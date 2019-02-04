Alexion Pharmaceuticals : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
02/04/2019 | 06:31am EST
4Q18 total revenues of $1,128.8 million, a 24 percent increase over
4Q17 and a 30 percent volume increase
4Q18 GAAP diluted EPS of $(0.20); non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.14
2019 guidance: revenue $4,625 to $4,700 million; GAAP diluted EPS of
$6.14 to $7.26; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $9.10 to $9.30
SOLIRIS® (eculizumab) for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
(gMG) best Alexion launch in first year following regulatory approval
U.S. launch underway for ULTOMIRIS™ (ravulizumab-cwvz) in adults with
paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH); EU and Japanese
applications under review
Filed U.S. and EU submissions for SOLIRIS in neuromyelitis optica
spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and on track to file in Japan later in 2019
Announced collaboration with Caelum Biosciences
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) today announced financial
results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. Total revenues for
the full year of 2018 were $4,131.2 million, a 16 percent increase
compared to 2017. The positive impact of foreign currency on total
revenues year-over-year was less than one percent, or $5.9 million,
inclusive of hedging activities. On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per
share (EPS) for the full year of 2018 was $0.35, an 82 percent decrease
versus the prior year, inclusive of $1,183.0 million of expense related
to the value of the in-process research and development assets acquired
in 2018. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the full year of 2018 was $7.92, a 35
percent increase versus the prior year.
Total revenues in the fourth quarter were $1,128.8 million, a 24 percent
increase compared to the same period in 2017. The negative impact of
foreign currency on total revenues year-over-year was 1 percent, or $5.5
million, inclusive of hedging activities. On a GAAP basis, diluted EPS
in the quarter was $(0.20), a 254 percent decrease versus the prior
year, inclusive of $379.3 million of expense related to the value of the
in-process research and development asset acquired in connection with
our acquisition of Syntimmune. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth
quarter of 2018 was $2.14, a 45 percent increase versus the fourth
quarter of 2017.
"2018 was a transformational year for Alexion. I am proud of our many
accomplishments, including entering rare neurology and making SOLIRIS
for gMG Alexion's best launch ever, completing the Phase 3 program and
launching ULTOMIRIS for PNH in the U.S., delivering groundbreaking Phase
3 data and submitting regulatory filings for SOLIRIS in NMOSD and
rebuilding our pipeline through disciplined business development, all
while continuing to grow our base business," said Ludwig Hantson, Ph.D.,
Chief Executive Officer of Alexion. "As we look at 2019 and beyond, I am
confident that this strong foundation positions us well to achieve our
Four Pillars of growth, building durable, blockbuster franchises in
PNH/aHUS, metabolics, neurology and FcRn."
Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights
Total net product sales were $4,130.1 million, compared to $3,549.5
million in 2017.
SOLIRIS® (eculizumab) net product sales were $3,563.0
million, compared to $3,144.1 million in 2017, representing a 13
percent increase. SOLIRIS volume increased 16 percent year-over-year.
STRENSIQ® (asfotase alfa) net product sales were $475.1
million, compared to $339.8 million in 2017, representing a 40 percent
increase. STRENSIQ volume increased 47 percent year-over-year.
KANUMA® (sebelipase alfa) net product sales were $92.0
million, compared to $65.6 million in 2017, representing a 40 percent
increase. KANUMA volume increased 60 percent year-over-year.
GAAP cost of sales was $374.3 million, compared to $454.2 million in
2017. Non-GAAP cost of sales was $352.5 million, compared to $285.8
million in 2017.
GAAP R&D expense was $730.4 million, compared to $878.4 million in
2017. Non-GAAP R&D expense was $646.2 million, compared to $736.3
million in 2017.
GAAP SG&A expense was $1,111.8 million, compared to $1,094.4 million
in 2017. Non-GAAP SG&A expense was $953.3 million, compared to $927.8
million in 2017.
GAAP income tax expense was $164.6 million, compared to $104.5 million
in 2017. Non-GAAP income tax expense was $310.0 million, compared to
$186.7 million in 2017.
GAAP diluted EPS was $0.35, inclusive of $1,183.0 million of expense
related to the value of the in-process research and development assets
acquired in 2018, compared to $1.97 in 2017. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was
$7.92, compared to $5.86 in 2017.
