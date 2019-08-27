Log in
Alexion Pharmaceuticals : Gets European Approval for Soliris in Nervous-System Disorder

08/27/2019 | 09:34am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) on Tuesday said the European Commission extended the approval of Soliris to include adults with a rare disease of the central nervous system.

The Boston biopharmaceutical company said Soliris is now the only approved medication in Europe for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder in adults who are anti-aquaporin-4 antibody positive with a relapsing course of the disease.

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use last month recommended extending approval of Soliris for the disorder.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Soliris for the indication in June.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

