Alexion Pharmaceuticals : Ultomiris Meets Primary Objective in Phase 3 Study

By Colin Kellaher



Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) on Monday said a phase 3 study of Ultomiris met its primary objective in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, a rare disease that causes abnormal blood clots to form in small blood vessels in the kidneys.

The Boston biopharmaceutical company said the study met its primary objective of complete thrombotic microangiopathy response in complement inhibitor-naive patients.

Alexion said treatment with Ultomiris resulted in reduced thrombocytopenia, reduced destruction of red blood cells and improved kidney function.

The company said it plans U.S. regulatory submission for Ultomiris in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome in the firth half of 2019, followed by submissions in the European Union and Japan.

Shares of Alexion, which closed Friday at $121.44, edged up 2.2% in light premarket trading Monday.