GAAP net income includes total restructuring and related expenses of
$50.7 million in 2018, compared to $286.5 million in 2017. GAAP cost
of sales includes restructuring related expenses of $5.8 million in
2018, compared to $152.1 million in 2017, GAAP R&D expense includes
$0.1 million in 2018, compared to $16.3 million in 2017 and GAAP SG&A
expense includes $19.4 million in 2018, compared to $10.9 million in
2017.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights
Total net product sales were $1,128.5 million in the fourth quarter of
2018, compared to $909.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
SOLIRIS net product sales were $976.7 million, compared to $791.9
million in the fourth quarter of 2017, representing a 23 percent
increase. SOLIRIS volume increased 28 percent year-over-year.
STRENSIQ net product sales were $126.1 million, compared to $95.6
million in the fourth quarter of 2017, representing a 32 percent
increase. STRENSIQ volume increased 43 percent year-over-year.
KANUMA net product sales were $25.7 million, compared to $21.9 million
in the fourth quarter of 2017, representing a 17 percent increase.
KANUMA volume increased 51 percent year-over-year.
GAAP cost of sales was $96.8 million, compared to $144.6 million in
the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP cost of sales was $93.0 million,
compared to $72.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
GAAP R&D expense was $205.6 million, compared to $265.0 million in the
fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP R&D expense was $164.0 million,
compared to $188.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
GAAP SG&A expense was $318.7 million, compared to $296.4 million in
the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP SG&A expense was $278.0 million,
compared to $245.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
GAAP income tax expense was $12.1 million, compared to $59.3 million
in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP income tax expense was $88.5
million, compared to $46.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
GAAP diluted EPS was $(0.20), inclusive of $379.3 million of expense
related to the value of the in-process research and development asset
acquired in connection with our acquisition of Syntimmune, compared to
$0.13 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.14,
compared to $1.48 in the fourth quarter of 2017.
GAAP net income includes total restructuring and related expenses of
$0.5 million in 2018, compared to $95.1 million in 2017. The 2017
statement of operations includes restructuring related expenses of
$69.1 million in GAAP cost of sales, $15.3 million in GAAP R&D expense
and $4.5 million in GAAP SG&A expense.
Research and Development
PHASE 3
ULTOMIRIS™(ravulizumab-cwvz) - Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH): In December 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) approved ULTOMIRIS for adults with PNH.
Applications for approval in the European Union (EU) and Japan are
currently under review. In addition, a Phase 3 study of ULTOMIRIS in
children and adolescents with PNH is currently underway.
ULTOMIRIS- Atypical Hemolytic Uremic
Syndrome (aHUS): In January 2019, Alexion announced
positive topline results from a Phase 3 study of ULTOMIRIS in
complement inhibitor naïve patients with aHUS. The study met its
primary objective with 53.6 percent of patients demonstrating complete
thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA) response. The safety profile of
ULTOMIRIS was generally consistent with that seen in Phase 3 studies
in PNH. No cases of meningococcal infection were observed. Based on
these results, Alexion plans to file for regulatory approval in the
U.S. in the first half of 2019 followed by the EU and Japan. In
addition, a Phase 3 study of ULTOMIRIS in adolescents and children
with aHUS is currently underway.
ULTOMIRIS- Subcutaneous: In late 2018,Alexion initiated a single, PK-based Phase 3 study of ULTOMIRIS
delivered subcutaneously once per week to support registration in PNH
and aHUS. Data are expected in early 2020.
ULTOMIRIS- Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
(gMG): Alexion plans to initiate a Phase 3 study of ULTOMIRIS in
gMG in the first quarter of 2019.
ULTOMIRIS- Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum
Disorder (NMOSD): Alexion plans to initiate a Phase 3 study of
ULTOMIRIS in NMOSD.
SOLIRIS - NMOSD: Alexion has submitted applications in the U.S.
and the EU for the approval of eculizumab for NMOSD. These submissions
are based on previously announced results from the Phase 3 PREVENT
study, in which 97.9 percent of patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4)
auto antibody-positive NMOSD receiving SOLIRIS on top of stable
standard-of-care therapy were free of relapse at 48 weeks compared to
63.2 percent of patients receiving placebo. Alexion also plans to file
for regulatory approval in Japan later this year.
