters raised by the FDA and other regulatory agencies; failure to
protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and proprietary
rights and the risks and uncertainties relating to intellectual property
claims, lawsuits and challenges against us; the possibility that current
rates of adoption of our products are not sustained (or do not meet
expected future rates); the possibility that clinical trials of our
product candidates could be delayed; the adequacy of our
pharmacovigilance and drug safety reporting processes; the risk that
third party payers (including governmental agencies) will not reimburse
or continue to reimburse for the use of our products (or proposed future
products) at acceptable rates or at all; uncertainties surrounding legal
proceedings, company investigations and government investigations,
including investigations of Alexion by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) and U.S. Department of Justice; the risk that
anticipated regulatory filings are delayed; the risk that estimates
regarding the number of patients with the diseases that our products
treat are inaccurate, and a variety of other risks set forth from time
to time in Alexion's filings with the SEC, including but not limited to
the risks discussed in Alexion's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2018 and in Alexion's other filings with the SEC.
Alexion disclaims any obligation to update any of these forward-looking
statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof,
except when a duty arises under law.
|
