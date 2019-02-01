Log in
Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Highlight Rare Disease Portfolio at Investor Day

02/01/2019 | 06:31am EST

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, March 20, from 8:00am to 12:30pm ET. Alexion’s leadership team will highlight the continued advancement of the Company’s highly innovative pipeline which is focused on serving patients with rare diseases. The Company will also provide updates on the commercial business and key aspects of its long-term growth strategy.

An audio webcast will be available live and you can access the webcast at: http://ir.alexion.com. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time.

[ALXN-G]


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 059 M
EBIT 2018 2 107 M
Net income 2018 345 M
Debt 2018 1 893 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 166,25
P/E ratio 2019 19,34
EV / Sales 2018 7,23x
EV / Sales 2019 5,29x
Capitalization 27 432 M
Chart ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 164 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwig N. Hantson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Richard Brennan Chairman
Paul J. Clancy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Orloff Executive VP & Head-Research & Development
Andreas Rummelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS26.29%27 432
BIOGEN10.92%67 251
CSL LIMITED5.16%63 911
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL13.88%17 480
GRIFOLS-0.66%15 965
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC--.--%10 570