ALXN1840 (WTX101) - Wilson Disease: Enrollment is underway in a
Phase 3 study of ALXN1840 (WTX101) in Wilson disease, a rare genetic
disorder with devastating hepatic and neurological consequences. The
study is now powered for superiority versus standard-of-care therapy.
ALXN1840 is a first-in-class oral copper-binding agent with a unique
mechanism of action to access and bind to serum copper and promote its
removal from the liver.
PHASE 1/2
ALXN1830 (SYNT001): In the fourth quarter of 2018, Alexion
announced the completion of its acquisition of Syntimmune. The
acquisition added anti-FcRn antibody ALXN1830 (SYNT001) to the
company's clinical pipeline. ALXN1830 is currently in Phase 1b/2a
development in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA)
and in patients with pemphigus vulgaris (PV) or pemphigus foliaceus
(PF). In 2019, the company plans to initiate two pivotal trials - one
in WAIHA following successful completion of the current Phase 1b/2a
study and one in gMG.
ALXN1810 - Subcutaneous: A Phase 1 study of subcutaneous
ALXN1210 co-administered with Halozyme's ENHANZE®
drug-delivery technology, PH20, is underway. Pending co-formulation
data, this next-generation subcutaneous formulation will be called
ALXN1810 and has the potential to further extend the dosing interval
to once every two weeks or once per month.
ULTOMIRIS- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis(ALS): Alexion plans to initiate a proof-of-concept study for
ULTOMIRIS in ALS.
ULTOMIRIS- Primary Progressive Multiple
Sclerosis(PPMS): Alexion plans to initiate a
proof-of-concept study for ULTOMIRIS in PPMS.
Caelum Biosciences - CAEL101- Light Chain
(AL) Amyloidosis: In January 2019, Alexion entered into a
collaboration with Caelum Biosciences to develop CAEL101 for AL
amyloidosis, a rare systemic disorder that causes misfolded
immunoglobulin light chain protein to build up in and around tissues,
resulting in progressive and widespread organ damage. CAEL101 is a
first-in-class amyloid fibril targeted therapy designed to improve
organ function by reducing or eliminating amyloid deposits in patients
with AL amyloidosis. In a Phase 1a/1b study, CAEL101 demonstrated
improved organ function, including cardiac and renal function, in
patients with relapsed and refractory AL amyloidosis.
PRE-CLINICAL
Dicerna - GalXC™: Alexion is collaborating with Dicerna
Pharmaceuticals to jointly discover and develop up to four
subcutaneously delivered GalXC™ RNA interference (RNAi) candidates,
currently in pre-clinical development, for the treatment of
complement-mediated diseases.
Complement Pharma - CP010: Alexion is collaborating with
Complement Pharma to co-develop CP010, a pre-clinical C6 inhibitor
that has the potential to treat multiple neurological disorders.
2019 Financial Guidance
Total revenues
$4,625 to $4,700 million
SOLIRIS/ULTOMIRIS revenues
$3,970 to $4,020 million
Metabolic revenues
$655 to $680 million
R&D (% total revenues)
GAAP
17% to 18%
Non-GAAP
16% to 17%
SG&A (% total revenues)
GAAP
23% to 24%
Non-GAAP
20% to 21%
Operating margin
GAAP
36% to 43%
Non-GAAP
54% to 55%
Earnings per share
GAAP
$6.14 to $7.26
Non-GAAP
$9.10 to $9.30
2019 financial guidance assumes a GAAP effective tax rate of 13 to 15
percent and non-GAAP effective tax rate of 14 to 16 percent.
Alexion’s financial guidance is based on current foreign exchange rates
net of hedging activities and does not include the effect of
acquisitions, license and collaboration agreements, intangible asset
impairments, litigation charges, changes in fair value of contingent
consideration or restructuring and related activity outside of the
previously announced activities that may occur after the issuance of
this press release.
