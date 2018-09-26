Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Buy Syntimmune for Up to $1.2 Billion

By Colin Kellaher



Alexion Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it agreed to buy Syntimmune, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, for an up-front payment of $400 million.

The New Haven, Conn., biopharmaceutical company said the deal also includes up to $800 million in potential milestone payments, for a total value of up to $1.2 billion.

Alexion said Syntimmune is developing antibody therapeutics targeting the neonatal Fc receptor. Syntimmune's SYNT001, a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits the interaction of FcRn with Immunoglobulin G (IgG) and IgG immune complexes, has the potential to improve treatment in a number of rare IgG-mediated diseases, the company said.

Alexion said SYNT001 is currently in phase 1b/2a studies in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and in patients with pemphigus vulgaris or pemphigus foliaceus.

Alexion said it expects to complete the acquisition, which it will fund with cash on hand, in the fourth quarter.

