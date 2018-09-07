Log in
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS (ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Morgan Stanley's 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

09/07/2018

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that management will present at Morgan Stanley’s 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 11:05 a.m., EDT.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: http://ir.alexion.com. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

[ALXN-G]


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 041 M
EBIT 2018 2 012 M
Net income 2018 226 M
Debt 2018 1 083 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 58,03
P/E ratio 2019 19,16
EV / Sales 2018 6,74x
EV / Sales 2019 5,07x
Capitalization 26 166 M
Chart ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 158 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwig N. Hantson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Richard Brennan Chairman
Paul J. Clancy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Orloff Executive VP & Head-Research & Development
Andreas Rummelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-1.82%26 166
CSL LIMITED53.69%70 627
BIOGEN7.15%68 761
GRIFOLS-0.47%17 465
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL7.84%17 077
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC--.--%12 030