About Alexion
Alexion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on serving
patients and families affected by rare diseases through the discovery,
development and commercialization of life-changing therapies. As the
global leader in complement biology and inhibition for more than 20
years, Alexion has developed and commercializes two approved complement
inhibitors to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
(PNH), as well as the first and only approved complement inhibitor to
treat atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and anti-acetylcholine
receptor (AchR) antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG),
and is also developing it for patients with neuromyelitis optica
spectrum disorder (NMOSD). Alexion also has two highly innovative enzyme
replacement therapies for patients with life-threatening and ultra-rare
metabolic disorders, hypophosphatasia (HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase
deficiency (LAL-D). In addition, the company is developing several
mid-to-late-stage therapies, including a second complement inhibitor, a
copper-binding agent for Wilson disease and an anti-neonatal Fc receptor
(FcRn) antibody for rare Immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated diseases.
Alexion focuses its research efforts on novel molecules and targets in
the complement cascade and its development efforts on the core
therapeutic areas of hematology, nephrology, neurology and metabolic
disorders. Alexion has been named to the Forbes list of the
World’s Most Innovative Companies seven years in a row and is
headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts’ Innovation District. The company
also has offices around the globe and serves patients in more than 50
countries. This press release and further information about Alexion can
be found at: www.alexion.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements related to: guidance regarding anticipated financial results
for 2019 (and the assumptions related to such guidance); the strength of
our core business; plans to make future regulatory submissions/filings
for approval of certain of our products, including eculizumab and
ALXN1210, and the expected timing related to(as well as the
expected timing of the receipt of certain regulatory approvals to market
a product); the business’s strong foundation positions the Company well
to achieve the Four Pillars of growth, building durable, blockbuster
franchises in PNH/aHUS, metabolics, neurology and FcRn; the timing for
the commencement of future clinical trials and the expected timing of
the receipt of results of certain clinical trials and studies; potential
benefits of current products and products under development and in
clinical trials (including further extended dosing intervals); Company’s
plans to initiate proof-of-concept studies in ALS and PPMS; Alexion's
future clinical, regulatory, and commercial plans for ULTOMIRIS and
other product candidates; and the goal of building out the clinical
pipeline. Forward-looking statements are subject to factors that may
cause Alexion's results and plans to differ materially from those
forward-looking statements, including for example: our dependence on
sales from our principal product (SOLIRIS); our ability to facilitate
the timely conversion of PNH patients (and any future indications) from
SOLIRIS to ULTOMIRIS; payer, physician and patient acceptance of
ULTOMIRIS as an alternative to SOLIRIS; appropriate pricing for
ULTOMIRIS; future competition from biosimilars and novel products;
decisions of regulatory authorities regarding the adequacy of our
research, marketing approval or material limitations on the marketing of
our products; delays or failure of product candidates to obtain
regulatory approval; delays or the inability to launch product
candidates due to regulatory restrictions, anticipated expense or other
matters; interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of our
products and our product candidates; failure to satisfactorily address
matters raised by the FDA and other regulatory agencies; results in
early stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or
results from later stage or larger clinical trials (or broader patient
populations) and do not ensure regulatory approval; the possibility that
results of clinical trials are not predictive of safety and efficacy and
potency of our products (or we fail to adequately operate or manage our
clinical trials) which could cause us to halt trials, delay or prevent
us from making regulatory approval filings or result in denial of
approval of our product candidates; unexpected delays in clinical
trials; unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or
analysis obtained during clinical trials; future product improvements
may not be realized due to expense or feasibility or other factors;
uncertainty of long-term success in developing, licensing or acquiring
other product candidates or additional indications for existing
products; inability to complete planned acquisitions due to failure of
regulatory approval or material changes in target or otherwise;
inability to complete acquisitions and investments due to increased
competition for technology; the possibility that current rates of
adoption of our products are not sustained; the adequacy of our
pharmacovigilance and drug safety reporting processes; failure to
protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and proprietary
rights and the risks and uncertainties relating to intellectual property
claims, lawsuits and challenges against us; the risk that third party
payors (including governmental agencies) will not reimburse or continue
to reimburse for the use of our products at acceptable rates or at all;
failure to realize the benefits and potential of investments,
collaborations, licenses and acquisitions; the possibility that expected
tax benefits will not be realized; assessment of impact of recent
accounting pronouncements; potential declines in sovereign credit
ratings or sovereign defaults in countries where we sell our products;
delay of collection or reduction in reimbursement due to adverse
economic conditions or changes in government and private insurer
regulations and approaches to reimbursement; uncertainties surrounding
legal proceedings, company investigations and government investigations,
including investigations of Alexion by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) and U.S. Department of Justice; the risk that estimates
regarding the number of patients with PNH, aHUS, gMG, HPP and LAL-D and
other future indications we are pursuing are inaccurate; the risks of
changing foreign exchange rates; risks relating to the potential effects
of the Company's restructuring; risks related to the acquisition of
Syntimmune and other companies and co-development efforts; and a variety
of other risks set forth from time to time in Alexion's filings with the
SEC, including but not limited to the risks discussed in Alexion's
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018
and in our other filings with the SEC. Alexion disclaims any obligation
to update any of these forward-looking statementsto reflect
events or circumstances after the date hereof, except when a duty arises
under law.
