ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Buy Syntimmune for Up to $1.2 Billion

By Colin Kellaher

Alexion Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it agreed to buy Syntimmune, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, for an up-front payment of $400 million.

The New Haven, Conn., biopharmaceutical company said the deal also includes up to $800 million in potential milestone payments, for a total value of up to $1.2 billion.

Alexion said Syntimmune is developing antibody therapeutics targeting the neonatal Fc receptor. Syntimmune's SYNT001, a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits the interaction of FcRn with Immunoglobulin G (IgG) and IgG immune complexes, has the potential to improve treatment in a number of rare IgG-mediated diseases, the company said.

Alexion said SYNT001 is currently in phase 1b/2a studies in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and in patients with pemphigus vulgaris or pemphigus foliaceus.

Alexion said it expects to complete the acquisition, which it will fund with cash on hand, in the fourth quarter.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 042 M
EBIT 2018 2 012 M
Net income 2018 226 M
Debt 2018 1 083 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 63,67
P/E ratio 2019 21,01
EV / Sales 2018 7,38x
EV / Sales 2019 5,61x
Capitalization 28 747 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 162 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwig N. Hantson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Richard Brennan Chairman
Paul J. Clancy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Orloff Executive VP & Head-Research & Development
Andreas Rummelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS7.46%28 747
BIOGEN7.24%68 823
CSL LIMITED46.58%67 269
GRIFOLS-1.78%17 516
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL7.97%17 098
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC--.--%12 240
