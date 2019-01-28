Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alexion Pharmaceuticals    ALXN

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS (ALXN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alexion Pharmaceuticals : Ultomiris Meets Primary Objective in Phase 3 Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 07:06am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) on Monday said a phase 3 study of Ultomiris met its primary objective in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, a rare disease that causes abnormal blood clots to form in small blood vessels in the kidneys.

The Boston biopharmaceutical company said the study met its primary objective of complete thrombotic microangiopathy response in complement inhibitor-naive patients.

Alexion said treatment with Ultomiris resulted in reduced thrombocytopenia, reduced destruction of red blood cells and improved kidney function.

The company said it plans U.S. regulatory submission for Ultomiris in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome in the firth half of 2019, followed by submissions in the European Union and Japan.

Shares of Alexion, which closed Friday at $121.44, edged up 2.2% in light premarket trading Monday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
07:06aALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Ultomiris Meets Primary Objective in Phase 3 Study
DJ
06:31aALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 Study..
BU
01/24ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : BridgeBio raises $299M to advance rare disease portfol..
AQ
01/07ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on..
BU
01/07Flurry of management moves on eve of JPM
AQ
01/03Bristol-Myers' $74 billion Celgene buy has investors looking for next deal
RE
01/03Viela planning BLA submission for inebilizumab in rare CNS disorder
AQ
01/02ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare C..
BU
2018Preview -- Barron's
DJ
2018ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : gains early approval for long-acting PNH therapy
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 058 M
EBIT 2018 2 107 M
Net income 2018 343 M
Debt 2018 1 894 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 165,77
P/E ratio 2019 18,61
EV / Sales 2018 7,14x
EV / Sales 2019 5,22x
Capitalization 27 093 M
Chart ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 164 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwig N. Hantson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Richard Brennan Chairman
Paul J. Clancy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Orloff Executive VP & Head-Research & Development
Andreas Rummelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS24.73%27 093
BIOGEN11.91%67 853
CSL LIMITED7.56%63 996
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL12.08%16 994
GRIFOLS3.89%16 583
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC--.--%10 060
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.