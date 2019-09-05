Alexion Pharmaceuticals : Pharma Shares Fall After EU Patent Decision

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) are falling in Thursday's after-hours market after it said the European Patent Office decided against granting certain of its patent applications related to Soliris, a treatment for a rare disorder of the nervous system.

At 5:11 p.m. EDT, the company's shares had fallen 3.47% to trade at $96.80. They finished the day's regular trading session with a 2.82% gain, closing at $100.28.

After the bell Thursday, the company said the European Patent Office determined not to grant patent applications "which relate to the pharmaceutical compositions of Soliris (eculizumab) and composition of matter of Soliris."

Alexion said it will evaluate its option to appeal the decision.