In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with
GAAP, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures that
Alexion believes, when considered together with the GAAP information,
provide investors and management with supplemental information relating
to performance, trends and prospects that promote a more complete
understanding of our operating results and financial position during
different periods. The non-GAAP results exclude the impact of the
following GAAP items (see reconciliation tables below for additional
information): share-based compensation expense, fair value adjustment of
inventory acquired, amortization of purchased intangible assets, changes
in fair value of contingent consideration, restructuring and related
expenses, upfront payments related to licenses and collaborations,
acquired in-process research and development assets, impairment of
intangible assets, change in value of strategic equity investments,
litigation charges, gain or loss on sale of a business or asset and
certain adjustments to income tax expense. These non-GAAP financial
measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a
substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared and
presented in accordance with GAAP, and should be reviewed in conjunction
with the relevant GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the attached
Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP 2018 Financial Results and GAAP to
non-GAAP 2019 Financial Guidance for explanations of the amounts
adjusted to arrive at non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per
share amounts for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31,
2018 and 2017 and projected twelve months ending December 31, 2019.
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
TABLE 1: CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31
December 31
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net product sales
$
1,128.5
$
909.4
$
4,130.1
$
3,549.5
Other revenue
0.3
0.3
1.1
1.6
Total revenues
1,128.8
909.7
4,131.2
3,551.1
Cost of sales
96.8
144.6
374.3
454.2
Operating expenses:
Research and development
205.6
265.0
730.4
878.4
Selling, general and administrative
318.7
296.4
1,111.8
1,094.4
Acquired in-process research and development
379.3
—
1,183.0
—
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
80.0
80.0
320.1
320.1
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
5.6
9.2
116.5
41.0
Restructuring expenses
(0.9
)
5.9
25.5
104.6
Impairment of intangible assets
—
—
—
31.0
Total operating expenses
988.3
656.5
3,487.3
2,469.5
Operating income
43.7
108.6
269.6
627.4
Other income and expense:
Investment (expense) income
(54.1
)
5.6
65.3
18.5
Interest expense
(24.5
)
(25.1
)
(98.2
)
(98.4
)
Other income
2.0
0.2
5.5
0.3
Income (loss) before income taxes
(32.9
)
89.3
242.2
547.8
Income tax expense
12.1
59.3
164.6
104.5
Net income (loss)
$
(45.0
)
$
30.0
$
77.6
$
443.3
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
$
(0.20
)
$
0.13
$
0.35
$
1.98
Diluted
$
(0.20
)
$
0.13
$
0.35
$
1.97
Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
223.2
223.3
222.7
223.9
Diluted
223.2
225.0
224.5
225.4
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
TABLE 2: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31
December 31
2018
2017
2018
2017
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(45.0
)
$
30.0
$
77.6
$
443.3
Before tax adjustments:
Cost of sales:
Share-based compensation
3.8
3.0
16.0
11.1
Fair value adjustment in inventory acquired
—
—
—
5.2
Restructuring related expenses (1)
—
69.1
5.8
152.1
Research and development expense:
Share-based compensation
14.9
21.1
57.4
76.4
Upfront payments related to licenses and collaborations
26.7
40.0
26.7
49.4
Restructuring related expenses (1)
—
15.3
0.1
16.3
Selling, general and administrative expense:
Share-based compensation
33.4
46.7
129.6
155.7
Restructuring related expenses (1)
1.4
4.5
19.4
10.9
Litigation charges (2)
5.9
—
13.0
—
Gain on sale of asset (3)
—
—
(3.5
)
—
