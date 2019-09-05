Log in
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS

(ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals : Pharma Shares Fall After EU Patent Decision

09/05/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) are falling in Thursday's after-hours market after it said the European Patent Office decided against granting certain of its patent applications related to Soliris, a treatment for a rare disorder of the nervous system.

At 5:11 p.m. EDT, the company's shares had fallen 3.47% to trade at $96.80. They finished the day's regular trading session with a 2.82% gain, closing at $100.28.

After the bell Thursday, the company said the European Patent Office determined not to grant patent applications "which relate to the pharmaceutical compositions of Soliris (eculizumab) and composition of matter of Soliris."

Alexion said it will evaluate its option to appeal the decision.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 838 M
EBIT 2019 2 718 M
Net income 2019 1 906 M
Finance 2019 535 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,41x
EV / Sales2020 3,50x
Capitalization 21 869 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 157,30  $
Last Close Price 100,28  $
Spread / Highest target 83,5%
Spread / Average Target 56,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwig N. Hantson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Richard Brennan Chairman
Paul J. Clancy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Orloff Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Andreas Rummelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-2.24%21 869
CSL LIMITED29.63%72 842
BIOGEN INC.-27.13%40 447
GRIFOLS24.32%18 798
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%15 267
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-14.57%13 054
