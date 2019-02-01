Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Highlight Rare Disease Portfolio at Investor Day

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, March 20, from 8:00am to 12:30pm ET. Alexion’s leadership team will highlight the continued advancement of the Company’s highly innovative pipeline which is focused on serving patients with rare diseases. The Company will also provide updates on the commercial business and key aspects of its long-term growth strategy.

An audio webcast will be available live and you can access the webcast at: http://ir.alexion.com. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time.