Acquired in-process research and development (4)
379.3
—
1,183.0
—
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
80.0
80.0
320.1
320.1
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5)
5.6
9.2
116.5
41.0
Restructuring expenses (1)
(0.9
)
5.9
25.5
104.6
Impairment of intangible assets
—
—
—
31.0
Investment (expense) income:
Change in value of strategic equity investments (6)
57.7
—
(43.1
)
—
Other income:
Restructuring related expenses (1)
—
0.3
(0.1
)
2.6
Adjustments to income tax expense (7)
(76.4
)
12.5
(145.4
)
(82.2
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
486.4
$
337.6
$
1,798.6
$
1,337.5
GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
$
(0.20
)
$
0.13
$
0.35
$
1.97
Non-GAAP earnings per common share - diluted
$
2.14
$
1.48
$
7.92
$
5.86
Shares used in computing diluted earnings (loss) per common share
(GAAP)
223.2
225.0
224.5
225.4
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)
227.4
227.6
227.1
228.1
(1)
The following table summarizes the total restructuring and related
expenses recorded by type of activity and the classification within
the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Results:
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Employee Separation Costs
Asset- Related Charges
Other
Total
Employee Separation Costs
Asset- Related Charges
Other
Total
Cost of sales
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
69.1
$
—
$
69.1
Research and development
—
—
—
—
—
15.3
—
15.3
Selling, general and administrative
—
1.4
—
1.4
—
4.5
—
4.5
Restructuring expenses
(2.3
)
—
1.4
(0.9
)
1.0
—
4.9
5.9
Other expense
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.3
0.3
$
(2.3
)
$
1.4
$
1.4
$
0.5
$
1.0
$
88.9
$
5.2
$
95.1
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Employee Separation Costs
Asset- Related Charges
Other
Total
Employee Separation Costs
Asset- Related Charges
Other
Total
Cost of sales
$
—
$
5.8
$
—
$
5.8
$
—
$
152.1
$
—
$
152.1
Research and development
—
0.1
—
0.1
—
16.3
—
16.3
Selling, general and administrative
—
19.4
—
19.4
—
10.9
—
10.9
Restructuring expenses
4.6
—
20.9
25.5
87.3
—
17.3
104.6
Other expense
—
—
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
—
—
2.6
2.6
$
4.6
$
25.3
$
20.8
$
50.7
$
87.3
$
179.3
$
19.9
$
286.5
(2)
During the year ended 2018, we recorded $13.0 million in litigation
charges in connection with ongoing investigations.
(3)
In September 2018, we sold all assets, rights and obligations of the
ALXN1101 program to a third party and, as a result, we recognized a
gain on the sale of ALXN1101 during the third quarter of 2018.
(4)
During the second and fourth quarters of 2018, we completed the
acquisitions of Wilson Therapeutics and Syntimmune, respectively.
The acquisitions were both accounted for as asset acquisitions, as
substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired
were concentrated in a single asset. The value of the acquired
in-process research and development assets were expensed during the
quarters the acquisitions were completed due to the stage of
development of the assets.
(5)
The change in the expense associated with the fair value of
contingent consideration for the year ended December 31, 2018, as
compared to the year ended 2017 was primarily due to amending
certain contingent milestone payments due under our prior merger
agreement with Enobia Pharma Corp. in September 2018 as well as due
to increases in the likelihood and anticipated timing of payments
for contingent consideration.
(6)
Our investments include strategic equity investments in Moderna
Therapeutics, Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. During the year
ended December 31, 2018, we recognized an unrealized gain of $43.1
million in investment income to adjust our strategic equity
investments to fair value.
(7)
Alexion's non-GAAP income tax expense excludes the tax effect of
pre-tax adjustments to GAAP profit and adjustments to provisional
estimates of the impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act we recorded in Q4
2017.
