ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS

(ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals : Gets FDA Priority Review of Ultomiris in Kidney Disorder

06/20/2019 | 08:46am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted for priority review its supplemental biologics-license application for Ultomiris in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, a rare disease that causes abnormal blood clots to form in small blood vessels in the kidneys.

The Boston biopharmaceutical company said the agency set a target action date of Oct. 19.

The FDA grants priority review to medicines that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment of a serious disease, and the designation shortens the review period to six months from the standard 10 months.

The FDA late last year approved Ultomiris for adults with the rare and life-threatening blood disease paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