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
TABLE 3: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages)
(unaudited)
Twelve months ending
December 31, 2019
Low
High
GAAP net income
$
1,388
$
1,640
Before tax adjustments:
Share-based compensation
231
214
Acquired in-process research and development
240
—
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
320
320
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
21
21
Restructuring and related expenses
25
20
Adjustments to income tax expense
(150
)
(99
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
2,075
$
2,116
Diluted GAAP earnings per common share
$
6.14
$
7.26
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$
9.10
$
9.30
Operating expense and margin (% total revenues)
GAAP research and development expense
18
%
17
%
Share-based compensation
1
%
1
%
Non-GAAP research and development expense
17
%
16
%
GAAP selling, general and administrative expense
24
%
23
%
Share-based compensation
3
%
3
%
Restructuring related expenses
0
%
0
%
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense
21
%
20
%
GAAP operating margin
36
%
43
%
Share-based compensation
5
%
5
%
Acquired in-process research and development
5
%
—
%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
7
%
7
%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
0
%
0
%
Restructuring and related expenses
1
%
0
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
54
%
55
%
Income tax expense (% of income before income taxes)
GAAP income tax expense
15
%
13
%
Tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to GAAP net income
1
%
1
%
Non-GAAP income tax expense
16
%
14
%
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
TABLE 4: NET PRODUCT SALES BY GEOGRAPHY
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31
December 31
2018
2017
2018
2017
SOLIRIS
United States
$
452.1
$
321.5
$
1,588.4
$
1,235.0
Europe
270.4
246.9
1,036.7
985.2
Asia Pacific
104.7
86.7
382.0
328.1
Rest of World
149.5
136.8
555.9
595.8
Total SOLIRIS
$
976.7
$
791.9
$
3,563.0
$
3,144.1
STRENSIQ
United States
$
98.6
$
76.2
$
374.3
$
280.1
Europe
14.7
12.3
61.7
35.6
Asia Pacific
8.7
5.3
27.9
18.6
Rest of World
4.1
1.8
11.2
5.5
Total STRENSIQ
$
126.1
$
95.6
$
475.1
$
339.8
KANUMA
United States
$
12.7
$
11.2
$
51.3
$
42.4
Europe
5.2
5.9
21.6
14.6
Asia Pacific
0.8
0.9
3.7
2.7
Rest of World
7.0
3.9
15.4
5.9
Total KANUMA
$
25.7
$
21.9
$
92.0
$
65.6
Net Product Sales
United States
$
563.4
$
408.9
$
2,014.0
$
1,557.5
Europe
290.3
265.1
1,120.0
1,035.4
Asia Pacific
114.2
92.9
413.6
349.4
Rest of World
160.6
142.5
582.5
607.2
Total Net Product Sales
$
1,128.5
$
909.4
$
4,130.1
$
3,549.5
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
TABLE 5: CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions)
(unaudited)
December 31
December 31
2018
2017
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,365.5
$
584.4
Marketable securities
198.3
889.7
Trade accounts receivable, net
922.3
726.5
Inventories
472.5
460.4
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
426.4
292.9
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,471.5
1,325.4
Intangible assets, net
3,641.3
3,954.4
Goodwill
5,037.4
5,037.4
Other assets
396.7
312.2
Total assets
$
13,931.9
$
13,583.3
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
698.2
$
710.2
Revolving credit facility
250.0
—
Current portion of long-term debt
93.8
167.4
Current portion of contingent consideration
97.6
—
Other current liabilities (1)
34.4
74.9
Long-term debt, less current portion
2,501.7
2,720.7
Contingent consideration
183.2
168.9
Facility lease obligations
361.0
342.9
Deferred tax liabilities
391.1
365.0
Other liabilities
155.6
140.2
Total liabilities
4,766.6
4,690.2
Total stockholders' equity (1)
9,165.3
8,893.1
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
13,931.9
$
13,583.3
(1)
In May 2014, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued a
comprehensive new standard which amends revenue recognition
principles. We adopted this standard in the first quarter 2018. Upon
adoption of the new standard, we reduced our deferred revenue
balance reported in Other current liabilities by $10.4 million, with
an offsetting increase of $6.0 million in retained earnings due to
the cumulative impact of adopting this new standard. The adjusted
deferred revenue balance, as of January 1, 2018, was $5.5 million.